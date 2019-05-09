Stock corner: ‘Buy’ on Aditya Birla Capital; retail, SME mix to gain further

Published: May 9, 2019 12:59:53 AM

Share of affordable housing loans in HFC stood at 13.1% of book (10.8% in Q3FY19). Margins for both lending businesses expanded on sequential basis.

Q4FY19 consolidated PAT was better than estimate and grew at 68% y-o-y to Rs 2.5 bn led by lending businesses and life insurance segment. NBFC lending book grew 19.6% y-o-y to Rs 517 bn whereas the AUM of HFC increased 40.2% y-o-y to Rs 114 bn albeit on a low base.

Share of affordable housing loans in HFC stood at 13.1% of book (10.8% in Q3FY19). Margins for both lending businesses expanded on sequential basis. The company would need to raise capital to fund high growth businesses (NBFC/HFC), hence it has taken board approval to raise Rs 35 bn. Of this, the company plans to raise about Rs 8 bn in FY20.

The company expects retail plus SME mix within NBFC business to further gain 3-5% in FY20 which will propel margins and return ratios. Headline asset quality metrics (ex-IL&FS) remain stable for both the lending businesses. Maintain ‘Buy’. Recent liquidity crisis and NBFC sector issues for entities that have exposures linked to real estate/ promoter funding has impacted the stock price performance (down 36% in last one year).

We believe raising resources (both debt and equity) at the right price will be a challenge in the near term. However, with strong promoter group, decent financial performance, strong management team and maturing businesses, the current price offers a healthy risk reward opportunity for long-term investors. CF book is small part of NBFC book with great track record and high sales velocity. Focus on top 5-6 cities only, doesn’t cater to tier-2 cities. It has small exposure in NCR (Noida) where unit price is Rs 5-6 mn with strong sales velocity.

NBFC: Total exposure to IL&FS at Rs 3.88 bn (0.75% of loans). Of this, Rs 2.2 bn is into red/amber category to four entities where ~27% has been provided as per ECL; (b) HFC: Cost/Income ratio declined sharply by 12% q-o-q to 47% given better efficiencies.

