Stock corner: Maintain ‘buy’ on Sun TV with target price of Rs 750 – Axis Capital

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2019 2:26:40 AM

y20, sun tv, traiY20 growth is expected to be back-ended with expected macro improvement.

TRAI’s new tariff order (NTO) woes led to a subdued quarter for Sun TV (Q4 earnings in line with our estimates) as both ad (down 1% y-o-y) and subscription revenue (+4% y-o-y vs +21% in M9FY19) were adversely impacted. As this transition may take another 1-2 quarters, FY20 growth is expected to be back-ended with expected macro improvement. Focus on content investments is intact as management targets to regain lost market share across Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, while expansion in Bangla would be gradual. Entry into Marathi language is on hold for now.

We expect such investments to bear fruit, but it is difficult to put a timeline to it. We lower FY20E EPS (-4%) to factor in near-term impact of NTO, but our FY21E EPS remains intact as we expect full subscription revenue benefit to be visible over FY21-22E. Maintain ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 750 (18x FY21E EPS). FY19 ad revenue grew 7% y-o-y to `14.9 billion on lower ad spends, given blackout of ratings from BARC on NTO implementation and subdued market share. Domestic subscription revenue grew 16% y-o-y, primarily led by yield improvement in cable and volume-led growth in DTH revenue.

Sun NXT is witnessing healthy traction; management is in talks for distribution tie-ups with telcos, while detailed strategy on content investments and geographical expansion will be decided shortly. Guidance: (a) directors’ compensation to remain flat in FY20; (b) domestic subscription revenue to grow at 15% in FY20 as NTO settles in H1FY20; stronger growth expected in FY21 as monthly cable realisation is expected at `25+; (c) radio revenue growth to remain relatively slow, given subdued ad spends; (d) FY20 capex guidance at `5 billion — `3-3.5 billion for satellite rights, `1 billion for movie production, `0.4 billion for Bangla expansion and balance on equipment etc.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Stock corner: Maintain ‘buy’ on Sun TV with target price of Rs 750 – Axis Capital
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition