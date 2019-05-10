Stock corner: Retain ‘buy’ on Mahindra CIE Automotive with target price at Rs 283

By: |
Published: May 10, 2019 1:27:18 AM

Q1CY19 consolidated revenue beat expectations on strong growth (against industry production) at both India and Europe operations.

The company is working actively on resolving them and has involved its Spanish and Indian engineers’ teams.

Q1CY19 consolidated revenue beat expectations on strong growth (against industry production) at both India and Europe operations. Margin at 13% missed estimates by 150 bps on subdued margin at European operations. Management remains hopeful of demand recovery in India in H2, while Europe operations remain on a strong footing. Management continues to guide for outperformance vis-a-vis industry growth and improvement in profitability on higher productivity. We incorporate acquisition of Aurangabad Electricals (AEL) in our numbers, which leads to 5%/7% increase in our CY19/20 estimate. We have ‘BUY’ rating on the stock with TP of Rs 283 (8x CY20E EV/EBITDA). Introduction of new technologies (aluminum, plastic from CIE stable) and inorganic opportunity remain upside triggers.

Company reported revenue growth of 2% year-on-year in Q1 despite 9% decline in production for key customers. EBITDA margin (ex. other income) declined 40 bps y-o-y at 13.5%, but expanded 80 bps sequentially. Management highlighted that increase in insurance cost and political uncertainty has led to weak consumer sentiment especially in two wheelers (2Ws). If monsoon turns out to be normal, auto industry’s growth can revive to 8-10% in H2. Bill Forge’s (BFL) performance was largely flat and below expectations. BFL’s India operations have been impacted by 2W slowdown. Margin remains robust and management expects improvement going ahead on recovery in growth. Mexico operations have been affected due to operational issues.

The company is working actively on resolving them and has involved its Spanish and Indian engineers’ teams. Mexico plant’s supplies have also started for a second customer which should drive growth going forward. Bill Forge Mexico has USD 35 mn worth of orders from GKN and the company is operating at a rate of USD 10-12 mn a year which is expected to double by the year end. The ramp-up has been slower than expected due to some operational issues and customer delays. Margin is also expected to improve to India levels (18-19%).

The company has focused on actions around profitability improvement such as (1) Shutting down plants with lower profitability (Stokes), (2) Strategic acquisitions to fill gaps – Bill Forge and AEL. While Bill Forge brought in 2Ws and forgings business, AEL has brought castings business (GDC) which has helped further diversify its customers. Going forward, additional gaps can be filled through inorganic acquisitions. Company is making inroads with different technologies across existing customer base. It has won some business with PSA in India (already supplying to them in Europe). Company has closed Stokes plant in the UK and the business will be transferred to Bill Forge. This will add customers such as JLR, Volvo and Honda to the Bill Forge portfolio.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Stock corner: Retain ‘buy’ on Mahindra CIE Automotive with target price at Rs 283
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition