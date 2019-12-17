Stock corner: ‘Buy’ on Colgate-Palmolive, execution to ensure improvement in RoE

CLGT will be a key beneficiary of corporate tax cut as it can spend a majority of the Rs. 850-1,150 m incremental PAT by way of promotions/price-offs in order to gain market share.

Colgate-Palmolive India (CLGT) is the market leader in the toothpaste segment, with a share of ~52.5%.

Stable market share over past few quarters: CLGT has been able to arrest the hemorrhage in the toothpaste market share after three years. Over the past few quarters, it has been able to maintain a stable market share of 51%-52% (although well below the peak of ~58%), led by (i) launch of a host of herbal products; (ii) sharp growth in the herbal category where CLGT has one-third market share; (iii) 30% y-o-y expansion in direct distribution reach; (iv) sharp increase in ad spends/promotion; and (v) revival in both premium and mass end segments.

Key beneficiary of corporate tax rate cuts: CLGT will be a key beneficiary of corporate tax cut as it can spend a majority of the Rs. 850-1,150 m incremental PAT by way of promotions/price-offs in order to gain market share. None of its competitors would have such windfall gains to match CLGT; otherwise they would end up bleeding. Importantly, this tax cut offers multiyear benefits to CLGT, till peers scale up.

Focus back on volume growth, market share expansion: With new CEO, Mr. Raghavan, CLGT’s focus is back on volume-led growth, even if it is at the cost of near-term profitability. He plans to drive category growth and premiumisation. Revival in premiumisation and absence of significant down-trading augurs well for realisation growth. We assume 5.5% volume growth for FY20 in line with mgmt expectation but believe growth can be in high single digits in subsequent years.

No capex required till FY22e to support PAT growth: CLGT had created significant capacity between FY14-17 before the onslaught of herbal players, which delayed capacity utilisation pick-up. Thus, it doesn’t need any material capex until FY22e.

Valuation & view: According to management, while oral care will continue to be by far the largest chunk of sales in India, non-oral care could be a double-digit sales contributor over the next 10 years. We remain bullish on CLGT from the medium-term perspective, given its reasonable valuations (39.4x FY21e EPS – a huge discount to MNC peer multiples of 50x-56x), likely escalation in earnings momentum and sharp potential improvement in the already impressive RoCE. Maintain Buy with TP of Rs. 1,814 (45x Sep’21e). Risks: (i) weak monsoons; (ii) any market share loss; and (iii) further slowdown in rural.