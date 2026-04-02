To the average investor, the Indian small-cap segment has often resembled a high-stakes casino where almost every bet could go either way. But now as FY27 begins, and a hangover of easy liquidity is forcing a return to fundamentals, smart investors are pivoting from blind momentum toward the value-based metrics of capital efficiency.

Price appreciation is often divorced from industrial reality. However, when a stock doubles in value while maintaining a Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of enviable levels, it suggests perhaps something more than luck is at work. It signals a business model capable of compounding wealth without the crutch of excessive debt or speculation.

Two small-cap stocks that have cleared this test are catching the attention of investors across the board. These efficient wealth creators are entering the new financial year with the structural strength to outpace their peers. But will they sustain the growth, or the fizz will run out? Let us try to find out.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works: High ROCE & FII Inflows

Incorporated in 2015, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd provides dredging services, owning and operating marine craft, and repairing, maintaining and refitting marine crafts and marine infrastructure.

With a market cap of Rs 3,855 cr, the company is engaged in dredging, owning, chartering/hiring, manning, operating, and technical maintenance of marine crafts, as well as repairs and maintenance of marine infrastructure in India and Myanmar.

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia has held a stake in the company for over 3 years and currently holds a 2.9% stake worth over Rs 108 cr. The filing for the quarter ending March 2026 is now awaited.

Why Ashish Kacholia & FIIs are Bullish on Knowledge Marine

The company has a current ROCE (Return on Capital Employed) of an impressive 25%, while the industry median is 12%. Which means that for every Rs 100 the company uses as capital, it generates a profit of Rs 25, while industry peers average around Rs 12.

What has recently caught the eye of smart investors is the sudden interest FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors) have shown in the quarter ending December 2025. The company’s FII holding up until the quarter ending September 2025 was just 0.75%, which jumped to 11% by the end of December 2025. Infinity Direct Capital bought this 11% stake.

This was in the same quarter when the public holding fell from 38.45 to 35%. However, Kacholia did not trim his stake in this period, he infact bought more and his stake went from 2.8% to 2.9%.

Let us now look at the financials of the company to see if it is on track to sustain the pace.

The company’s sales have recorded a compound growth of an impressive 53% from Rs 24 cr in FY20 to Rs 201 cr in FY25. And between April and December 2025, the company has logged sales of Rs 188 cr.

EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization,) logged a compound growth of 58%, as it climbed from Rs 8 cr in FY20 to Rs 78 cr in FY25. And for the three quarters of FY26 ending December 2025, the company surpassed the FY25 figure as it recorded an EBITDA of Rs 79 cr.

Regarding the net profits, the company recorded a compound growth of 61% as the profits jumped from Rs 5 cr in FY20 to Rs 50 cr in FY25. For the 3 quarters of FY26 ending December 2025, the company has logged net profits of Rs 56 cr, hinting at a much stronger end to FY26 than it was for FY25.

The share price of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd was around Rs 19 in early April 2021 and as of closing on 1st April 2026 it was Rs 1,578, which is over an 8,200% jump in 5 years.

In just the last 1 year, the stock prices have logged returns of over 101%. Yet, at the current price of Rs 1,578 the stock is trading at a discount of 20% from its all-time high of Rs 1,965 which it hit in January 2026.

As for valuations, the stock is trading at a PE of 60x, which is same as the current industry median. The market is possibly pricing in the some of the future growth it sees given that the company has already surpassed its FY25 operating and net profit figures in just 9 months of FY26.

So, in all Knowledge Marine has cleared the silt to reveal rare margins, but a 60-times multiple assumes the tide will never ebb. With global funds now crowding the deck and a heavy order book to deliver, the firm has moved from a quiet local bet to a high-stakes journey. Whether it can steam past its January peak remains to be seen, but the waters are no longer as clear as they once were.

Sobhagya Mercantile: Debt-Free Small-cap with 37% ROCE

Incorporated in 1983, Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd is in the business of Engineering Consultancy and Metal (Aggregate) Sales.

With a market cap of Rs 742 cr, the company a part of the MKS Group, operates in infrastructure and allied activities, focusing on construction, infrastructure engineering, mining, equipment leasing, and steel manufacturing. The company also provides customer-focused solutions to both private and public entities, catering to a wide range of projects.

Sobhagya also saw a jump in the FII holding as per the filings made for the quarter ending December 2025. From 0% in September 2025, the holding went to 3.5% in December 2025, with Dovetail India Fund making the move.

The 140% Return & Scarcity Premium

The company has a current ROCE (Return on Capital Employed) of 37%, while the industry median is just 13%. In other words, for every Rs 100 the company uses as capital, it generates a profit of Rs 37, while industry peers average around Rs 13.

Sobhagya has also been successful in keeping its books virtually debt free, as its current debt-to-equity ratio stands at just 0.14%. Which means that the company is free from hefty interest payments and can use profits to grow the business further.

Let’s dive into the financials for the company to get a better look at what is driving this efficiency.

The company’s sales have logged a compound growth of an a solid 71% from Rs 11 cr in FY20 to Rs 157 cr in FY25. And for the first 3 quarters of FY25 ending December 2025, the company has logged sales of Rs 121 cr already and is expected to deliver a good quarter.

EBITDA for Sobhagya jumped from Rs 6 cr in FY20 to Rs 22 cr in FY25, logging a compound growth of 30%. And for the three quarters of FY26 ending December 2025, the company has logged an EBITDA of close to 24% already, surpassing the FY25 figure in just 9 months.

Coming to the net profits, the company recorded a compound growth of 21% with the profits climbing from Rs 6 cr in FY20 to Rs 16 cr in FY25. For the 3 quarters of FY26 ending December 2025, the company has logged net profits of Rs over 16 cr and surpassed the FY25 figures.

The share price of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd was around Rs 1 when it was listed in May 2021 and as of closing on 1st April 2026 it was Rs 853.

In the last 1 year, the stock prices have logged returns of over 140%.

The stock has had a long journey, with much of the appreciation coming in only in recent years. One needs to understand that the stocks rally began when regulators finally loosened the trading constraints on Sobhagya. New capital raised from insiders at a high fixed price gave the market a bold benchmark for its worth. But with the founders clutching three-quarters of the shares, the public supply is dangerously thin.

This scarcity ensures that even modest interest triggers a daily climb. It is a vertical ascent fuelled by a simple truth: when too much capital chases too few shares, the price has nowhere to go but up.

Regarding valuation, the stock is trading at a PE of 31x, and the current industry median is 18x, which could mean that the market is pricing in a growth story that its peers are simply not reading. At nearly double the sector average, investors are paying a scarcity premium for a future that must be flawless to justify the cost. It is a bold bet on a management pivot, but in such thin air, even a minor lapse in momentum could trigger a long way down.

Having said that, Sobhagya has built a lean, debt-free engine in an industry typically bogged down by heavy leverage. Yet, its vertical ascent remains a study in scarcity, as a tiny public float turns every new buyer into a price-setter. With big funds now joining the fold, the firm has moved from a quiet pivot to high stakes bet on flawless growth. Whether the ground beneath this lofty valuation is solid or shifting remains the primary concern for the cautious observer.

FY27 Small-cap Outlook: Capital Efficiency vs Market Momentum

As FY27 begins, one should note that the era of easy liquidity in Indian small caps is yielding to a more sober reality. And in this new climate, capital efficiency or the ability to turn a rupee into more than just a promise, is becoming the only reliable metric for investors.

Both Knowledge Marine and Sobhagya Mercantile have demonstrated a rare knack for squeezing outsize profits from lean operations, significantly outclassing their peers. They have transitioned from quiet, niche players to high-efficiency wealth creators that even global funds can no longer ignore.

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However, for those chasing a repeat of last year’s 100% returns, the view from the peak is rarely clear. Knowledge Marine’s premium valuation of 60-times earnings leaves little room for error should the industrial tide retreat. Similarly, Sobhagya’s vertical climb is as much a story of share scarcity as it is of fundamental strength.

A smart move would be to add these stocks to a watchlist and follow them closely to ensure you don’t miss out on any big movements.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in and www.trendlyne.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Suhel Khan has been a passionate follower of the markets for over a decade. During this period, He was an integral part of a leading Equity Research organisation based in Mumbai as the Head of Sales & Marketing. Presently, he is spending most of his time dissecting the investments and strategies of the Super Investors of India.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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