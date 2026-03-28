India’s stock markets have witnessed a sharp correction as escalating tensions in West Asia sparked global financial uncertainty, prompting investors to move away from riskier assets and erasing billions in market value.

The volatility has rattled Dalal Street, with benchmark indices declining significantly as investors reassess risks stemming from rising oil prices and the possibility of a broader regional conflict.

Amid this market downturn, imagine opening your broking app and seeing the number of shares in your portfolio suddenly increase. That feels like a small treat during a phase of correction.

However, it’s simply the result of corporate actions like stock splits and bonus issues.

A bonus issue gives shareholders additional free shares, while a stock split increases the number of shares by dividing existing shares into smaller units without changing the overall value.

With April 2026 around the corner, here are 3 stocks to watch.

#1 IRB Infrastructure Developers

First on the list is IRB Infrastructure Developers.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited is a leading infrastructure company in India, mainly focused on roads and highways development through PPP and BOT models.

It undertakes construction, operation, and maintenance of highway projects.

On 13 February 2026, the company approved bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. This means that for every one share that the shareholders currently own, they will be issued an additional share by the company.

The company has fixed 1 April 2026 as the record date for the same.

For the December 2025 quarter, the company reported a 16.3% YoY fall in revenue to Rs 18,712 million (m). Meanwhile, the company saw a 96.5% fall to a net profit of Rs 2,108 m.

Going forward, the company plans to expand its asset base.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price-1 Year

Data Source: BSE

For more details, see the IRB INFRA company fact sheet and quarterly results.

#2 B2B Software Technologies

Next on the list is B2B Software Technologies.

B2B Software Technologies is an ISO 9001:2000 certified IT company and a Microsoft Gold Partner specialising in Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP implementations.

It offers comprehensive business process analysis, consulting, and development services to numerous clients globally, focusing on industries like manufacturing, pharma, and IT.

The board of the company has approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:2. This means one bonus share of face value Rs 10 each for every two fully paid-up equity shares.

The company has fixed 2 April 2026 as the record date for the same.

Its revenue from operations rose by 53% YoY to 82.8 m in the December 2025 quarter from Rs 54 m a year back.

Its net profit rose by 91% from 6.5 m to Rs 12.4 m in the December 2025 quarter.

Going forward, the company plans to focus on new technologies.

B2B Software Technologies Share Price-1 Year

Data Source: BSE

For more details, see the B2B SOFTWARE TECH company fact sheet and quarterly results.

#3 R&B Denims

Next on the list is R&B Denims.

It is a vertically integrated textile manufacturer specialising in denim fabric production. The company manages the entire value chain, from sourcing raw cotton to dyeing, weaving, and finishing, ensuring quality and efficiency across operations.

The board has decided to issue bonus shares at a ratio of 1:2, meaning that shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 each for every two existing fully paid-up equity shares.

The board has also approved a stock split. Each equity share with a face value of Rs 2 will be split into shares with a face value of Rs 1 each.

The record date for the same is 3 April 2026.

Coming into financial highlights, R&B Denims’ revenue has increased 18.6% from Rs 952.6 m last year to Rs 1.130.3 m in Q3 FY26.

The net profit for the quarter has decreased by 17.9% to Rs 82.9 m in Q3 FY26 from Rs 101 m a year back.

Going forward, the company is expanding its vertical integration by venturing into readymade garments.

R&B Denims’ Share Price-1 Year

Data Source: BSE

For more details, see the R&B DENIMS company fact sheet and quarterly results.

#4 R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems

Last on the list is R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems.

The company is an Indian manufacturer of micro-irrigation systems based in Nashik, Maharashtra. They design and produce drip irrigation, sprinklers, filters, and HDPE pipes, offering installation and technical services to farmers.

The company has announced bonus shares in the ratio of 5:7. This means shareholders will receive 5 new fully paid-up equity shares of Re. 1 for every 7 equity shares they already own.

The record date for the same is 10 April 2026.

The company reported a net sales of Rs 746 m and a net profit of Rs 140 m.

Going forward, the company plans to boost its manufacturing capacity.

R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Share Price-1 Year

Data Source: BSE

For more details, see the R M DRIP & SPRINKLERS SYSTEMS company fact sheet and quarterly results.

Conclusion

Investing in stocks announcing bonus issues or stock splits should not be driven by the corporate action alone.

While such moves improve liquidity, increase affordability, and often boost investor interest in the short term, they do not change the company’s fundamentals or the intrinsic value of the investment.

Investors are better placed to consider earnings growth, balance sheet strength, return ratios, and long-term business expansion plans before taking a call.

Happy Investing

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Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…