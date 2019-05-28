Stock corner: ‘Hold’ Tata Motors, weak China, India weighed on Q4 results

Tata Motors\u2019 (TTMT\u2019s) Q4FY19 consolidated Ebitda of Rs 80.2 bn (down 26% y-o-y) belied our estimate by 11% due to weakness across businesses. Demand pressure across key markets led to management extending free cash flow (FCF) generation target by a year to FY21. Factoring in the weak demand, we revise down consolidated FY20\/FY21e Ebitda by ~7% each. However, sustained focus on improving efficiency is likely to limit the cash flow impact. Maintain Hold with revised SOTP-based TP of `186 (`179 previously) as we roll forward to September 2020e. China demand recovery remains critical for margin and cash flow. Moreover, the sharp dip in Q4FY19 standalone Ebitda margin, which we attribute to inventory normalisation measures, is a key monitorable. Subdued quarter: Weak India and China weigh on performance Jaguar Land Rover\u2019s (JLR) Ebitda margin at 9.8% undershot our 11.1% estimate due to higher variable marketing expenses (VME), especially in China. Ebitda margin of the domestic business at 6.0% also came below our 8.4% expectation due to lower-than-expected benefit from easing raw material costs and higher incentives due to sharpened competitive intensity. In the near term, margin is expected to remain stressed until demand recovers in China and India\u2014its two key geographies. Cost focus persists, but volume recovery still uncertain JLR is on course to delivering its promised cost efficiency of \u00a32.5 bn over two years to FY20. In FY19, it has already managed to deliver 50% of the promised reduction, with the balance to come in FY20. We expect cost reduction efforts to sustain beyond the targeted \u00a32.5 bn. Having said that, until volumes revive and operating leverage benefits are realised, profitability is likely to remain a challenge. Outlook: Uncertainty persists Demand remains challenging and we expect FCF to remain negative for JLR through FY21, which will cap valuations. We maintain \u2018HOLD\/SP\u2019, valuing the India business at 7x September 2020e Ebitda and JLR at 5.5x Ebit. The stock is trading at FY20\/21 PE of 10.8x