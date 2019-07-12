Stock corner: ‘Add’ on Bandhan Bank, target price of Rs 625

Merger with Gruh Finance was at expensive valuations (one year forward multiple at 13x P/BV for Gruh vs. 5.4x for Bandhan) even after considering strong return profile for Gruh (FY19: RoA at 2.7%).
Bandhan Bank, a NBFC/MFI-turned-universal bank, is uniquely positioned with a high-yielding asset book, robust liability franchise and significantly better operating efficiencies vs peers. As a universal bank, Bandhan is poised to fully exploit the benefits in terms of liability franchise, scalability, diversification, leveraging ability, and widening of non-core income base that will potentially result in a long runway for growth and a superior business model.
While its product/geographic concentration could have been a challenge, the planned merger with Gruh Finance will suitably address the concerns (balanced mix of secured/ unsecured assets, better ALM and geographical diversification). We expect the merged entity to deliver 27% earnings CAGR over FY19-21, leading to 20%+ RoE and 3.7% ROA. We initiate coverage with ‘add’ rating and target price of Rs 625 (upside of 12% from CMP) valuing it at 4.8x FY21E P/ABV.
Merger with Gruh Finance was at expensive valuations (one year forward multiple at 13x P/BV for Gruh vs. 5.4x for Bandhan) even after considering strong return profile for Gruh (FY19: RoA at 2.7%). However, we believe the merger will help Bandhan Bank to achieve much needed product and geographic diversification.
Similarly, Gruh will also benefit from wider distribution network, a larger customer base and low-cost deposit franchise of Bandhan. With under four years of operating as a bank, Bandhan has been able to successfully build granular deposit base (FY19: retail deposit mix at 77%, with CASA share at 41%) as also reflected in low-cost of funds at 6.3% (FY19), which offers superior leverage compared to other MFIs/peers. It has successfully been able to continue operations with a low-cost business model through the transition period.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.