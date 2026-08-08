What is the share price of Sterling Greenwoods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling Greenwoods is ₹20.68 as on .

What kind of stock is Sterling Greenwoods? The Sterling Greenwoods is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sterling Greenwoods? The market cap of Sterling Greenwoods is ₹8.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sterling Greenwoods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sterling Greenwoods are ₹21.50 and ₹20.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sterling Greenwoods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling Greenwoods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling Greenwoods is ₹39.25 and 52-week low of Sterling Greenwoods is ₹16.25 as on .

How has the Sterling Greenwoods performed historically in terms of returns? The Sterling Greenwoods has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -1.52% for the past month, 1.27% over 3 months, -40.23% over 1 year, -8.63% across 3 years, and 12.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sterling Greenwoods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sterling Greenwoods are -6.97 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global