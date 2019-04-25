Stock corner: ‘Neutral’ on ICICI Securities; target price stands at Rs 235

HDFC Securities We rate ISEC a 'Neutral' post weaker-than-expected Q4FY19. Challenges to revenue and earnings growth continue due to increased competition and regulatory pressures.\u00a0Our TP stands at Rs 235 (14x FY21E EPS). Adj. revenues printed Rs 3.9 bn declining 21.1 y-o-y\/q-o-q, while recurring PAT at Rs 1.08 bn declined 28.2 y-o-y ISEC\u2019s market share increased to 8.5% (-20\/+50bps y-o-y\/q-o-q) leading to an ADTV of Rs 584 bn (+31.2 y-o-y\/q-o-q). Broking yields compressed further to 0.63 bps (-37\/-10% y-o-y\/q-o-q). While deteriorating mix is a factor, pricing continues to decline as well. This is evidenced by increase in competitive intensity and ISEC\u2019s launch of lower price plans. With no upfront commissions, MF yields declined to 0.67% (- 36\/-3bps y-o-y\/q-o-q). Also read:\u00a0EXPLAINED: Why Iran oil is important for India and why stopping it means big trouble Overall AUMs were +5.3 y-o-y\/q-o-q at Rs 352 bn. Yields are expected to decline further as TER reductions kick in beginning Apr-19. Management highlighted that it had entered into a revenue share agreement with ICICI Bank for new customers acquired through the bank. Full details are not disclosed. While we believe that this is not a large swing factor for earnings, it does reduce near-term profitability for new business. We suspect, ISEC\u2019s belief that loss of revenue will be compensated by early conversion of bank customers to investors. Employee costs were at Rs 1.33 bn (+0.2 y-o-y\/q-o-q). While we believe that most of the cost reduction is due to lower variable pay, ISEC has reported a reduction of 150 RMs q-o-q to 1,200. We believe that some benefits of productivity increase and lower headcount will start flowing over FY20