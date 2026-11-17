Put Rs 100 into the typical listed software company in India and you collect about 29 paise a year in dividends. That is the median yield across 74 companies in the industry. Infosys pays 4.2%, but most smaller firms keep their cash for growth.

Two smallcaps break that habit. One runs back-end software for airlines, and yields 7.95%. The other processes payroll and handles customer calls, yields 7.2%. Both earn more than twice the return on capital employed (ROCE) of the median firm in their industry. Both are about three-quarters owned by a parent company.

There is a catch. Over the last five financial years, each paid out roughly Rs 104 in dividends for every Rs 100 it earned. At one of them, profits are shrinking. At the other, profits are rising and the board has just approved a buyback.

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#1 Accelya Solutions: The 8% Dividend Yield IT Stock That Paid Rs 80 on Earnings of Rs 64

Incorporated in 1986 as Kale Consultants, Accelya Solutions India took its present name in 2019. Its systems help airlines account for ticket revenue, settle bills with partner carriers and sell fares. Most contracts run three to five years or longer and are billed per transaction. The five largest customers bring in 44% of sales. The market cap is Rs 1,502 cr, and the parent, Accelya Holding World, owns 74.66%.

Accelya Dividend History: Rs 362 a Share in Five Years

For the year ended June 2026, Accelya earned Rs 63.90 a share and declared Rs 80. That was an interim dividend of Rs 45 in February and a final of Rs 35, with a record date of 9th October 2026. The payout came to 125% of profit, up from 104% a year earlier.

Between FY22 and FY26, the company declared Rs 362 a share against earnings of Rs 349. Most of that money goes to one address. The parent’s 1.11 cr shares collect about Rs 89 cr of the Rs 119 cr that the latest year’s dividends cost.

ROCE of 49% Against an Industry Median of 22%

Metric (%) Accelya Industry Median ROCE (latest) 49.0 22.1 ROCE (5-year) 50.8 20.8 ROCE (10-year) 59.2 20.0 Dividend yield (latest) 7.95 0.29 Dividend yield (5-year average) 7.2 0.36

Source: Screener.in

For every Rs 100 of capital in the business, Accelya makes Rs 49 of operating profit. The median peer makes Rs 22. Borrowings are just Rs 15.7 cr. But the trend points down. ROCE was above 100% in FY16 and FY17, 57% in FY24 and is 49% now.

Accelya Financials: A Five-Year Record Flattered by the Covid Year

Financial Year (June) FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 5Y CAGR Sales (Rs cr) 290 368 469 511 529 532 13% EBITDA (Rs cr) 86 134 186 193 194 173 15% Net Profit (Rs cr) 42 76 127 94 129 95 18%

Source: Screener.in

EBITDA here is operating profit before other income. Accelya’s FY21 ran from July 2020 to June 2021, when most of the world’s planes sat on the ground. That low base inflates the five-year growth rates. Measured from FY20, sales grew 4.4% a year, EBITDA 2.2% and net profit 1.5%.

FY26 was weaker still. Net profit fell 26% to Rs 95 cr as operating margin slipped from 37% to 33% and depreciation jumped from Rs 28 cr to Rs 44 cr. The September 2026 quarter, reported to BSE on 22nd October, brought no turn. Sales rose 1% to Rs 138 cr, while net profit slipped 2.6% to Rs 29 cr.

Where the Extra Dividend Money Came From

Accelya generated Rs 81 cr of free cash flow in FY26. The dividends that went out during that year, the October 2025 final and the February 2026 interim, cost about Rs 127 cr. The balance sheet filled the gap. Investments fell from Rs 77 cr to Rs 26 cr, and reserves have shrunk from Rs 268 cr in FY24 to Rs 235 cr.

Debtor days have also risen from 63 to 84 in a year. And on 28th October 2026, the company told BSE that the provident fund authority had ordered it to pay Rs 2.73 cr in dues, an order it may appeal.

Accelya Share Price and PE: 53% Below Its Peak

The share price of Accelya Solutions was around Rs 1,199 in early November 2021, and on 13th November 2026 it closed at Rs 1,006, a fall of about 16% in five years. It is 53% below its all-time high of Rs 2,128.

Here the dividends did the heavy lifting. Add back the Rs 362 a share paid since November 2021, and an investor who bought five years ago is roughly 14% ahead before tax.

The stock trades at a PE of 15x against an industry PE of 19x. Its 10-year median PE is 19.2x, while the industry’s 10-year median is 23.7x. The market has marked it down against both its peers and its own past.

#2 Alldigi Tech: A Rs 48 Cr Buyback at Rs 1,000 on Top of a 7.2% Dividend Yield

Incorporated in 1998 as Allsec Technologies, Alldigi Tech runs two businesses. Tech & Digital handles payroll and HR work for employers. Business process management (BPM) runs customer calls and back-office work from centres in India, the US and the Philippines. The market cap is Rs 1,271 cr. Digitide Solutions, which took over the stake from Quess Corp in 2025, owns 73.39%.

Alldigi Buyback 2026: What the Rs 1,000 Tender Offer Means

On 29th October 2026, Alldigi’s board approved a buyback of up to 4,80,000 shares at Rs 1,000 each through a tender offer, as per its BSE filing. That is up to Rs 48 cr, or 3.15% of the company’s equity. The price is about 20% above the stock’s 13th November close of Rs 834.40, and it matches its 52-week high of Rs 1,000 on NSE.

The promoter intends to take part. A postal ballot notice went out on 3rd November, and a record date will follow once shareholders approve. At least 15% of the offer is set aside for small shareholders, those holding up to Rs 2 lakh worth of shares on the record date. Since 1st April 2026, buyback money is taxed as capital gains, not as dividend income.

Dividends of Rs 60 a share in the last 12 months cost about Rs 91 cr. With the buyback, Alldigi is returning roughly Rs 139 cr, or 1.7 times its FY26 net profit of Rs 82 cr. The difference with Accelya is that Alldigi seems to have room. On its 30th October earnings call, management cited healthy cash and a debt-free balance sheet. Cash stood at Rs 127.2 cr at the end of September 2026.

ROCE of 28% in an Industry Stuck at 17%

Metric (%) Alldigi Industry Median ROCE (latest) 27.9 16.8 ROCE (5-year) 27.5 15.9 ROCE (10-year) 27.9 15.0 Dividend yield (latest) 7.2 0.06 Dividend yield (5-year average) 5.2 0.70

Source: Screener.in

Unlike Accelya’s, Alldigi’s ROCE has climbed, from 17% in FY21 to 31% in FY24 and FY25, before easing to 28% in FY26.

One figure needs explaining. Borrowings rose from Rs 63 cr in FY25 to Rs 153 cr by September 2026. On the call, management said lease assets went up after it moved offices on longer commitments. So, this is mostly rent owed on office space, not bank loans.

Alldigi Tech Financials: Profit Up 19% a Year Over Five Years

Financial Year FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 5Y CAGR Sales (Rs cr) 277 317 390 469 546 599 17% EBITDA (Rs cr) 66 80 89 116 130 162 20% Net Profit (Rs cr) 35 36 49 64 83 82 19%

Source: Screener.in

EBITDA here is operating profit before other income. Covid hurt Alldigi less, with FY21 sales only about 6% below FY20. Operating margin has widened from 24% to 27%. In FY26, other income fell to Rs 2 cr from Rs 28 cr, which is why net profit stayed flat even as EBITDA rose 25%.

Q2 FY27: Profit Up 51%, With a Tax Footnote

In the September 2026 quarter, revenue rose 4% to Rs 153.3 cr. EBITDA jumped 28.5% to Rs 46.3 cr, and net profit climbed 50.9% to Rs 26.6 cr. Read that last number with care. The tax rate dropped to 11% from 16% a year earlier. Pre-tax profit rose from Rs 21 cr to Rs 30 cr.

The margin gain is real, though. International clients now bring in about 70% of revenue, against 54% a year ago, as Alldigi exits low-margin domestic BPM work. New contract value signed in the first half more than doubled to Rs 82.6 cr. Management’s stated priority is turning those wins into revenue.

Alldigi Share Price and PE: 12.6x in an Industry at 25x

The share price of Alldigi Tech was around Rs 578 in early November 2021, and on 13th November 2026 it closed at Rs 834.40, a rise of 44% in five years. It paid Rs 230 a share in dividends on top. Still, the stock is 33% below its all-time high of Rs 1,252.

It trades at a PE of 12.6x, against an industry PE of 25x. Its 10-year median PE is 15.8x, compared with an industry median of 17.8x for the same period.

One warning before buying into a buyback story. BSE flags that, over the past 30 days, fewer than 100 unique investors traded the stock on an average day. The shares not held by the promoter are worth only about Rs 338 cr. Thin trading can move the price sharply either way.

Accelya vs Alldigi: Which High Dividend IT Stock Has the Stronger Payout?

On paper, the two look alike. Both pay like utilities in a sector that barely pays at all. Both earn about twice their industry’s return on capital. Both trade below their own 10-year median PE. And in both, a parent company collects about three-quarters of every rupee paid out.

The difference lies in direction. Accelya is paying 125% of a profit that has shrunk, and it is using up its investments to do so. A yield of nearly 8% is only as safe as the earnings behind it. Alldigi is also paying more than it earns, but out of rising profits and a cash pile that covers the buyback more than twice over.

There are two dates to watch. Accelya has declared an interim dividend in January or February in each of the last six years, so the next one will show whether the board trims the payout. For Alldigi, it is the buyback record date and whether Rs 82.6 cr of new contracts show up in sales. Until then, both deserve a place on a watchlist, where the yield is a reason to keep asking questions, not to stop.

Disclaimer

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in and www.trendlyne.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information, including filings made available on the BSE website.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Suhel Khan has been a passionate follower of the markets for over a decade. During this period, He was an integral part of a leading Equity Research organisation based in Mumbai as the Head of Sales & Marketing. Presently, he is spending most of his time dissecting the investments and strategies of the Super Investors of India.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors.