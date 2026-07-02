On July 1, 2026, Cemindia Projects hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,363.75. The current price of Rs 1,362.90 is 156.26 per cent above where it stood three months ago and 183 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 481.40 hit on March 2, 2026. Over one year, the return is 50.74 per cent. Over three years, it has delivered a multibagger return of 735.37 per cent. Over five years, it is 1,542.05 per cent. Those long-term numbers are not the result of a three-month rally, they reflect a business that has compounded earnings over multiple years. The three-month rally is the most recent chapter, not the whole story.

The Consolidation Phase That Preceded the Move

To understand why the stock moved so sharply in three months, the context of what preceded it matters.

Cemindia’s chart tells a familiar story of what happens after a big promoter change: the initial euphoria fades, and the market simply waits. The stock touched a high of Rs 943 on July 1, 2025, and from there began an eight-month grind lower, eventually bottoming at Rs 481.40 on March 2, 2026 — a drawdown of nearly 49 per cent from that peak. Adani’s acquisition of the company through Renew Exim DMCC had concluded on April 9, 2025, with Renew Exim taking over as promoter by May 2025. But owning the stock and proving the story are two different things, and the market spent the next several months figuring out which one Cemindia was actually delivering. This was the post-acquisition consolidation phase — not a vote against the deal, but a pause while investors waited for execution to catch up with the narrative.

That evidence arrived on April 30, 2026.

The Two Days That Started the Rally

On April 30, 2026, Cemindia hit the 20 per cent upper circuit, closing at Rs 814.55 against an opening of Rs 745.55 on volume of 1.02 million shares. The trigger was the Q4 FY26 results : consolidated revenue of Rs 2,973.49 crore, PAT of Rs 242.17 crore, and PAT growth of 113.6 per cent year-on-year. Profit growing at more than twice the rate of revenue is a signal of margin expansion and operating leverage, the kind of result that gets market attention precisely because it suggests the earnings improvement may be structural rather than one-off.

On May 4, 2026, the rally extended. The stock rose into the Rs 879 to Rs 977.45 range on volume of 1.32 million shares, a 17.24 per cent gain on that day alone. This move was a continuation of the earnings momentum, driven by technical breakout buying as the stock crossed fresh 52-week highs and attracted momentum buyers who had been waiting for confirmation of the fundamental improvement.

From the March 2, 2026 low of Rs 481.40 to the July 1, 2026 high of Rs 1,363.75 is a 183 per cent move in four months, with the April 30 and May 4 earnings-driven days representing the first major acceleration within that recovery.

FY26: The Best Year in Company History

The results that triggered the April 30 upper circuit were part of a full-year performance that crossed several milestones simultaneously.

Metric FY26 Status Revenue (Rs crore) 10,061 Highest ever — first time above Rs 10,000 crore EBITDA (Rs crore) 1,199 Highest ever PAT (Rs crore) 598 Highest ever EBITDA Margin 11.90% Up from historical 8–10% range Source: Investor Presentation

Q4FY26 in isolation showed even sharper improvement: revenue grew 17 per cent year-on-year, EBITDA grew 66 per cent, and PAT grew 114 per cent. EBITDA margin expanded from 10.7 per cent to 15.1 per cent within a single quarter. PAT margin moved from 4.5 per cent to 8.1 per cent.

Management attributed the margin improvement to better project execution, tighter cost monitoring, completion of profitable metro projects, recovery of pending client claims, and the absence of legacy loss-making projects. Management confirmed on the call that legacy loss-making projects are now behind the company.

The Order Book That Gives the Story Its Duration

The current order book stands at Rs 24,545 crore, approximately 2.4 times FY26 revenue, providing two to two-and-a-half years of revenue visibility. FY26 order inflows were Rs 14,821 crore, the highest in company history. Management disclosed that including April wins and L1 positions, orders were approximately Rs 19,000 crore, with a FY27 order inflow target of Rs 25,000 crore.

The order book is diversified across eight segments as per the notes shared: maritime at 33 per cent, metro and airports at 23 per cent, industrial at 16 per cent, roads and bridges at 13 per cent, data centres at 7 per cent, hydro and tunnels at 4 per cent, foundation engineering at 2 per cent, and water at 2 per cent.

Data centres deserve specific mention. The current data centre order book stands at approximately Rs 3,000 crore, with projects already under execution. With data centre investments accelerating in India, management expects this segment to become an increasingly meaningful contributor over time.

Management also highlighted an opportunity pipeline of approximately Rs 70,000 crore, comprising projects under tendering, submitted bids, upcoming opportunities, and select overseas projects. The pipeline is nearly three times the current order book and provides a sizeable bidding runway over the coming years.

The Return Ratios That Justify the Re-rating

Metric Value ROCE 32.8% ROE 27.8% ROIC 32.5% Debt to Equity 0.42x Interest Coverage 4.74x Operating Cash Flow Rs 500 crore Free Cash Flow Rs 274 crore CFO/EBITDA 42.2% Piotroski Score 8/9 Source: Screener

ROCE of 32.8 per cent and ROIC of 32.5 per cent are strong figures for an EPC company. Net debt has reduced from Rs 575 crore to Rs 430 crore. Free cash flow is positive at Rs 274 crore. Operating cash flow of Rs 500 crore confirms that the PAT growth is accompanied by real cash generation, not just accounting profits.

The return ratios reinforce the same picture. An ROCE of 32.8 per cent and ROIC of 32.5 per cent sit well above what’s typical for an EPC business, a sign that the company is squeezing far more out of every rupee of capital employed than most peers in the space.

The Adani Acquisition: What It Changed

Before the Adani Group stepped in, Cemindia was priced like any other mid-sized EPC contractor. Once Renew Exim DMCC took over as promoter in May 2025, that perception began to shift. Investors started treating the company less as a standalone contractor and more as a potential beneficiary of the Adani Group’s broader infrastructure push, and stronger execution, improving financials, and a swelling order book gave that re-rating something to stand on.

The eight-month consolidation between July 2025 and March 2, 2026 wasn’t the market souring on the deal — it was the market waiting to see if the thesis would actually show up in the numbers. Q4 FY26 delivered exactly that: the highest-ever revenue, EBITDA, and PAT the company has posted, alongside record order inflows and an order book running at 2.4 times revenue. That combination looks like what finally pushed the stock out of its long consolidation.

The Valuation After the Move

The stock now trades at a P/E of 39.8x against a three-year median P/E of 27.9x. The current multiple is above the historical average, reflecting the re-rating that has occurred. The PEG ratio stands at 0.58. EV/EBITDA is at 19.8x. The stock trades at 2.33x price-to-sales.

While the valuation has expanded meaningfully, the PEG ratio of 0.58 suggests earnings growth has so far outpaced the increase in valuation. Going forward, however, sustaining this premium will depend on continued execution rather than further multiple expansion alone.

ALSO READ Rs 9 lakh crore grid expansion creates demand for an overlooked product. 2 stocks could benefit

The three-year median P/E of 27.9x versus the current 39.8x shows the market has paid up for the new earnings trajectory and the order book visibility. Whether that premium holds depends on whether the FY27 revenue growth target of approximately 25 per cent and the Rs 25,000 crore order inflow target is achieved, and whether EBITDA margins can be sustained in the 10.5 to 11 per cent range that management described as the sustainable level going forward, noting that Q4’s 15.1 per cent was above that stated range.

The Five-Year Context

The 1,542 per cent five-year return and 735 per cent three-year return are not products of the last three months alone. They reflect an EPC business that crossed Rs 10,000 crore in revenue, improved its return on capital to over 30 per cent, reduced legacy project drag, diversified its order book across eight segments, and attracted a new promoter with a large infrastructure pipeline of its own.

The three-month rally appears to reflect the market assigning a higher valuation after FY26 results reinforced the company’s improving earnings profile, stronger execution, and growing order visibility. The five-year number is the full journey.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) is India’s most trusted financial media

company, providing expert stock recommendations, market insights, and wealth-

building strategies for nearly four decades. To know more about DSIJ, visit here .

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.