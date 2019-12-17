Stock corner: ‘Add’ L&T Infotech, company’s primed for higher growth

Digital revenues have grown at an accelerated pace and contribute 40% to revenues.

LTI’s customer centricity with a sharp emphasis on outcomes, best-in-class account management and large deal processes and strong core and digital competencies position it well for higher growth. The effectiveness of this approach is visible in excellent customer metrics, large deal wins in pipeline and profitable growth. LTI is set for accelerated, consistent growth in the low-to-mid-teens, excepting unanticipated spending pullback by clients. Uncertain outcome from ICE visit is an overhang. We stay constructive.

Focused execution lays foundation for industry leading growth

At the analyst day, LTI outlined progress on its four key strategic themes: (i) digitising the core; (ii) data-driven organisation; (iii) experience transformation; and (iv) operate to transform. LTI has been astute in identifying shift in clients’ technology spending patterns. The company has mapped service offerings to its four strategic themes to address this shift and strengthened play in each theme through vertical focused offerings, productised services, talent transformation and capability enhancement through acquisitions and partnerships. Execution has been on point. Digital revenues have grown at an accelerated pace and contribute 40% to revenues. Peers have also sharpened focus on technology bets though we believe LTI stands out in terms of breadth and depth of offerings and quality of execution.

Sales and marketing initiatives drive strong growth in deal pipeline

LTI’s sales and marketing programmes have been instrumental in driving strong growth. The company laid the foundation for sales transformation 3 years ago and followed it up with targeted programmes with specific objectives such as increasing large deal wins, growing top accounts, etc. LTI has strengthened the sales process further with a hunting pack strategy where every element of the sales process has a specialised role in the search for business.

The key outcome of all these initiatives is a strong increase in deal pipeline. Overall, the deal pipeline has grown by 42% from last year driven by a strong growth in pipeline for new logos (49% in proposal stage). The contribution of new logos to the pipeline has increased significantly to 35% from 19% from last year. The large deal pipeline is robust, driven by an increase in the share of new logos. 67% of large deals are in proposal+ stage, an increase from 36% last year. It takes 3-6 months for deals to close from this stage.