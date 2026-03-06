Just when the Indian markets were beginning to find rhythm and market volatility is back once again.

And make no mistake, this has been going on for some time now. A couple of days ago it was Pakistan vs Afghanistan, but not in a cricket match but on the actual battleground.

Now the war has reached Iran.

For investors, this period is very uncertain. While you don’t want to exit the market and miss a rally, you also don’t want your portfolio swinging wildly with every news alert.

This is exactly when low-beta stocks start to matter.

Low-beta stocks are simply the low volatility stocks that don’t promise fireworks, but in choppy markets, they can quietly protect capital and help you sleep better at night.

Beta measures the risk or volatility of a company’s share price in comparison to the market as a whole. For example, a company with a beta of 1.1 will theoretically see its stock price increase by 1.1% for every 1% increase in the market.

If uncertainty is the new normal, here are 5 low-beta stocks worth tracking right now.

Please note, there are several indices on the BSE and NSE tracking low volatility, so we have chosen the low-beta stocks on the basis of that.

#1 Infosys

First on the list is Infosys.

Infosys’s 5-year beta currently stands at 0.26 as against the IT sector average of 0.36.

Infosys is a company that needs no introduction. It has been in the spotlight more so in recent weeks after the disruption caused by AI tools to the veteran names like TCS, etc.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, with a strong focus on delivering AI, cloud, and other digital solutions across industry verticals in more than 59 countries.

The company enables clients through an AI-first foundation while scaling enterprise AI, cloud, and digital technologies to deliver higher performance and enhanced customer experience.

Some of its key offerings include NIA (an AI-powered automation platform), Panaya SaaS solutions, EdgeVerse Systems for intelligent process automation, and Finacle for digital banking solutions.

Coming to its financials, over the past five years the company’s revenue has seen a growth of 12.4%, meanwhile, net profit grew at a CAGR of 10%.

Over the same period, its ROE and ROCE have averaged 29% and 41% respectively.

Going forward, Infosys is on its path to invest heavily in AI-first approaches, cloud transformation, next-gen IT services, and proprietary platforms, which align it with fast-growing digital trends.

It has updated its ESG Vision 2030 with bolder goals, aiming to go beyond carbon neutrality to become climate-positive, while strengthening efforts in digital skills, community development, and good governance.

Recently, the IT major also partnered with US-based Citizens Bank to launch an AI-first Innovation Hub in Bengaluru to drive AI-led transformation across banking operations, products, and customer experience.

It has also opened a new office in Zurich, moving its Swiss headquarters to a prime location to strengthen its long-term presence and support clients with digital and AI-led transformation.

Overall, all these initiatives make sure that Infosys is not lagging behind in AI, and even during the disruption, the company could emerge stronger once the hype of AI fades.

Infosys Share Price – 1 Year

Source: BSE

#2 HUL

Next on the list is Hindustan Unilever (HUL).

Hindustan Unilever’s 5 year beta is 0.27. This compares with an industry average of 0.35, suggesting it’s low volatile compared to peers.

HUL is India’s leading fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company with a diverse product portfolio including soaps and detergents, personal care products, and food and beverages.

It was established in 1931 as Hindustan Vanaspati Manufacturing. Following a merger of constituent groups in 1956, it was renamed Hindustan Lever. The company was renamed again in June 2007 as Hindustan Unilever.

Whenever there is talk about war and uncertainty, FMCG stocks in general tend to do well and HUL is right at the center of it.

The company recently did a strategic separation of Kwality Wall’s from its business, marking a defining chapter in its history. This demerger, which reached its culmination with the independent listing of Kwality Walls (India) Limited on 16 February 2026, was driven by a fundamental shift in corporate philosophy.

For decades, its ice cream business has been popular, but not very visible separately within its massive portfolio.

Now, the demerger has served its purpose of value unlocking, allowing HUL to sharpen its focus on Beauty, Wellbeing, and Home Care sectors which command higher margins and more consistent year-round demand.

Coming to its financials, HUL’s sales and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 10% respectively, over the past 5 years.

Its ROE and ROCE have averaged 19% and 26% during the same period.

Going forward, HUL expects the overall consumption environment to improve gradually, supported by macroeconomic stability and helpful government policies.

It expects FY27 to perform better than FY26, driven by ongoing changes to its portfolio and transformation across distribution channels.

The company also plans to boost investments to drive volume growth despite margin pressures, anticipating a revival in consumer demand.

HUL Share Price – 1 Year

Source: BSE

#3 Dr Reddy’s Lab

Third on the list is Dr Reddy’s Lab.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ 5-year beta is 0.29, compared to the industry average of 0.50.

Dr Reddy’s is an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad. It manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceuticals in India and overseas.

The company’s expertise spans several therapeutic areas, including oncology, gastroenterology, and cardiovascular treatments.

The company recently expanded its capabilities with the establishment of a new oncology API facility in Vizag. This facility will support the company’s growing presence in the oncology sector.

Additionally, it has made significant progress in developing biosimilars and complex generics, particularly in its biologics API division.

Apart from the core business of generics, it has invested in businesses of the future under the three spaces of consumer health, digital therapeutics, and access to novel molecules.

Coming to its financials, its sales and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 13% and 23%, over the past 5 years.

Its ROE and ROCE have averaged16% and 22%, during the same period.

The company has had strong balance sheets over the years, which provides financial flexibility to implement all its expansion plans. The business has consistently generated strong cash flows that have grown in line with profits over the years.

Going forward, the company plans to grow its biosimilar portfolio, with launches such as denosumab expected in FY26 and a high-value biosimilar of abatacept targeted for early 2027.

It will continue to strengthen its businesses across markets by improving skills, digital tools, and internal processes.

It’s also investing in manufacturing and research and, development to support growth in high-demand therapeutic areas.

Dr Reddy’s Share Price – 1 Year

Source: BSE

#4 Power Grid

Fourth on the list is Power Grid.

Power Grid Corporation of India’s 5-year beta is 0.16. This compared to 0.53 for the overall power and utilities sector. Established in 1992, Power Grid is among the biggest public-sector undertakings (PSUs) in India.

Despite its modest origins, the company has expanded rapidly to meet the country’s insatiable demand for electricity.

By carrying electricity through its nationwide grid network, the company acts as a connecting factor between power-generating companies and power-trading companies.

The company has also ventured into EV charging infrastructure and is setting up charging stations across the country.

Coming to its financials, Power Grid’s sales and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 4% and 7% over the past 5 years.

Its ROE and ROCE have been strong at 19% and 14% during the same period.

The company has over the years rewarded its shareholders with hefty dividends as well.

Going forward, Power Grid has plans for significant investments in expanding the transmission network with a focus on interstate and intrastate projects.

This aims to connect renewable energy sources, improve grid stability, and facilitate electricity trading.

Power Grid Share Price – 1 Year

Source: BSE

#5 Pidilite

Last on the list is Pidilite.

Pidilite’s 5-year beta stands at 0.23. This compared with the industry average of 0.49.

The company is a pioneer in India’s speciality chemical sector. It operates through two primary segments: Branded Consumer & Bazar (C&B) and Business to Business (B&B).

The C&B segment targets carpenters, painters, and households, with products like adhesives, sealants, art materials, and construction chemicals, with the flagship Fevicol brand.

The B2B segment produces industrial adhesives, synthetic resins, organic pigments, and construction sectors, catering to industrial users across packaging, textiles, paints, and construction chemicals.

The company’s financial trajectory over the years has remained full of both growth challenges and recoveries. It faced headwinds from uncertain global economic conditions and rising input costs that squeezed operating margins.

But it stood tall once the recovery took place. At least that’s what its 5-year numbers suggest.

Its sales and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 13% over the past 5 years, while ROE and ROCE during the same time have averaged 20% and 28%, respectively.

Pidilite has set clear objectives for its future growth strategy. The company aims to sustain double-digit underlying volume growth while maintaining a targeted margin range of 20-24%.

Its strengthening its sales network by penetrating deeper into rural areas, targeting small retail stores in villages with populations ranging from 5,000 to 10,000.

This initiative aims to broaden its market reach and enhance accessibility to its products across diverse consumer segments.

By introducing new and innovative products across its various segments, Pidilite aims to maintain its competitive edge and meet evolving consumer demands in domestic and international markets.

Pidilite Share Price – 1 Year

Source: BSE

Conclusion

The stock market will always find a new reason to be nervous.

Today it’s Trump. Tomorrow it could be interest rates, oil prices, or elections somewhere else. Uncertainty is not an event, but it should be looked at as a feature of investing.

Because sometimes, in choppy times like these, the smartest move isn’t chasing momentum, but to protect the capital.

Before making any investing decisions, carefully evaluate company fundamentals, market cycles, corporate governance and their risk tolerance.

Happy investing.

