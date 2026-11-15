India’s premium liquor industry is booming . And its valuations reflect that. This potentially leaves little for retail shareholders looking for investment opportunities in this space. However, there may be an alternate way to ride this opportunity. A picks and shovels play – the glass packaging industry.

The glass packaging opportunity in India goes well beyond conventional liquor and beverage bottles. According to Grand View Research , the Indian glass packaging market generated revenue of US$3.13 billion in 2024. The revenue is projected to reach US$4.86 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during 2025–2030. While alcoholic beverages remain the largest demand contributor with 55.57% of market revenue in 2024, the opportunity is expanding across pharmaceuticals, food processing, cosmetics and premium personal care.

Mordor Intelligence estimates that bottles and containers accounted for 67.25% of the glass packaging market in India in 2025, but pharmaceutical vials are projected to grow at a faster 4.18% CAGR through 2031. The implication for readers is that growth is less about higher bottle consumption, but more about specialised formats, product quality and premiumisation.

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Against this backdrop, AGI Greenpac and Haldyn Glass offer two different ways to tap this opportunity.

#1 AGI Greenpac: India’s Integrated Packaging Maker Goes Beyond Glass

AGI Greenpac makes glass containers, speciality glass, polyethene terephthalate (PET) bottles and products and anti-counterfeiting security caps and closures through its AGI Glaspac, AGI Plastek and AGI Clozures businesses. Its Packaging Products Division operates seven manufacturing plants across Telangana, Uttarakhand and Karnataka, serving more than 500 institutional customers. AGI Glaspac alone operates three glass manufacturing plants with daily capacity exceeding 2,000 tonnes.

The Glass Business: Premiumisation Must Translate Into Better Realisations

AGI Glaspac manufactures commercial and specialty glass containers ranging from 1.5 ml to 6,000 ml, catering to alcoholic beverages , food and beverages, pharmaceuticals , cosmetics, perfumery, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and chemicals .

Its differentiation comes from manufacturing flexibility and decoration capabilities. These capabilities allow it to manufacture customised containers for premium liquor, cosmetics and perfumery brands rather than competing exclusively in standard bottle formats. Its research and development facility was recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research in February 2026.

The FY25 annual report provides an important indication of the difference between product capabilities and actual revenue exposure. Alcoholic beverages contributed 76% of AGI’s glass-container revenue, followed by food and beverages at 17% and pharmaceuticals at 7%. The company also reported that its container plants operated at over 95% capacity utilisation during FY25. This provides historical support for its capacity expansion strategy, although it does not establish utilisation in Q2 FY27.

This focus gives exposure to premium spirits packaging but also makes the glass business dependent on demand in the liquor sector and on customer ordering patterns. The pharmaceutical and cosmetics categories offer opportunities to broaden the customer mix, although the company has not quantified their contribution to Q2 FY27 revenue.

500 TPD Furnace at Gwalior: A 23.8% Capacity Expansion With Execution Risk

The proposed greenfield glass manufacturing facility of AGI at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, involves an investment of nearly ₹700 crore and adds 500 tons per day (TPD) of planned capacity.

In Q2 FY27, the company reported that the existing glass manufacturing capacity stands at 2,100 TPD. The addition would increase planned capacity to 2,600 TPD by March 2027, an expansion of 23.8%.

The location can tap the customers of North and Central India. This could improve the delivery economics and reduce the transportation distances. However, geographical proximity alone does not establish the project’s commercial viability.

Aluminium Cans: AGI’s ₹1,000 Crore Diversification Bet

AGI’s beverage can project for aluminium cans in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, is another major investment in manufacturing.

The company started construction in July 2026. The project will come up on 34 acres with an investment of about ₹1,000 crore and will have two production lines with an aggregate annual installed capacity of 1.6 billion cans. The initial production is estimated at 1.3 billion cans per annum, with scope to increase it to over 2 billion cans through debottlenecking and technological upgradation. Operations are expected to begin in the first half of 2027.

The facility will manufacture standard, sleek and slim cans for carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks and ready-to-drink beverages.

The opportunity is strategically relevant because AGI can enter another packaging category while leveraging its existing institutional customer relationships. However, glass and aluminium cans have different manufacturing processes, input requirements and customer economics. The two businesses should therefore be assessed separately.

AGI Greenpac: Revenue Growth Has Not Translated Into Higher Earnings

Q2 FY27 shows divergence between revenue growth and profitability. Consolidated operating revenue rose 8.96% YoY to ₹655.46 crore. In contrast, profit after tax (PAT) declined by 12.48% to ₹66.50 crore.

The cost breakdown gives a better sense of the pressure on margins. During the quarter, the company spent ₹220.37 crore on materials and another ₹164.72 crore on power and fuel. Together, these accounted for around 58.7% of revenue. This shows the glass maker’s reliance on controlling input costs and efficient production.

Can Internal Cash Generation Support Its Expansion?

The cash flow position in H1 FY27 highlights the funding requirements of its investment programme. Operating cash flow stood at ₹123.87 crore against ₹378.82 crore spent on purchasing property, plant and equipment during the half-year.

Operating cash flow therefore covered only 32.7% of the reported PPE purchases, leaving a difference of approximately ₹254.95 crore. This implies that internally generated operating cash was not enough to cover the fixed-asset purchases. But the difference should not be seen as a borrowing need, as AGI could also tap existing cash balances and other sources of funding.

Capital work-in-progress was ₹412.93 crore as on September 2026. The numbers represent a massive amount of capital tied up in assets in development.

AGI Greenpac Share Price: Attractive Return Ratios Face An Earnings Test

On 13 November, AGI Greenpac shares closed at ₹698.25 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock had risen approximately 20% over six months, although it remained down by more than 12% over the 52-week period.

Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stood at 12.6, while return on capital employed (ROCE) and return on equity (ROE) were 19.5% and 15.8%, respectively. The dividend yield was approximately 1%.

Historically, the stock has delivered good returns on its capital base. However, these ratios should be viewed in relation to the current earnings trend. Q2 FY27 revenue increased, but EBITDA and PAT declined.

P/E should therefore be evaluated in terms of how AGI is restoring its margins and generating returns from its upcoming investments.

#2 Haldyn Glass: A Focused Glass-Container Manufacturer Where Furnace Efficiency Drives Earnings

Haldyn Glass manufactures glass containers for liquor, beer, food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, toiletries and personal care applications. The company’s product range covers standard and specialised packaging requirements from 25 ml to 2,000 ml. According to its manufacturing disclosures, the company has two furnaces, F3 and F4, with melting capacities of 280 TPD and 160 TPD, respectively, giving it a combined capacity of 440 TPD. Its production infrastructure includes high-speed inspection systems, specialised glass-forming technologies and coating facilities.

Furnace Economics: Saleable output crucial at 440 TPD capacity

Haldyn operates two furnaces and nine production lines. The company manufactures more than 1.5 million containers a day. The company uses Narrow Neck Press and Blow (NNPB), Blow and Blow (B&B), and Press and Blow (P&B) technologies to manufacture containers of different sizes and specifications.

NNPB technology allows for production of lightweight containers with controlled distribution of glass. This can decrease the amount of glass needed for each container while keeping the necessary strength. Haldyn also uses high-speed Individual Section (IS) machines, hot-end and cold-end coating systems, automated inspection equipment and precision mould engineering. These capabilities can enhance dimensional consistency, reduce defects and allow for specialised container manufacturing.

However, the company does not provide actual quarterly furnace utilisation, saleable production or rejection rates. This is an important disclosure gap because melting capacity is not the same as saleable production.

Product Mix: Technology Creates Possibilities, But Revenue Exposure Remains Undisclosed

Haldyn manufactures flint, amber, green and cobalt-blue containers for liquor, food, pharmaceuticals, beverages, toiletries and specialised packaging applications.

However, the company does not separately disclose revenue or profitability from liquor, pharmaceutical, food, cosmetics and premium packaging in its Q2 FY27 results. It reports a single operating segment covering the manufacturing and trading of glass bottles.

This is an important limitation for the premiumisation thesis. The ability to manufacture customised containers does not establish how much of Haldyn’s revenue comes from higher-value products or whether those products generate better margins.

Its ISO 15378:2017 certification for primary packaging used in pharmaceutical products supports its quality-management credentials. Note that certification should not be interpreted as evidence of a large pharmaceutical revenue contribution.

Haldyn Heinz: Joint Venture Adds a Second Earnings Driver

The joint venture is a significant part of Haldyn’s consolidated earnings, with Haldyn holding a 56.80% stake in Haldyn Heinz Fine Glass Private Limited.

Despite holding a majority economic interest, Haldyn accounts for the investment using the equity method because substantive management rights remain restricted under its agreement with the joint venture partner. Consequently, the venture’s revenue and expenses are not consolidated line by line. Haldyn consolidates the share of the venture’s profit in its results.

The Q2 FY27 consolidated results show the following:

The Hidden Earnings Contributor Behind Haldyn’s Q2 Numbers

Particulars Details PBT before share of JV profit, exceptional items and tax ₹13.07 cr Share of joint-venture profit ₹2.98 cr Consolidated PBT ₹16.05 cr Source: BSE Filing

The joint venture contributed approximately 18.6% of consolidated profit before tax (PBT) during the quarter. This makes the JV more than a supplementary investment.

Haldyn’s Standalone Earnings Q2 FY27: Higher Profit Growth Unveiled

Profitability growth outpaced revenue growth in standalone reporting for Q2 FY27. Standalone revenues grew 20.8% YoY to ₹139.74 crore. PAT, however, grew 114.9% to ₹9.54 crore from ₹4.44 crore in Q2 FY26. The sharp jump in standalone profitability means readers need to look more closely at operating margins, material costs, energy expenses and realisations.

Haldyn’s Cash Flow from Operations Covers Its Capital Expenditure

For H1 FY27, Haldyn recorded consolidated operating cash flow of ₹51.88 crore versus ₹26.42 crore in the same period in the previous financial year. This exceeded its ₹46.44 crore expenditure on property, plant and equipment, including capital work-in-progress and related advances. Operating cash flow covered approximately 111.7% of this expenditure, indicating that internally generated cash was sufficient to cover reported fixed-asset purchases during the half-year.

Cash conversion requires attention here. Trade receivables rose from ₹72.85 crore by March 2026 to ₹96.62 crore by September 2026, absorbing ₹26.77 crore in operating cash flow. Consolidated borrowings also increased from ₹113.16 crore to ₹119.84 crore over the same period.

The increase in borrowings is not, by itself, evidence of financial stress. Readers should instead track whether receivables are collected on time, borrowings remain manageable and the capital deployed generates sufficient incremental earnings.

Energy Efficiency: Cost Savings Need To Show Up In Margins

Glass manufacturing is energy-intensive, making furnace efficiency a direct determinant of operating costs.

Haldyn reports using regenerative burners, waste-heat recovery, electric boosting, efficient compressors and real-time energy monitoring. It also reports using 100% renewable electrical energy, increasing recycled-glass consumption and operating water-recycling and emission-control systems.

Recycling of glass can reduce the demand for virgin raw materials and the melting energy needs and waste-heat recovery can enhance energy efficiency. Automated inspection and predictive maintenance can also help reduce rejection rates and production interruptions.

However, renewable electricity should not be confused with renewable furnace fuel. The company has not provided quantified energy consumption per tonne or savings attributable to these initiatives.

Haldyn Glass Share Price: Strong Returns Raise The Earnings Sustainability Question

Haldyn Glass shares closed at ₹136.56 on the NSE on 13 November 2026. The stock had delivered approximately 28.4% returns over six months and 49.6% over one year. Its 52-week trading range was ₹70.40–₹166. The stock is trading at a P/E of approximately 20.6, with ROCE of 13.5%, ROE of 11.4% and dividend yield of 0.51%.

The recent share-price performance has been stronger than the improvement in revenue, indicating that investors are also recognising the acceleration in profitability. However, the valuation needs to be assessed against the sustainability of the recent earnings growth.

Glass Packaging Economics: Risks That Can Change The Earnings Outlook

Natural gas availability is a major external risk. The West Asia conflict this year demonstrated how supply disruptions can affect production. The gas shortages forced multiple Indian glass-bottle manufacturers to lower or suspend production. The scenario pushed bottle prices up by 20%. Such disruptions can affect production schedules, customer deliveries and fixed-cost absorption even when underlying demand remains intact.

Soda ash is another risk factor. It accounts for approximately 15–20% of container-glass production costs. On 4 November 2026, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR ) recommended quantitative restrictions on soda ash imports for two years. The proposed annual quotas are 7,54,992 tonnes in the first year and 7,92,740 tonnes in the second. This remains a recommendation requiring government implementation, not an import restriction that readers should assume is already in force. AGI Greenpac was among the importers and users identified in the DGTR investigation, although this does not establish its dependence on imported supplies.

Also, glass competes with aluminium cans and PET bottles, particularly in beverages and other price-sensitive applications. The risk is relevant to both companies, although AGI’s entry into aluminium cans also gives it exposure to an alternative packaging format.

Environmental compliance is another consideration. Glass makers need to control emissions, energy use, water use and waste. Compliance could increase operating costs and require additional capital expenditure.

AGI Greenpac Vs Haldyn Glass: Two Different Investment Cases Behind The Same Industry Opportunity

Investment Parameter AGI Greenpac Haldyn Glass Business Model Diversified packaging business covering glass containers, PET products, aluminium cans and security closures Focused glass-container manufacturer Manufacturing Scale Glass capacity of 2,100 TPD, with a planned 500 TPD addition at Gwalior Two furnaces with combined melting capacity of 440 TPD Product Differentiation Speciality glass, customised colours, decoration and premium packaging formats NNPB, B&B and P&B technologies, coatings and automated inspection Growth Drivers Premium glass packaging, pharmaceutical and cosmetics demand, Gwalior expansion and aluminium can entry Improved furnace efficiency, product mix, manufacturing quality and contribution from its joint venture Key Investor Risk Margin pressure, execution of expansion projects and cash flow requirements Energy costs, furnace efficiency, limited product-wise revenue disclosure and earnings sustainability

Beyond the Bottle: What Should Readers Watch

For readers, the key question is not which company has more capacity or a faster-growing order book, but which can turn its investments into stronger earnings without stretching its balance sheet. AGI Greenpac has multiple expansion projects underway, but its next phase of growth will require careful monitoring of capital deployment, project commissioning and the recovery of profitability. Haldyn Glass, meanwhile, has delivered faster recent profit growth, but readers need to establish whether this performance can continue as energy costs, receivables and production efficiency influence its margins.

Neither company offers a completely transparent picture of its premium or pharmaceutical packaging exposure, making it difficult to value either purely on the industry’s growth potential. The deciding factors will be measurable improvements in operating performance, cash generation and returns from new investments. Until then, readers should distinguish between the promise of India’s packaging opportunity and the financial performance each company actually delivers.

It may be a good idea to add these stocks to your watchlist and keep track to see how they perform in time to come.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Rishabh Sinha is a seasoned financial content creator with over 10 years of experience in BFSI domain. His portfolio spans over 20 of India’s most trusted financial brands. Rishabh brings depth, structure, and a reader-first approach to every piece he crafts.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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