The broad global uncertainty related to AI and data centres, and the sell-off in stocks from this sector on US and Taiwanese stock markets over the past fortnight has taken its toll on spot copper prices on the LME.

Demand for copper on a global basis has been driven by a shift towards clean energy technology, digital infrastructure, electric mobility, AI data centres and advanced manufacturing sectors, amongst other user industries.

And the uncertainty created by the Democrats winning the US mid-term elections and their policy of controlling the expansion of data centres, has pushed copper prices to near five-month lows.

Copper on the LME is currently at $13,078 per tonne and it was at $ 14,850 per tonne on 17 August, 2026.

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Why Dalal Street is Punishing India’s Sole Integrated Copper Producer

The government-controlled Hindustan Copper, the only pure-play domestic company focussed on copper mining and related products, is expected to face the impact of the above weak trend in spot copper prices. In its annual report for FY26, Hindustan Copper has highlighted that it has not entered into any commodity future contract.

It is not known whether the company has used suitable hedging strategies in FY27, in a bid to better manage spot price volatility in copper prices.

The Hindustan Copper stock fell 2.9% to Rs 419.5 on Wednesday.

The stock in the current calendar year has declined nearly 19% as compared to a 3.7% fall in the broader Sensex. The stock had a 52-week low of Rs 308.6 on 24 November, 2025.

The central government had sold nearly 6% stake in Hindustan Copper via an offer-for-sale in late August 2026, and its stake had declined to 60.14% at the end of the second quarter of FY27.

The Macro Case: Decoding India’s 0.3% Global Copper Reserves

In its annual report for FY26, Hindustan Copper has highlighted that India has very limited copper ore reserve contributing about 0.3% of world copper reserves. Mining production is just 0.2% of world’s production.

Hindustan Copper holds around two-fifth of the copper ore reserves in India with an average grade og 0.88%. As on April 1, 2025, the company has reserves (proved and probable) of about 2.05 million tonnes in terms of copper metal and total resources (reserves and resource) of 6.75 million tonnes in terms of copper metal.

Also, Hindustan Copper is the only vertically integrated producer in the country, which produces refined copper from its owned mined ore.

For perspective, Australia-based BHP, one of the largest global producers of copper and copper products, has forecast production of this metal between 1.6-1.8 million tonnes for FY27.

Q2 FY27 Earnings: Inside the 179% Profit Surge

The average price of copper was $ 14,120 per tonne in the September 2026 quarter as compared to $ 9,792 per tonne a year earlier.

As a result, Hindustan Copper’s consolidated revenue from operations grew 63.6 % y-o-y to Rs 1,175.2 crore in the quarter while net profit surged 179% y-o-y to Rs 519.5 crore.

The company has not provided operational details, copper production and sales in its press release highlighting quarterly financial results.

₹7,186 Crore Capex: Can Hindustan Copper Scale to Meet Demand?

Hindustan Copper, earlier in this financial year, had announced a capital expenditure of nearly Rs 7,186 crore up to FY30. This would result in its copper ore production reaching 12.2 million tonnes by FY30, and its net profit would reach Rs 1,568 crore in FY30 from Rs 870 crore in the first half of FY27.

Assuming the company reaches its FY30 targets and there is also no dilution in its equity capital, the stock would trade FY30 earnings at a P/E of nearly 23.

Production Bottlenecks: A Look at the FY24-FY26 Output Reality

Production FY24 FY25 FY26 Ore (lakh tonnes) 37.82 34.7 36.7 Metal in concentrate (tonnes) 27,404 25,241 27,421 CC wire rod – tolling production (tonnes) 27,833

15,218

12,886

Source- Annual reports of Hindustan Copper

No doubt, Hindustan Copper is attempting to scale up its mining production and production of finished copper products over the next few years. However, it will still only be a small fraction of the production volumes of global heavyweights like BHP Group and Freeport -McMoRan.

Valuation Reality Check: Hind Copper Trades at a Premium to BHP

Copper prices tend to be quite volatile and respond almost instantly to any changes in the growth outlook of the global economy. For instance, LME copper prices were at $ 13,300 per tonne levels in the first week of January 2026, and had weakened to $ 12,140 per tonne at the end of March, 2026. LME copper prices are currently $ 13,078 per tonne.

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However, demand for copper from user industries like clean energy and digital infrastructure is expected to remain strong over the next few years.

For perspective, we compared the valuations of Hindustan Copper with its global counterparts.

Hindustan Copper trades at a premium to global peers

Copper producer P/E (x) Hindustan Copper 26.4 BHP 19.2 Freeport-McMoRan 23.2 Southern Copper Corporation 20.7

Source – International financial websites and Screener.in

Hindustan Copper’s level of operation is very small compared to leading global players in copper mining and production of various copper prices. Also, Hindustan Copper trades at a premium to leading global players in the copper industry.

Investors will continue to closely track LME copper prices and demand from key user industries.

Readers can put Hindustan Copper on their watch list of stocks, and see if performance matches expectations.

Disclaimer

Amriteshwar Mathur is a financial journalist with over 20 years of experience.

Disclosure: The writer and his family have no shareholding in any of the stocks mentioned in the article.

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