Stock corner: ‘Hold’ Akzo Nobel India, valuation is lowest among peers

By: | Published: March 26, 2019 12:37 AM

Company plans to use global technology for profitability; valuation is lowest among peers; ‘Hold’ maintained

Akzo will focus on recouping its market share in products by targeting growth at 1.5x GDP for its premium product portfolio.

We recently met the management of Akzo Nobel India (Akzo). While the company’s brand strength among top paint companies remains unquestionable, Akzo is now focused on expanding its distribution network and footprint of tinting machines. From 1,000 additions a year, the company has started adding 2,000 tinting machines annually. While it has recently launched waterproofing products (under the brand Aquatech) in line with other paint companies, it continues to maintain low-key focus on low-value products such as putty and distemper.

Management plans to leverage global technology and improve efficiency in industrial paint segments to improve overall profitability. We maintain our estimates and expect consolidated sales and earnings CAGRs of 10.8% and 12.3% respectively over FY18-FY21e. Maintain Hold with a target price of Rs 1,720. At CMP, Akzo trades at 31.1x Sep’20e EPS, the lowest among its peers.


Focused on distribution and tinting machine additions

The company’s wholesale model has witnessed good traction and its distribution network has increased from 9,000 dealers and distributors in FY12 to 18,000 now.

Strong portfolio expansion
Akzo will focus on recouping its market share in products by targeting growth at 1.5x GDP for its premium product portfolio. Its share in premium category is double its overall market share.

Industrial paints—leveraging global technology; improving efficiency
Industrial paints contribute 35% to Akzo’s total revenues. In this segment, Akzo expects double-digit volume growth in auto refinish coatings, specialty coatings and powder coatings over the long term. Globally, AkzoNobel N.V. is a strong leader in several industrial paint segments due to its technology prowess, which management plans to leverage in India.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Stock corner: ‘Hold’ Akzo Nobel India, valuation is lowest among peers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition