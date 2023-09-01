Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.97
|15.64
|186.33
|484.50
|335.84
|151.33
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1983PLC031384 and registration number is 031384. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. is ₹14.79 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. is 182.42 and PB ratio of Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. is -21.41 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. is ₹22.62 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. is ₹22.62 and 52-week low of Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd. is ₹3.53 as on Aug 28, 2023.