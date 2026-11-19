In the stock market, sharp price corrections often create opportunities, but not every beaten-down stock deserves a second look. Some companies may be temporarily affected by weak earnings, industry headwinds, rising costs or broader market sentiment, while others could be facing deeper structural challenges.

This editorial examines three beaten-down stocks that could stage a comeback and could be added to your watchlist. The comeback expectations are based on the opportunities the company highlights for its own future growth and the sharp fall in the stock’s price.

A recovery is possible, but certainly not guaranteed.

#1 Waaree Energies

First on the list is Waaree Energies.

Waaree Energies Ltd is one of India’s leading solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturers. The company manufactures solar modules and has expanded its presence across the solar energy value chain, including solar cell manufacturing.

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The stock trades at Rs 2,483, down more than 30% from a 5-week high of Rs 3,557.

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As the company continues to expand its capabilities and strengthen its presence across the clean energy value chain, management says it expects the battery energy storage system, transformers, inverters, EPC, T&D, and green hydrogen businesses to contribute to future growth.

The company has an installed module manufacturing capacity of 25.8 gigawatt including 1.6 gigawatt in the US. Module production in the US continues to ramp up and reached 0.3 gigawatt, achieving an annualized utilization of 71%.

An additional 3.2 gigawatt of module manufacturing capacity is being added in the US. The two lines are under trial production at Brookshire factory by March 2027, of which 1.6 gigawatt to be operational in Q3 FY27 itself.

Waaree Solar Americas, according to management, will have 4.8 gigawatts of PV manufacturing capacity. Turning to cell manufacturing, Waaree presently has an installed solar cell manufacturing capacity of 5.4 gigawatts in India. The planned 10-gigawatt expansion at the Unn facility remains on track and is to be commissioned this financial year. Expansion of its ingot wafer manufacturing capacity is progressing well.

In the BESS business, Waaree is looking at commissioning 5 gigawatt-hour containerization facility in Q3 FY27 and 3.5 gigawatt-hour of battery cell manufacturing in this financial year.

On the outlined capex program of approximately Rs 300 bn, 35% is already deployed, 28% is under execution, and 37% is under the planning stage.

The management says that as they enter FY28, Waaree will be fully ready to execute on capacities, namely 29 gigawatt of solar PV, 15.4 gigawatt of solar cell, 5 gigawatt-hour of BESS pack and container, 3.5 gigawatt-hour battery cell manufacturing, 4 gigawatt of inverters, 20,000 MVA of transformers, and larger integrated EPC entity.

Source: Investor Presentation, November 2026

Moving ahead, the company says they are looking at an annual total addressable market size of up to $2 trillion by 2030.

#2 Vedanta Aluminium

Next on the list is the stock of Vedanta Aluminium.

Currently, the company is India’s largest aluminum producer and the 3rd largest aluminum producer globally.

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The stock of Vedanta Aluminum is down more than 27% from its 52-week high of 537 and trades at Rs 391.

The company says that with an additional 3 MTPA of greenfield expansion in planning, Vedanta could become the world’s largest Aluminum player globally.

Vedanta Aluminium sees the possibility of EBITDA doubling in the next three years from US$ 2.9 bn in FY26 to US$ 4.5–5.8 bn in FY29.

This, according to the company, will be supported by earnings growth of 20%+ increase in volumes (from 2.456 MMT in FY26 to 3 MMT2 in FY29), cost reductions (9-12%) and improvement in NEP (10-15%).

The company has fully integrated operations from bauxite to refinery to power and aluminum products, including value-added products.

In fact, the company has consistently enhanced bauxite operations to ensure full availability of a key raw material, which will reduce production costs going forward.

BALCO has recently been declared as ‘preferred bidder’ for the Karlapat Bauxite block. Vedanta Aluminium has also obtained a CTO for the Sijimali Bauxite Block.

Source: Investor Presentation

On the financial front, Vedanta Aluminium reported a 41% YoY growth in revenues to Rs 220.66 bn, while net profits surged by a solid 105% YoY to Rs 61.87 bn.

In Q2FY27, the company reduced net debt by Rs 30.9 bn from 1QFY27. All of the above, make the comeback story interesting.

However, investors should note that aluminum prices can be volatile, so the company’s EBITDA projections depend on these prices and timely project implementation.

#3 VST Tillers and Tractors

Next on our list is VST Tillers and Tractors.

VST Tillers Tractors is a Bengaluru-based agricultural equipment manufacturer. The company is best known for its power tillers, compact tractors and small farm machinery. It is a leader in India’s power tiller market.

The stock trades at a near 52—week low of Rs 3,760, which is down 40% from its 52-week high of Rs 6,374.

One reason for a possible comeback is that the company is making rapid strides to expand its reach. According to management, the company is confident of growth in power tillers, small farm machines, and all the other segments it has entered, as it now has more than 800 dealerships it has appointed.

VST Tillers has also appointed more than 1,000 counters. By the end of this year, management indicates it would like to reach more than 2,000 counters.

The company is also building a phygital network, where it aims to generate and close inquiries digitally and use brick-and-mortar stores to deliver these products to consumers.

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The management says that the eastern part of the country- Orissa, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra- all these markets have reasonably good rainfall. These are all paddy-growing areas where the power tiller, power weeder, and reaper markets are strongest, renewing opportunities for the company.

VST Tillers Financial Highlights (FY23-26)

FY24 FY25 FY26 Net Sales (Rs m) 9,680 9,945 12,404 Sales Growth % -3.8 2.7 24.7 Operating Margin % 19.1 15.0 13.8 Net Profit (Rs m) 1,211 930 1,047

Source: Equitymaster

In terms of financials, revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,216 m, up from Rs 3,150 m YoY. Net profit for Q2FY27 was Rs 228 m, down from Rs 254 m in Q2 last year.

Conclusion

A lower share price may throw opportunities along the way, though that alone does not make a stock attractive.

Investors should closely monitor quarterly results, debt levels, cash flows, order execution and management commentary before considering these companies.

A recovery could take longer than expected, while further downside cannot be ruled out.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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