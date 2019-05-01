Stock corner: ‘Buy’ on HDFC Life; return ratios to remain strong

By: |
Published: May 1, 2019 2:38:05 AM

We expect return ratios to remain strong on healthy new business margins, quality underwriting, and strong cost control.

The company has a well-diversified distribution mix, with 412 offices, 266 partners and 39 new ecosystem partners.

HDFCLIFE delivered a stable performance, with shareholder profits growing 5% y-o-y to `3.6 bn. In Q4FY19, un-weighted premium increased 15% y-o-y (APE growth of 9% y-o-y), led by 27% y-o-y growth in single premium.
For FY19, total premium/PAT grew 23.8%/13.1% y-o-y to `289 bn /`12.5 bn. For FY19, the share of the protection business increased to 16.7% of total APE (7% on an individual APE basis). Margins improved to 24.6% (v/s 23.2% for FY18), driving 20% y-o-y growth in VNB to `15.4 bn (17% y-o-y in FY19), as the persistency ratios held largely stable.

The share of ULIPs in individual APE declined by 200bp y-o-y to 55%, while the composition of the non-par savings business increased sharply to 20% (+1100bp y-o-y), aided by sharp growth in the annuity business. HDFCLIFE continues seeing a significant potential in the annuity/protection business and expects a further improvement in the product mix. Total commission and operating expenses growth moderated to 6.9% y-o-y (16.5% y-o-y for FY19) to `16.1 bn, while the total expense ratio was at 15.6%. The share of direct channel in individual APE stood at 19% v/s 14% in FY18.

In FY19, HDFCLIFE reported operating RoEV/RoE of 20.1%/24.6%, while EV increased to `183 bn. We expect HDFCLIFE to deliver 26% CAGR in new business APE over FY19-21, while the margins are likely to improve at a calibrated rate to 26% by FY21. We, thus, estimate a 27% CAGR in VNB, with RoEV sustaining at average ~20% over FY19-21. We roll forward our estimates to FY21 and value HDFCLIFE at `475 per share (3.6x Mar’21E EV). Maintain ‘Buy’.

The company continued maintaining a balanced product mix, with ULIPs contributing 55%, PAR 18% and non-PAR 20% of individual APE. Cross selling to group customers formed 8.4% of the individual new business policies sold in FY19. The company has a well-diversified distribution mix, with 412 offices, 266 partners and 39 new ecosystem partners. HDFC Life has delivered strong return ratios with average FY16-19 RoE/RoEV at 25+%/21.1%, respectively. We expect return ratios to remain strong on healthy new business margins, quality underwriting, and strong cost control.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Stock corner: ‘Buy’ on HDFC Life; return ratios to remain strong
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition