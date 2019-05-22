Stock corner: ‘Add’ City Union Bank at unchanged target price of Rs 210 – ICICI securities

By: |
Published: May 22, 2019 8:19:19 AM

Management also clarified that it would continue with its strategy of tapping the small-ticket self-employed segment.

City Union Bank, City Union Bank profits, net interest, income growth, private lender, market news, CUBK, NBFCs, ICICI, stocks bank, shares bank
City Union Bank (CUBK) has delivered yet another in-line full-year performance with FY19 RoA at 1.6%, highest in our small bank coverage universe. Notably, average RoA through the past decade works out to 1.6%. We see this as a testimony to the management’s ability to maintain leadership position in Tamil Nadu despite increasing competition and developing a business model that can sustain an adverse business cycle.

Q4FY19 result points at some softness on income and asset quality as reflected in a muted NII growth of 1% q-o-q and higher slippages at `2 billion.

However, on full-year basis, performance remained within guidance range. Management sounded confident about sustaining its long-term average RoA at 1.6% with RoE at 15% in FY20E. We maintain our ‘add’ rating on the stock with target price unchanged at `210.

Loan growth remained robust at 17% y-o-y , which is noteworthy given that CUBK passed on the incremental increase in cost of borrowing. It appears that the wholesale book (CREs, large industries, wholesale traders) was the key growth driver in Q4 FY19. However, the fact is that reclassification of certain accounts led to higher growth in mentioned segments and decline in MSME segment.

Management also clarified that it would continue with its strategy of tapping the small-ticket self-employed segment. It also highlighted that it would not accelerate growth just because of temporary opportunities due to lack of activities from NBFCs and weak PSBs.

Rather, the management highlighted that CUBK is more likely to grow 18-20% y-o-y each year over the next couple of years.

Margins remained sequentially flat at 4.4% as CUBK was able to pass on 10bps q-o-q increase in cost of deposit to customers as reflected in the 11bps improvement in asset yield during Q4 FY19. Considering the lack of margin levers and increasing competition, the management believes NIM is not sustainable at current levels and should moderate in the coming years.

Asset quality broadly remained stable with GNP ratio marginally higher at 2.95% in Q4 FY19 vs 2.91% in Q3 FY19. Slippages during FY19 remained in line with guidance with Q4 slippages slightly elevated.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Stock corner: ‘Add’ City Union Bank at unchanged target price of Rs 210 – ICICI securities
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition