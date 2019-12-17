Stock corner: Retain ‘add’ on IndusInd Bank, revised FV Rs 1,625

The consumer business is looking at aggressive steps in a few areas to further improve its franchise.

The analyst meet showcased a new BHAFIN (Bharat Money) that has, in a relatively short period post acquisition, built a host of products that is ready to be rolled out on a massive scale with technology at its core. The consumer business is looking at aggressive steps in a few areas to further improve its franchise. We retain our ‘ADD’ rating with a revised FV of Rs. 1,625 (from Rs. 1,500).

We see two distinct lines of execution, with each being fairly independent, Bharat Money and IndusInd Bank. The analyst meet demonstrated another example where product teams have the independence to build scalable businesses. Bharat Money is no more only an MFI player but is building a payment, lending, liabilities and e-commerce infrastructure with the objective to reach to a larger customer segment that the bank would not have been able to reach in its current form. IndusInd Bank, on the other hand, is an urban play with a focus on the upper end of the mid-market and the affluent customer segment. The early trends are showing promise but execution is at the heart of transforming this two-pronged approach into a successful outcome.

We see a rapidly changing core in the MFI business where lending is one of the many solutions being offered. The MFI business continues to operate on a weekly model, but there is an emphasis on technology that aids faster meetings and allows employees to cross-sell other products and/or improve productivity. The technology backbone driving this change is impressive and ahead of its peers. The erstwhile BHAFIN management is building a platform led by business correspondents – an area that has been explored many times by banks with limited success as the ability to keep the BC engaged is a challenge.