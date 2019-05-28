Stock corner: ‘Hold’ Tata Motors, weak China, India weighed on Q4 results

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2019 1:22:45 AM

Margins likely to remain stressed until demand recovers; consolidated FY20/21e Ebitda cut by ~7%; TP revised to Rs 186.

tata motors, automobile sector, automobile industryJLR is on course to delivering its promised cost efficiency of £2.5 bn over two years to FY20.

Tata Motors’ (TTMT’s) Q4FY19 consolidated Ebitda of Rs 80.2 bn (down 26% y-o-y) belied our estimate by 11% due to weakness across businesses. Demand pressure across key markets led to management extending free cash flow (FCF) generation target by a year to FY21. Factoring in the weak demand, we revise down consolidated FY20/FY21e Ebitda by ~7% each. However, sustained focus on improving efficiency is likely to limit the cash flow impact. Maintain Hold with revised SOTP-based TP of `186 (`179 previously) as we roll forward to September 2020e. China demand recovery remains critical for margin and cash flow. Moreover, the sharp dip in Q4FY19 standalone Ebitda margin, which we attribute to inventory normalisation measures, is a key monitorable.

Subdued quarter: Weak India and China weigh on performance

Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) Ebitda margin at 9.8% undershot our 11.1% estimate due to higher variable marketing expenses (VME), especially in China. Ebitda margin of the domestic business at 6.0% also came below our 8.4% expectation due to lower-than-expected benefit from easing raw material costs and higher incentives due to sharpened competitive intensity. In the near term, margin is expected to remain stressed until demand recovers in China and India—its two key geographies.

Cost focus persists, but volume recovery still uncertain

JLR is on course to delivering its promised cost efficiency of £2.5 bn over two years to FY20. In FY19, it has already managed to deliver 50% of the promised reduction, with the balance to come in FY20. We expect cost reduction efforts to sustain beyond the targeted £2.5 bn. Having said that, until volumes revive and operating leverage benefits are realised, profitability is likely to remain a challenge.

Outlook: Uncertainty persists

Demand remains challenging and we expect FCF to remain negative for JLR through FY21, which will cap valuations. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’, valuing the India business at 7x September 2020e Ebitda and JLR at 5.5x Ebit. The stock is trading at FY20/21 PE of 10.8x/8.7x.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Stock corner: ‘Hold’ Tata Motors, weak China, India weighed on Q4 results
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition