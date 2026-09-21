Apple has built a strong consumer following by selling more than just hardware.

Its products are closely tied to an aspirational lifestyle, premium branding, and an integrated ecosystem.

The latest iPhone 18 Pro launch in India once again highlighted this brand appeal, with customers queuing outside Apple Stores hours before the official sale began.

The excitement around Apple’s products also extends to its stock. Apple’s market capitalisation stood at around US$4.92 trillion in September 2026, highlighting the scale of the company.

For Indian investors looking to gain exposure to Apple’s growing ecosystem without directly buying Apple shares, there are several companies in India that are linked to the tech giant’s manufacturing and supply chain.

Here are 2 Apple-related stocks in India to watch.

#1 Redington

First on the list is Redington.

Redington Ltd. is a supply chain solutions provider and distributor of technology products, including IT hardware, software and mobility devices.

The company acts as a bridge between global technology brands and a wide network of channel partners across emerging markets. It has a presence across 32 countries and operates in 40 markets spanning India, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

ALSO READ 5 Railway Stocks with Strong Order Book Visibility

Redington has a long-standing relationship with Apple and is one of the company’s authorised national supply chain and distribution partners across India, the Middle East and Africa. Through this network, Redington helps make Apple products available across a wide range of markets and retail channels.

The company’s association with Apple also extends to retail. Redington (India) Investments, an associate company of Redington Ltd., had operated Apple retail stores in South India through its wholly owned subsidiary, Currents Technology Retail (India) Ltd. Redington has also signed up with Apple for its Mac business.

Apple remains an important part of Redington’s mobility business. As of Q1FY27, Apple accounted for 31% of the company’s top five vendors, highlighting the significance of the relationship.

As Apple continues to expand its presence in India and other emerging markets, Redington’s role in its distribution network makes it one of the Apple-related stocks in India to watch.

Redington Share Price Performance-1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#2 Electronics Mart India

Next on the list is Electronics Mart India.

Electronics Mart India has spent more than four decades building a presence in India’s consumer electronics and durable goods market. The company is among the country’s leading multi-brand retailers and sells a wide range of consumer electronics, home appliances and other technology products.

The company has a presence across 95 cities in six states and is the fourth-largest consumer durable and electronics retailer in India. Its retail network includes multi-brand outlets such as Electronics Mart and Bajaj Electronics, along with exclusive brand outlets operated in partnership with leading brands.

ALSO READ 5 Value Stocks in India Worth Watching

Electronics Mart India also had a direct connection with Apple through its IQ business, which operated Apple Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) stores. However, as part of its strategy to focus on its core multi-brand retail business, the company divested this business by transferring the operations of four Apple retail stores on a going-concern basis, excluding inventory.

The move allows Electronics Mart India to concentrate its resources on its core retail operations while continuing to benefit from the broader growth in India’s consumer electronics market.

Its earlier association with Apple and presence in the electronics retail space make Electronics Mart India another company to consider when looking at Apple-related stocks in India.

Electronics Mart India Share Price Performance-1 Year

Data Source: BSE

Conclusion

Apple’s growing manufacturing and retail presence in India is creating opportunities for several companies across the electronics, distribution and supply chain ecosystem. Apple’s supplier base in India has expanded significantly in recent years, with more than 40 suppliers operating across the country.

For Indian investors, companies such as Redington and Electronics Mart India offer different ways to get exposure to the Apple ecosystem.

However, the extent of each company’s dependence on Apple, the contribution of Apple-related business to revenue and their overall financial performance can vary significantly. Investors should therefore look beyond the Apple association and consider factors such as earnings growth, valuations, debt, margins and the companies’ broader business prospects before making an investment decision.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary