Stock corner: ‘Hold’ on Finolex Cables, revised price target Rs 400

FNXC's cables & wires applications range from domestic, industrial (Electrical) to transmission of content, voice & data (Communication).
FNXC’s H1FY20 sales/PBT clocked +1%/+2% YoY, impacted by 1) subdued traction in real-estate, autos & communication cables (~70% optic); 2) H1 op-margin at 13.8% (steady-state 15-16%); 3) loss in new products -14% EBIT margin (-13.6% YoY). We acknowledge FNXC’s franchise in cables & wires and its robust B/S. But, tepid construction, weakness in communication, core margin miss and persistent losses in new categories are key risks. ‘Hold’ with revised price target at Rs. 400.
FNXC’s cables & wires applications range from domestic, industrial (Electrical) to transmission of content, voice & data (Communication). Co.’s FY19 sales mix stood as follows: Electrical: 81%, Communication: 16%, New Products: <5%. Steady-state op-margin for Electrical was at ~15-16% and for communication at 10-12% over the past few years.
Electrical: H1FY20 revenue stood at Rs. 1,250 crore, up 4% YoY. Segmental (EBIT) margin was at 15.6% (+170bps YoY). Approximate segmental mix in Electrical segment is as follows: 1) construction: ~60%, 2) auto, agriculture, industrial and power each at ~10%. Note that last year’s base was subdued in Q2, impacted by Kerala floods.
Communication: H1FY20 revenue stood at Rs. 220 crore, registering a steep decline of 16% YoY. Segmental (EBIT) margin stood at 7.9% (-650bps YoY). Broader segmental mix here is: Optic: ~70%, co-axial, LAN and others at ~30%. As cited by FNXC, volumes of optic fibre cables declined in Q2FY20 owing to a slowdown in government spending (difficulties faced by BSNL/MTNL).
Also, private spending in fibre assets by telcos has seen a significant dip in recent months. FNXC expects this subdued level of activity to continue for a few more quarters.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.