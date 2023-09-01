Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.62 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.62₹22.62
₹22.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.53₹22.62
₹22.62
Open Price
₹22.62
Prev. Close
₹22.62
Volume
0

Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.62
  • R222.62
  • R322.62
  • Pivot
    22.62
  • S122.62
  • S222.62
  • S322.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.4822.23
  • 105.2221.59
  • 205.0320.07
  • 504.2316.04
  • 1004.112.5
  • 2004.549.58

Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9715.64186.33484.50335.84151.33
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd.

Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1983PLC031384 and registration number is 031384. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dhiren Mehta
    Chairman
  • Ms. Savita D Kumawat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan Shah
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Bhaskar Pratap Raju
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. is ₹14.79 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. is 182.42 and PB ratio of Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. is -21.41 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. is ₹22.62 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. is ₹22.62 and 52-week low of Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. is ₹3.53 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data