Stock corner: Maintain ‘hold’ on ABB India with target price at Rs 1,325

Published: May 10, 2019 1:28:08 AM

ABB India’s (ABB) overall Q1CY19 performance was driven by 30% plus revenue spurt and 270 bps margin expansion in the robotics & automation division.

ABB’s 18% revenue growth and 220 bps y-o-y margin expansion was primarily driven by 34% revenue spurt and 270 bps EBIT margin expansion in the robotics & automation division.

ABB India’s (ABB) overall Q1CY19 performance was driven by 30% plus revenue spurt and 270 bps margin expansion in the robotics & automation division. Key highlights: a) food & beverages, plastics, tyre, lift irrigation, among others, contributed to the robotics & automation division’s growth. Management expects the healthy 30% growth in this segment to sustain in CY19; and b) management envisages the service business (~12-13% of revenue currently) to gather further steam with rising installed base, particularly in the robotics & automation division, aiding margin expansion. ABB expects the government’s consumption and infrastructure spending to spur incremental growth. We believe, while the robotics & automation division will continue to drive growth, adoption of high-end technology in India remains a key monitorable. However, we maintain ‘Hold’ as we believe 19% EPS CAGR over CY18- 20E and 47x PE leave limited scope for upside.

ABB’s 18% revenue growth and 220 bps y-o-y margin expansion was primarily driven by 34% revenue spurt and 270 bps EBIT margin expansion in the robotics & automation division. We expect growth in the robotics & automation division to sustain given clients’ focus on de-bottlenecking and improving operational efficiencies. The industrial automation and electrification divisions grew 20% and 12% y-o-y, respectively.

Base orders continued to grow with 17% y-o-y spurt in Q1CY19, with transportation, retail, automotive, metals, cement, among others, contributing to growth.Management expects the momentum to sustain driven by infrastructure spending and consumption-led growth. A comprehensive product profile implies ABB can exploit multiple growth opportunities across sectors. While we believe growth in robotics & automation will sustain, adoption of high-end technology and pricing remain key monitorables. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with TP of Rs 1,325 (42x CY20E EPS). EBOP legacy projects reflected under unallocable income and expenses. Major part of the execution should be completed in CY19 and could marginally spill over to Q1CY20.

