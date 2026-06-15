In recent times, themes like electric cars, solar parks and renewable energy have been popular with investors. As geopolitical tensions increased, energy security concerns have grown and that has created a powerful narrative. Renewable energy stocks have become the darlings of the market, drawing attention, liquidity and skyrocketing valuations.

But markets know how to change the conversation. And that’s what we call Sector Rotation.

When everyone is on the same side of the boat, smart investors start looking for another place where opportunity is hiding in plain sight.

That search may now be taking us back to India’s Financial Services sector.

The industry was overlooked for a few months. Headlines celebrated green energy, defence and manufacturing themes but financial stocks moved sideways. Many investors turned away. Some invested elsewhere. Others just ignored the sector, as it was not bringing in exciting returns.

After a strong trend, a long period of consolidation usually follows. These moments can feel boring but are often the groundwork for the next big move.

The charts today suggest that the Financial Services sector might be in such a phase.

Nifty Financial Services Index – The Breakout Nobody is Talking About

Source: Tradingview

The Nifty Financial Services Index found support around the 23,500 area in April 2026 and then entered a prolonged period of consolidation. Sellers kept defending higher levels as prices tested support near the 24,500 area on repeated tests. The sector was trapped in a tight range in the form of descending triangle pattern.

These periods can be very frustrating for traders. Prices appear inactive while the news flow dries up. Momentum traders move elsewhere.

Consolidation is often where institutional investors begin building positions.

The index has now broken above the descending triangle resistance on the 4-hour chart adding nearly 1.80% in a single session as momentum indicators are supporting the move.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which had been stuck under its own resistance zone for a few weeks, has also broken higher and is now trading near 64.

In layman’s terms, it’s not just bouncing back anymore. It is potentially starting to show leadership traits.

Axis Bank: The Student Preparing for Exams

If the Financial Services Index is showing early signs of strength, then it looks like Axis Bank is ready for a big test.

Source: Tradingview

The stock has been under pressure from a downward resistance trend line for almost three months. Every attempt to move higher was met with selling pressure.

But beneath the surface something has changed. The stock is testing that resistance zone again, but the momentum indicators are working differently this time.

The 20-day Exponential Moving Average has crossed above the 50-day EMA, which is a bullish crossover. These signals often appear in the early stages of trend changes.

Think of it as a student who has failed a difficult exam many times. The previous attempts were unsuccessful. But after months of preparation, the student returns with more confidence and better fundamentals. Axis Bank now seems to be at a similar juncture.

A clear breakout above the falling resistance line would add further to the bullish case and potentially be the start of a new trend.

Bajaj Finance: When the Giants Wake Up

Market recoveries start to mean something when the leaders start to participate. That is exactly why Bajaj Finance deserves attention. The stock spent several months correcting and consolidating itself. The investor enthusiasm cooled during this period and price action was muted.

Source: Tradingview

Bajaj Finance has broken above a descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart that has been capping prices for months. Meanwhile the RSI has broken out of its falling trendline and is now trading around the 60 level. This sets up what many traders would call a “double breakout” setup, strength in both price and momentum.

Bajaj Finance is one of the heavyweights in the sector. When these stocks stop falling and start to lead higher, they often become a proxy for broader sector recovery.

Why Financials May Be Getting Smart Money’s Attention

It could be answered in a notion of capital rotation. Sector rotation is constant.

Investors chase growth themes until valuations are rich. Eventually the focus will move to sectors that have corrected and consolidated and have a better risk/reward ratio.

Financial sector contributes nearly 20% to the Nifty 50 and is one of the most influential segments of the Indian market. A solid recovery here could have a meaningful impact on broader indices.

History suggests that some of the biggest opportunities are created not when an industry is in the headlines, but when it is rebuilding its strength after a long period of neglect.

Investors were captivated by Green Energy but now the financials might be gearing up investor capital. Sometimes, the quietest stories in the stock market are the ones you want to follow most closely.

Disclaimer:

Note: The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Brijesh Bhatia is an Independent Research Analyst and is engaged in offering research and recommendation services with SEBI RA Number – INH000022075. He has two decades of experience in India’s financial markets as a trader and technical analyst.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed here.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives and resources, and only after consulting such independent advisors if necessary.