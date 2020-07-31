Stock brokers get relief as SEBI postpones margin rules; allows trade after 20% upfront collection

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday postponed the implementation of new norms on upfront margin collection in the cash segment to September this year.
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday postponed the implementation of new norms on upfront margin collection in the cash segment to September this year. SEBI, in a notification said that if stock brokers collect a minimum 20% upfront margin then a penalty for short collection or non collection of margin shall not be applicable. With the new rule all purchases will need 20% cash to be paid upfront to the broker. SEBI has, however, not changed the margin levied by exchange on the broker.
