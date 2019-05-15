Stock corner: Retain ‘hold’ on V-Mart Retail with revised target price of Rs 2,503

By: |
Published: May 15, 2019 1:18:58 AM

V-Mart Retail’s (VMart) Q4FY19 revenue growth of 15.9% y-o-y came in line with estimate. However, Ebitda and adjusted PAT decline of 23% and 60% y-o-y, respectively, belied it. SSSG grew mere 3.5% y-o-y owing to softer growth in February and March.

With VMart now present in 17 states (14 in FY18), the potential for deepening reach has expanded (Representative image)With VMart now present in 17 states (14 in FY18), the potential for deepening reach has expanded (Representative image)

V-Mart Retail’s (VMart) Q4FY19 revenue growth of 15.9% y-o-y came in line with estimate. However, Ebitda and adjusted PAT decline of 23% and 60% y-o-y, respectively, belied it. SSSG grew mere 3.5% y-o-y owing to softer growth in February and March.

FY19 was characterised by multiple strategic initiatives – strengthening warehousing & supply chain capabilities, expanding managerial bandwidth, investments in technology, etc. This led to Q4FY19 and FY19 Ebitda margin falling 260bps and 150bps y-o-y, respectively.

We expect these costs to remain elevated in FY20 as well. Pace of store expansion remained healthy – added 14/44 stores in Q4FY19/FY19. VMart provided `73.5 mn towards IL&FS exposure (100% provided now). While attractive opportunity landscape and company-specific moats remain intact, factoring the heightened competition and cost, we revise down FY20/21E Ebitda 11%/8%. Retain ‘hold’ with revised TP of `2,503 (earlier `2,700).

While FY19 SSSG came at 3.7% y-o-y on a base of 9% y-o-y, volume grew 8% y-o-y, sustaining the deflationary trend. Ebitda margin, however, contracted 260 bps y-o-y due to a sharp jump in staff cost and other expenses – higher promotions, longer EOSS period, higher manpower cost and ESOPs cost of `30.7 mn.

With VMart now present in 17 states (14 in FY18), the potential for deepening reach has expanded – we estimate retail space addition of 25% plus in FY20. Seeing increasing competition from regional as well as national players (Reliance Trends, Zudio, Pantaloons, etc), private labels’ share will be 65-68%. FY20 SSSG guidance of 7-8%. The company will focus on fortifying position in existing geographies. Management expects slight improvement in FY20 working capital level.

VMart’s strategy of increasing clusters coupled with healthy store additions is likely to drive growth and sustain MS gains.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Stock corner: Retain ‘hold’ on V-Mart Retail with revised target price of Rs 2,503
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition