Stocks in news today: PNB, M&M, RCom, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Airtel, Syndicate Bank to be in focus.

Stocks in news today: The domestic stocks markets traded flat after opening on a higher note on Tuesday tracking weak cues from the Asian markets. The benchmark indices hit fresh record peaks in opening trade, with the Sensex opening at a new high of 37,849.21, up 157.32, or 0.42%. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange started at 11,423.15, up 36.05 points or 0.32%. Asian stocks wobbled on Tuesday as simmering worries over the U.S.-China trade conflict offset positive leads from earnings-led gains on Wall Street, said a Reuters report.

Stocks in news today: These stocks will be in focus on August 7, 2018:

PNB, M&M, Adani Transmission: The companies which will announce their first quarterly results today include Mahindra & Mahindra, Punjab and National Bank, Sobha, Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Edelweiss Financial Services, Titan Securities, Thomas Cook, Motherson Sumi, Alembic, SRF, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Future Supply Chain, Hawkins Cookers, Mirza international, Alembic, Electrosteel Castings, Transpek Industry and Birla Corporation.

Adani Ports: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) consolidated profit declined by 9% to Rs 697.40 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018-19.

RCom: Debt-ridden Reliance Communications today announced a ‘tender and exchange’ offer to all holders of its outstanding $300 million bonds due 2020, proposing to buy the notes at a discount in cash, a regulatory filing said.

Adani Power: Adani Power’s consolidated net loss widened by 82% to Rs 825.15 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The company’s total income in the quarter under review declined to Rs 3,959.40 crore from Rs 5,601.25 crore a year ago.

Sun Pharma: Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries today said it has launched Kapspargo Sprinkle (metoprolol succinate) extended-release capsules used for the treatment of hypertension, chest pain and heart failure in the US market, said a PTI report.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Telecom Egypt through which the Indian firm will get the right to use sub-marine cable networks — MENA and TE North, which stretches from Cyprus to France via Egypt.

Syndicate Bank: State-owned Syndicate Bank today said its net losses have widened to Rs 1,281.77 crore during first quarter ended June of the current fiscal from 263.19 crore during the corresponding period last year as bad loans rose.

Ujjivan Financial: Ujjivan Financial Services registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 45 crore in the first quarter ended June, mainly on account of healthy increase in revenues from operations. It had posted a net loss of Rs 74.90 crore in the corresponding April-June period of 2017-18.

RIL: Entertainment firm Eros International on Monday said that Reliance Industries has completed taking 5 per cent stake following customary approval processes, according to a PTI report.