Stock corner: ‘Buy’ on Adani Ports and SEZ; target price revised to Rs 472

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2019 2:16:44 AM

Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ) missed our Q4FY19 EBITDA estimate by 7% due to underperformance of the SEZ business; the Ports business reported robust numbers.

adani, adani ports, sez adanisezAPSEZ has made plans to incur fresh capital outlay (organic/inorganic) of Rs  40bn to drive its growth strategy in both logistics and ports businesses.

Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ) missed our Q4FY19 EBITDA estimate by 7% due to underperformance of the SEZ business; the Ports business reported robust numbers. Key highlights: 1) FY20 volume guidance revised to 13% (235MT). 2) Strong FCF of Rs 25bn (Rs 15.7bn post-AAL acquisition). 3) Reduction in working capital due to a 31% YoY decline in trade receivables. APSEZ is contemplating rewarding shareholders via higher dividend payout/buyback. We remain optimistic about APSEZ’s long-term prospects given its strategic port locations, strong customer relationships and turnaround at newer ports driven by operational efficiency. We are revising SoTP-based TP to Rs 472 (from Rs 400) as we build higher growth in Dhamra/Hazira(`35 per share impact) and roll forward the valuation to September 2020E. We also revise up our FY21 earnings by 4%. Maintain ‘BUY’.

APSEZ has made plans to incur fresh capital outlay (organic/inorganic) of Rs  40bn to drive its growth strategy in both logistics and ports businesses. However, this is likely to reduce the APSEZ’s average FCF to `20 bn over the next two years from `25bn.

We believe the spike in net debt is manageable as net debt/EBITDA is under 3x.

Management’s long-term vision of turning in 400 MT volume by FY25 (12% volume CAGR) is a reflection of its clear strategy to consolidate its position around the ports and logistics business to lift utilisation of the combined infrastructure. Currency movement due to unhedged borrowings and pledging activity at the group level are key variables and may keep the stock volatile in our view. We have also factored in recent logistic acquisitions in our earnings estimate. Maintain ‘BUY/SP’.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Stock corner: ‘Buy’ on Adani Ports and SEZ; target price revised to Rs 472
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition