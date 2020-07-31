  • MORE MARKET STATS

Stock brokers get relief as SEBI postpones margin rules; allows trade after 20% upfront collection

By: |
Published: July 31, 2020 3:49 PM

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday postponed the implementation of new norms on upfront margin collection in the cash segment to September this year.

The direct tax authority said that the MoU will facilitate sharing of data and information between SEBI and CBDT on an automatic and regular basis.SEBI has, however, not changed the margin levied by exchange on the broker.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday postponed the implementation of new norms on upfront margin collection in the cash segment to September this year. SEBI, in a notification said that if stock brokers collect a minimum 20% upfront margin then a penalty for short collection or non collection of margin shall not be applicable. With the new rule all purchases will need 20% cash to be paid upfront to the broker. SEBI has, however, not changed the margin levied by exchange on the broker.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Sebistock market
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Stock brokers get relief as SEBI postpones margin rules allows trade after 20% upfront collection
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bharti Airtel: Rise in ARPU, data traffic make brokerages say ‘buy’ shares; these risks may halt upside
2Investors may warm up to other Indian bonds with 10-year deluge
3Essel Propack share price hits 52-week high on upbeat Apr-Jun quarter results, should you buy the stock?