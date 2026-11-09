India’s power grid has a problem that more solar and wind capacity cannot fix on their own. The sun sets and the wind drops when demand is highest.

Storage is its answer. On 4 November 2026, the Union Cabinet approved Rs 145 bn of viability gap funding (VGF) to build 92 GWh of grid-scale storage between FY27 and FY31.

The government has put the total investment at Rs 976 bn, saying the country needs 411 GWh of grid-scale storage by 2031-32.

Now, of the 92 GWh, 60 GWh is hydro pumped storage, 30 GWh is battery energy storage (BESS) and 2 GWh is other technologies.

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BESS is a third of the target. Battery storage projects must also meet a minimum 40% domestic content, which favours companies that make cells and packs in India, and the funding goes to power distribution companies through competitive bidding.

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So which companies are in this business?

Item What the government said Outlay Rs 14,500 crore of viability gap funding Period FY27 to FY31 Capacity target 92 GWh yet to be commissioned: 60 GWh pumped storage, 30 GWh BESS, 2 GWh other Estimated investment Rs 97,600 crore Who can apply Public and private power distribution companies for BESS and pumped storage; public and private entities for other technologies Allocation Tariff-based competitive bidding Domestic content BESS projects must have at least 40% domestic content Not disclosed VGF per MWh, who implements the scheme, expected tariffs

Source: PIB press release

#1 Exide Industries

First on the list is Exide Industries.

Exide Industries is one of India’s largest battery companies, with more than seven decades of operating history. Its core business remains lead-acid storage batteries, but it’s now investing heavily in lithium-ion technology, creating a second growth platform.

Exide Energy Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary is engaged in lithium-ion cells, modules and battery packs, with applications across electric vehicles and stationary energy storage.

The company’s plant new plant is progressing rapidly. At the Bangalore giga factory, equipment across all four production lines have been delivered, installed, and is fully operational. The company’s first NCM cylindrical line commenced customer sample deliveries during the quarter of FY27.

According to the company, Exide is building a genuinely Indian advanced chemistry cell platform, with multiple chemistries, multiple form factors, strategic sourcing partnerships for raw materials, automation-led manufacturing, and a global technology partnership.

It’s the most recent Q2 FY27, its profit rose 65.4% to Rs 2.9 bn on revenue of Rs 52.9 bn, up 21.3%. Operating EBITDA rose 43.5%, with margin up to 10.6% from about 9%.

The growth came from the existing business, not the new plant: automotive OEM sales grew more than 25% for a fourth straight quarter and home inverters and solar grew over 20%.

Going forward, its exports business has grown, and the company says that it continues to closely monitor the evolving global macro environment, as the global situation remains volatile.

Exide Share Price – 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#2 Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

Second on the list is Amara Raja.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, formerly Amara Raja Batteries, is one of India’s largest manufacturers of lead-acid batteries.

The company changed its name in 2023 to reflect its broader vision to lead India’s Energy Transition in the energy and mobility space by providing comprehensive energy solutions. Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has strong brands like ‘Amaron’, ‘PowerZone’, ‘Quanta’, and exports to 70 countries.

The company has evolved considerably over the last few years. While the Lead Acid Battery business continues to hold a strong position across automotive and industrial applications, it now extends beyond its traditional areas of operation.

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Investments in battery packs, cell technologies, energy storage solutions, recycling and power electronics have broadened its presence across the energy and mobility landscape. The company has manufacturing infrastructure that has 1.5 GWh of EV battery pack capacity.

In the most recent Q2, its consolidated profit fell 44.9% to Rs 1.5 bn from Rs 2.8 bn, and was down 20% from Q1. Revenue rose 18.5% to Rs 41.1 bn. Higher raw material costs and a high base impacted the numbers.

For entire FY27, Amara Raja Energy and Mobility expects to spend around Rs 17 bn on its capex project, with a major outlay of around Rs 13 bn towards the new energy business and the rest towards the lead-acid business, including recycling capex.

This capex outlay is mainly for its upcoming Giga 1 plant, expected to commercialize during H1 FY28, and for other projects, including the 10-gigawatt-hour and E Positive plant.

Amara Raja Share Price – 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#3 JSW Energy

Third is JSW Energy.

JSW Energy has 15.1 GW of installed capacity across thermal, hydro, solar, and wind assets. Renewables make up 61% of its current operating portfolio as the company expands toward a 30 GW target by 2030.

It’s currently executing an aggressive growth plan dubbed ‘Strategy 3.0.’ Under this plan, it aims to reach 16.8 GW of operational capacity by the end of FY27. The broader goal is to achieve 30 GW of total capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage by 2030.

The company has 17.4 GW under construction, bringing its total locked-in capacity to 32.5 GW. This puts it on track to hit its 2030 targets.

It plans to add about 3 GW of capacity this year, roughly split into Solar (44%) and a mix of hybrid (38%), wind (13%) and hydro (5%). Of this, 47% will be commissioned in H1FY27 and 53% in H2FY27.

Management explicitly guided for 2.5-3 GW per year of annual capacity additions going forward. By 2030, the 32.5 GW locked-in portfolio is expected to consist of Thermal (11.0 GW), Hybrid/FDRE (6.4 GW), Solar (5.7 GW), Wind (5.7 GW) and Hydro (1.8 GW).

In the most recent Q2 FY27, consolidated profit rose 38% to Rs 11.4 bn from Rs 8.2 bn, revenue rose 23% to Rs 63.7 bn, and EBITDA rose 23% to Rs 39.1 bn.

Profit attributable to owners rose 50% to Rs 10.6 bn from Rs 7.1 bn, because minority interests took a smaller share. Installed capacity passed 15 GW.

The company plans to invest Rs 1,300 bn between FY26 and FY30 to fund this expansion. Operational Net Debt/TTM EBITDA (excluding CWIP) has already declined to 4.9 in Q2FY27, down from 5.2 in FY26.

As under-construction projects commission and begin generating cash flows, leverage could further reduce leverage through 2030.

JSW Energy Share Price – 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#4 Tata Power

Fourth is Tata Power.

Tata Power is India’s largest vertically integrated power company, operating across power generation, renewables, transmission, distribution, and new-age energy solutions.

The company has 16.7 GW of operational capacity, with roughly 9.6 GW under construction.

It is expanding across verticals, including renewables, pumped hydro, and transmission and distribution projects. To support this expansion, it plans to invest Rs 250 bn in FY27 and a similar amount in FY28.

The company expects its clean and green energy portfolio to rise to 67% post-project completion (from 47%) and reach 70% by 2030.

Of the 9.8 GW of renewable projects under implementation, 2.5-2.7 GW is expected to go live in FY27, with the remainder in subsequent years.

Strategically, it is moving away from bidding on standalone pure solar or wind projects. Future expansion will focus heavily on Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) and Hybrid projects.

In the most recent Q2FY27, its renewable arm commissioned 419 MW of utility-scale projects and 131.2 MWh of battery storage, of which 101.2 MWh was for its own projects and 30 MWh for third parties.

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Tata Power’s cell and module plants are now operating at full capacity. For the first time, the module plant has crossed 1,000 megawatt in the first quarter, and the management believes that the company has peaked in terms of its module production.

Some newer businesses, especially pumped hydro and Bhutan hydro, are under construction. The management expects that by the beginning of calendar year 2029, the company will be in a position to commission the plant.

Tata Power Share Price – 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

Conclusion

While the recent scheme has brought excitement, it only pays distribution companies, and projects are awarded by competitive bidding.

In the long run, energy storage is expected to play an increasingly important role in India’s clean energy transition.

The companies discussed above have outlined ambitious expansion plans in the BESS space.

Still, investors should evaluate them based on their risk appetite, investment horizon, financial position, and overall business fundamentals before making any investment decisions.

Happy investing.

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