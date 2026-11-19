Artillery shells remain an important part of modern warfare, giving defence forces the firepower to engage targets at long range. These ammunition rounds are designed for different battlefield requirements. Common artillery calibres include 105 mm, 120 mm, 130 mm, 152 mm and 155 mm, with the 155 mm shell widely used across NATO forces.

The growing demand for artillery ammunition has pushed countries to replenish stockpiles and expand domestic manufacturing. This has created an opportunity for defence manufacturers that can produce large-calibre ammunition at scale.

India is also building its ammunition manufacturing base, creating opportunities for domestic companies to serve both the armed forces and overseas buyers. Against this backdrop, two Indian manufacturers are expanding their artillery shell production capabilities.

One company has an annual capacity of 400,000 shells, while the other aims to reach 600,000 shells by FY29. Both also seek a larger role in the global ammunition supply chain. One of these manufacturers is also building its presence in the NATO-linked supply chain. This reflects the growing role of Indian defence manufacturers in global ammunition sourcing.

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#1 Goodluck India: Aiming for ₹1,000 crore in annual defence turnover

Goodluck India manufactures artillery shells through its subsidiary, Goodluck Defence and Aerospace. The defence manufacturing facility is located in Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh. The plant was inaugurated in October 2025. The company holds an industrial license under the Indian Arms Act, 1959.

Goodluck Defence Facility: ₹500 Crore Investment in Artillery Shell Manufacturing

This license allows the production of artillery shells in all major military calibres. The estimated total investment for the defence facility is about ₹500 crore, with defence-specific capital expenditure exceeding ₹300 crore. The facility will initially produce 150,000 artillery shells per year.

The company has begun work on adding 250,000 more shells per year. Management expects this expansion to take 12 to 15 months. Upon completion, total manufacturing capacity will reach 400,000 shells per year. Management said the plant’s design allows modular scaling beyond 400,000 units if market demand remains consistent.

When fully utilised, the facility is expected to generate revenue of over ₹1,000 crore in annual defence turnover. The plant can manufacture 105 mm, 120 mm, 125 mm, 130 mm, and 155 mm artillery ammunition. Goodluck manufactures forged, machined, and ready-to-fill empty shell bodies. An ammunition-filling agency or military entity fills the shells with explosives.

Goodluck India Defence Orders, Margins, and Revenue Recognition

In May 2026, the company disclosed a ₹52.2 crore order for 20,000 shells. It completed and delivered this order during Q1FY27. Customer inquiries and order negotiations are underway from both Indian defence agencies and international export buyers. The artillery business depends on government approvals due to stage inspections, ballistic validation and export clearance.

The company didn’t recognise the defence revenue during the testing and validation phase in H1FY27. Initial commercial revenue recognition is expected in H2FY27. Management expects stable EBITDA margins between 30% and 35% for the artillery shells vertical. Longer-range and specialised shells offer higher realised value per unit.

The company holds ₹350 crore in defence orders. Management noted that additional orders exist, but the company announces awards only after receiving advance payments. Beyond defence, Goodluck India also manufactures precision pipes and auto tubes, engineering structures and precision fabrication, forgings and industrial components.

Goodluck India Q2 Results FY27: Core Revenue and Profit Growth

Financially, the company’s consolidated total operating income grew 37.5% year-over-year to ₹1,362.8 crore in Q2FY27. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) rose 30.1% to ₹127.5 crore, with a 9.3% margin. Consequently, net profit increased 18.8% to ₹50.7 crore.

Looking ahead, management estimates consolidated revenue growth of 15-20% for FY27. Of this, management expects defence revenue of ₹300 crore. EBITDA margin is estimated at 10-12%. Lengthy inspection cycles, export license delays, pricing competition and high working capital requirements are among the business’s risks.

Goodluck India Share Price

#2 Balu Forge: The NATO-Approved Supplier Expanding Artillery Output to 600,000 Shells

Balu Forge manufactures precision-forged and fully machined metal components for industrial customers. Over time, it has evolved into a vertically integrated engineering business that handles everything from metal forming to final machining.

The company’s product line includes crankshafts and powertrain assemblies, defence and munitions hardware, aerospace and space launch components, and others. It manufactures forged and machined artillery shells in its Defence and Aerospace division. Defence, aerospace, and railways contributed 5% of revenue in FY24, 9% in FY25, and 13% in FY26.

It produces these components as empty, ready-to-fill projectile bodies for both Indian and export clients. The portfolio covers 155 mm, 152 mm, 130 mm, and 105 mm artillery shells. The manufacturing facility is located in Belagavi, Karnataka. It runs a dedicated, automated empty-shell line with a capacity of 360,000 shells per year.

Scaling to 600,000 Shells and Securing the NATO Supply Chain

Management plans to increase annual shell capacity to 480,000 shells in FY28 and 600,000 shells by FY29. It also supports the NATO supply chain for artillery shell bodies and essential parts. The company signed a 5-year memorandum of understanding to supply large-calibre ammunition to a NATO-affiliated partner.

The contracted supply is priced at US $315 per unit for monthly volumes of 30,000 plus 10,000 units. The company also manufactures 51 mm, 81 mm and 120 mm mortar ammunition, as well as 120 mm and 125 mm tank shells, naval ammunition rounds and aerial bomb casings.

The business is an approved supplier to the Ordnance Factory Board and works with domestic public-sector defence manufacturing units.

Serial Production Approvals and Heavy Engineering Targets

Balu Forge has received its first purchase order for the 155 mm shell type. Supplies are scheduled to begin with a 10,000-unit pilot batch, followed by regular monthly deliveries. Another product (155 mm) has received technical approval, with a forging total indicator reading (TIR) ​​of 3 mm and a machined wall tolerance of 0.3 mm.

Balu Forge plans to commence serial dispatches soon. The company secured an order for 30,000 units of 152 mm artillery shells in 2026. It has commenced serial production and has delivered several dispatches against earlier order commitments. It has product approval and new orders from two major Indian Ordnance Factories for 105mm shells.

This includes an order for 15,000 units from a major Indian defence facility, with dispatches starting shortly. Balu Forge plans to increase its annual machining capacity from 58,000+ tonnes to 80,000 tonnes by FY27 and 120,000 tonnes by FY29. This will support higher volumes for defence and heavy engineering.

Q2FY27 Financials: Strong Margins and a ₹2,400 Crore Order Book

Financially, revenue from operations increased by 8.3% year-on-year to ₹324.3 crore in Q2FY27. EBITDA grew 13.1% to ₹93.7 crore while margins stood at 28.9%. Consequently, net profit grew 17.8% to ₹76.6 crore. Management expects to achieve 25% to 30% revenue growth in FY27.

The total order book stood at ₹2,400 crore as of September 30, 2026, providing about two years of revenue visibility. Defence, aerospace, and railways contribute nearly 50% of the active ₹2,400 crore order book. The company maintained a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04x in H1 FY27.

Balu Forge Share Price

The Valuation Debate

Both companies are expanding their presence in artillery ammunition manufacturing. As of November 18, 2026, Balu Forge trades at 23.0x earnings, below its five-year median valuation of 31.4x and industry multiple of 24.8x. Goodluck India, meanwhile, trades at 25.9x earnings, above its five-year median of 21.2x and industry median (20.4x).

This suggests Balu Forge trades at a discount to its historical valuation, while Goodluck India trades at a premium to its own historical average. Balu Forge has a Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 22.7% and Return on Equity (ROE) of 19.6%, compared with Goodluck’s ROCE (14.4%) and ROE (13.0%). This indicates that Balu Forge currently generates higher returns on its capital and shareholders’ equity.

Peer Comparison (X)

Company Price-to-Earnings Multiple Return Ratios Company 5Y Median Industry ROCE (%) ROE (%) Balu Forge 23.0 31.4 24.8 22.7 19.6 Goodluck India 25.8 21.2 20.4 14.4 13.0 Source: Screener.in (Data as of November 18 2026)

The artillery ammunition opportunity presents a different growth avenue for India’s engineering and defence manufacturers. What makes this segment interesting is the combination of rising global procurement, limited production capacity in several established markets and the growing need to diversify ammunition supply chains.

Indian manufacturers are now attempting to move beyond component exports. Balu Forge already has a larger machining and forging platform, an established export relationship through a NATO-linked partner and a growing defence order book.

Goodluck India is building a dedicated ammunition manufacturing operation, with a planned capacity of 400,000 shells and an expected annual defence turnover exceeding ₹1,000 crore at full utilisation. However, the key question is how quickly announced capacity translates into approved production, repeat international contracts and recognised revenue.

You could keep these names on your watchlist to track execution.

Disclaimer

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. We used an alternative, widely used and accepted source only when the data was unavailable.

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About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he shares honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies and macroeconomic trends.

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