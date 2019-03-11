Stock Call: ‘Add’ Tata Global Beverages shares, target price Rs 220; cost hits earning

By: | Published: March 11, 2019 2:56 AM

FY19-21e EPS cut 3.4-4.5%; TP revised to Rs 220 from Rs 240; ‘Add’ maintained

TGBL reported a consolidated Ebitda decline of 17% y-o-y for Q3FY19.

TGBL reported a consolidated Ebitda decline of 17% y-o-y for Q3FY19. Cost push, both commodity and overheads in the standalone India business, and higher A&P in the international businesses, took the sheen off the fairly healthy topline performance (+11% y-o-y, partly aided by INR depreciation). We bake in the cost pressure into our model and cut FY19-21e EPS estimates by 3.4-4.5%. SoTP fair value stands revised to Rs 220 (from Rs 240). Add stays.

Another weak headline earnings print: TGBL reported a 17% y-o-y decline in consolidated Ebitda to Rs 1.96 bn (13% below estimate). Among the various businesses, standalone India tea business (23% y-o-y Ebitda decline) and Tata Coffee subsidiaries (31% y-o-y Ebitda decline) were the key drags. Performance of international subsidiaries, except EOC on margins, was healthy.

There is value but performance needs to improve: We have baked in the incremental cost push in our model and cut our EPS forecasts for FY19-21e by 3.4-4.5%. TGBL remains a story of patchy delivery on promise. While we see value, the stock is unlikely to perform till the company’s financial performance improves and shows some consistency.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Stock Call: ‘Add’ Tata Global Beverages shares, target price Rs 220; cost hits earning
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition