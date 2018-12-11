  • Mizoram

    BJP 0
    Cong 0
    MNF 0
    OTH 0

  • Rajasthan

    Cong 28
    BJP 23
    RLM 0
    OTH 0

  • Madhya Pradesh

    BJP 16
    Cong 15
    BSP 0
    OTH 0

  • Chhattisgarh

    BJP 8
    Cong 8
    JCC 0
    OTH 1

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 21
    TDP-Cong 14
    BJP 0
    OTH 0

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Sterling sinks on Brexit vote delay, Asian stocks mixed as Wall Street rebounds

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 8:49 AM

The pound hovered near 20-month lows on Tuesday, as political turmoil deepened in Britain with a key vote on Brexit being delayed while U.S. shares staged a late rebound in a positive signal for Asian markets.

wall street, brexit, brexit vote, theresa may, asia stock market, asian stockThe dollar climbed on the yen to 113.19. (Reuters)

The pound hovered near 20-month lows on Tuesday, as political turmoil deepened in Britain with a key vote on Brexit being delayed while U.S. shares staged a late rebound in a positive signal for Asian markets. British Prime Minister Theresa May abruptly postponed a parliamentary vote on her Brexit agreement, a move that hit risk assets globally and sent the pound spiralling to $1.2505.

Separately, disappointing data from major economies including China and Japan have fanned worries about global economic activity. The ongoing Sino-U.S. trade battle has also clouded the outlook for world growth. All that has put brakes to the rapid momentum in equities, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidding more than 16 percent so far this year. It had surged 33.5 percent in 2017.

The index was last off 0.1 percent. Australian shares gained 0.6 percent while Japan’s Nikkei lifted 0.2 percent. Overnight on Wall Street, major indexes bounced modestly from an initial drop due in part to a recovery in Apple shares . The Dow added 0.1 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq climbed 0.7 percent.

But analysts said overall sentiment was still fragile. “The bear market vibe at the end of 2018 is expected to continue, with asset prices finding their lows in the first half of 2019 once rate expectations peak and global earnings expectations trough,” according to BofAML.

READ ALSO | Worst performance: Nearly 69 per cent equity plans give negative returns in 1 year

For the year ahead, BofAML has forecast modest gains in equities and credit, a weaker dollar, widening credit spreads, and a flattening to inverted yield curve – a combination that calls for heightened volatility. Sterling cracked below important chart support around $1.26 as May delayed the vote and the European Union refused to renegotiate while lawmakers doubted her chances of winning big changes.

The dollar climbed on the yen to 113.19. An index that measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies has jumped 5.5 percent so far this year as investors pile on the dollar as a safe haven bet. The currency also gained as the U.S. Federal Reserve stayed on its policy tightening path, although uncertainties over how much further the Fed can go have turned dollar bets sour.

Among emerging markets, investors will focus on India where the central bank governor abruptly resigned. In commodities, oil prices echoed the weakness in global stock markets amid worries about a slowdown in demand.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sterling sinks on Brexit vote delay, Asian stocks mixed as Wall Street rebounds
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition