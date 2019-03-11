Stock Call: ‘Add’ Tata Global Beverages shares, target price Rs 220; cost hits earning

FY19-21e EPS cut 3.4-4.5%; TP revised to Rs 220 from Rs 240; ‘Add’ maintained
TGBL reported a consolidated Ebitda decline of 17% y-o-y for Q3FY19. Cost push, both commodity and overheads in the standalone India business, and higher A&P in the international businesses, took the sheen off the fairly healthy topline performance (+11% y-o-y, partly aided by INR depreciation). We bake in the cost pressure into our model and cut FY19-21e EPS estimates by 3.4-4.5%. SoTP fair value stands revised to Rs 220 (from Rs 240). Add stays.
Another weak headline earnings print: TGBL reported a 17% y-o-y decline in consolidated Ebitda to Rs 1.96 bn (13% below estimate). Among the various businesses, standalone India tea business (23% y-o-y Ebitda decline) and Tata Coffee subsidiaries (31% y-o-y Ebitda decline) were the key drags. Performance of international subsidiaries, except EOC on margins, was healthy.
There is value but performance needs to improve: We have baked in the incremental cost push in our model and cut our EPS forecasts for FY19-21e by 3.4-4.5%. TGBL remains a story of patchy delivery on promise. While we see value, the stock is unlikely to perform till the company’s financial performance improves and shows some consistency.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.