Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a premier public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, established in 1954.

It is a leading entity in India’s electronics and defence manufacturing sector, specialising in the design, development, and production of advanced electronic systems and solutions.

BEL offers a wide range of products and services, including radar systems, communication equipment, avionics, electronic warfare systems, and tactical communication solutions.

The company also manufactures electronic voting machines, solar-based products, and systems for various defence and civilian applications.

BEL serves a diverse and esteemed customer base that includes the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and other government agencies.

The company has formed strategic collaborations with global defence organisations and partners, catering to leading defence and aerospace companies in India and abroad.

It operates a network of manufacturing units and research and development centers across India, focusing on indigenisation and innovation.

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BEL’s capabilities in system integration, product design, manufacturing, and after-sales support enable it to provide comprehensive solutions that meet the critical needs of the defence, security, and aerospace sectors.

Business Model Analysis

The company’s business segments demonstrate a strategic balance among defence, civilian markets, and international expansion.

1) Defence

The defence segment remains core of the business, emphasising advanced technologies such as radar, communication, and electronic warfare.

The introduction of new business units in areas like cyber security and unmanned systems reflects the company’s adaptability to emerging defence needs and positions it for long-term growth, especially as India focuses on indigenisation and defence modernisation.

2) Non-Defence

The non-defence sector has experienced significant diversification into high-growth areas like smart cities, cybersecurity, and medical electronics.

This shift reduces reliance on defence while capitalising on the growing demand for technological infrastructure in India, providing resilience against fluctuations in the sector.

3) Exports

The exports segment, though smaller, has experienced significant diversification into high-growth areas like smart cities, cybersecurity, and medical electronics.

This shift reduces reliance on defence while capitalizing on the growing demand for technological infrastructure in India, providing resilience against fluctuations in the defence sector.

Key Growth Drivers

Below are the key operating drivers of the business for Bharat Electronics.

Strong Orderbook

The company has a strong order backlog, which offers excellent revenue visibility. This backlog is equivalent to 3.7 times its trailing twelve-month revenues.

Such an extensive backlog ensures sustained growth in the near term, especially considering the company’s healthy execution rate across projects.

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With a proven track record of delivering projects on time and within budget, BEL is well-positioned to transform this backlog into consistent and robust revenue in the coming years.

Order Pipeline Across Multiple Sectors

The company not only has a strong order backlog but also a diverse and expanding order pipeline across various sectors.

This pipeline includes significant opportunities in defence electronics, such as electronic warfare, radar, communication and control systems, navigation, and avionics for multiple platforms, including fighter jets, warships, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Moreover, the pipeline extends into non-defence sectors such as homeland security, medical electronics, and space systems, along with growing export markets.

This wide-ranging sector coverage offers a balanced growth outlook and reduces risks by diversifying revenue streams across multiple industries.

High Growth Projected for the Industry

The dynamics of the industry are favourable for the company, as defence electronics is expected to increase its share of total defence production from the current 25% to approximately 35% in the coming years.

This shift presents a significant opportunity for the company to capture a larger portion of this expanding market.

Government’s Focus on Indigenisation

The government’s growing emphasis on indigenisation and increased capital investment in domestically produced defence systems will directly benefit the company.

With its robust capabilities in designing, developing, and manufacturing a diverse array of strategic electronic products and systems, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on these industry trends and establish itself as a key player in India’s evolving defence landscape.

Keys Risks

Below are the key risks of investing in Bharat Electronics

Dependence on Government Contracts

A significant portion of BEL’s revenue comes from government contracts. Any delays in defence spending or changes in policies could impact revenue.

Regulatory and Policy Risks

BEL is heavily influenced by government regulations, defence procurement policies, and indigenisation mandates, which could change unfavourably.

Cyclicality of Defence Spending

Defence budgets are cyclical and dependent on national security priorities, meaning BEL’s revenue can fluctuate with government spending cycles.

Financial Performance:

Bharat Electronics reported an increase in sales of Rs 46 bn for Q2 FY25, reflecting a YoY growth of 14.8% compared to Rs 40 bn in Q2 FY24.

In the first half of FY25, the company achieved Rs 75 bn in order inflows and is aiming for a full-year target of Rs 250 bn.

Among the major upcoming orders are the Ashwini Radar (Rs 25 bn), the Electronic Warfare Suite for MI-17 (Rs 20 bn), the ATULYA order (Rs 20 bn), and Shakti Phase IV (Rs 20 bn).

EBITDA for the quarter reached Rs 14 bn, with an EBITDA margin of 30%, up from 25% in Q1 FY24.

Profit After Tax (PAT) grew 39%, to Rs 10.9 bn, compared to Rs 7.9 bn in Q2 FY24. The company reported an improvement in EBITDA margin, increasing to 27.3% from 22.7% YoY.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) also rose by 38.8%, reaching Rs 2.55 compared to Rs 1.84 in the same quarter last year. As of 1 October 2024, the order book stood at Rs 74,595 m.

Here is a snapshot of the annual performance of Bharat Electronics over the past five years.

Bharat Electronics Financial Snapshot (2020-24)

FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 Revenue Growth (%) 7% 9% 9% 15% 14% Gross Profit Margin (%) 45% 45% 42% 45% 48% Operating Profit Margin (%) 21% 23% 22% 23% 25% Net Profit Margin (%) 14% 15% 16% 17% 20% Return on Capital Employed (%) 26% 28% 27% 30% 35% Return on Equity (%) 18% 19% 20% 22% 24%

Data Source: Ace Equity

Coming to the stock price performance, the share price of Bharat Electronics has seen a staggering growth of 118% in the past one year. Over the course of past three years, it has grown by a compounded annual growth of 24%.

What Next?

Looking forward, the management is confident in achieving the target of Rs 250 bn, citing progress in negotiations for several large contracts.

The management has set a gross margin target of 42% for FY25. They achieved 45% in the first half of the financial year, with margins influenced by the product mix across 29 strategic business units (SBUs).

New SBUs have been introduced, including EW land systems, RF and IR seekers, arms and ammunition, network and cyber security, and unmanned systems.

The company reported that it has addressed supply chain issues primarily related to suppliers linked to Israel, with only minor challenges remaining.

The export contribution stands at 3%, with a goal of increasing this to 5% in the near future, supported by a pipeline of US$ 500 m in potential export leads.

Regarding talent acquisition, the company boasts a low attrition rate of 2-3% and plans to hire over 1,000 permanent employees in the next 12 months to support growth and R&D.

Efforts are underway to attract top talent from institutes like IITs through enhanced reward and recognition schemes.

The management is optimistic about maintaining a minimum annual growth rate of 15% over the next five years, driven by a strong order book and an increasing defence budget. The upward trend in the defence budget provides a supportive environment for future growth.

Conclusion

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) stands as a dominant force in India’s defence and electronics sectors, with a robust order book and a growing presence in both domestic and export markets.

The company’s strategic expansion into new business verticals, including cybersecurity, unmanned systems, and electronic warfare, positions it well for future growth.

Its strong relationship with the government and increasing defence budgets provide a solid foundation for sustained performance.

However, there are key risks to consider. The company’s heavy reliance on government contracts and the cyclical nature of defence spending could expose it to external pressures, such as policy changes or delays in procurement.

Additionally, supply chain challenges and competition from both domestic and global players could impact its operational efficiency.

While BEL’s growth prospects remain strong, especially with its focus on indigenisation and new product developments, it’s important for investors to carefully assess the evolving market conditions, geopolitical risks, and potential execution hurdles.

A balanced approach to risk and reward will be crucial before investing in BEL’s long-term growth story.

Happy investing.

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