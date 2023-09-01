Follow Us

STERLING GREENWOODS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹35.34 Closed
-4.97-1.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sterling Greenwoods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.34₹38.35
₹35.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.50₹41.10
₹35.34
Open Price
₹38.35
Prev. Close
₹37.19
Volume
1,149

Sterling Greenwoods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R137.35
  • R239.35
  • R340.36
  • Pivot
    36.34
  • S134.34
  • S233.33
  • S331.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.2737.63
  • 103036.83
  • 2030.3834.84
  • 5031.9232.81
  • 10030.9632.31
  • 20024.6731.27

Sterling Greenwoods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.3826.217.4210.44-0.45443.69177.18
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Sterling Greenwoods Ltd. Share Holdings

Sterling Greenwoods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sterling Greenwoods Ltd.

Sterling Greenwoods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1992PLC017646 and registration number is 017646. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Ghanshyambhai Lavingia
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Bharat Kumar Vijay Kumar Lekhi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Paresh Desai
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishant Singh
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shivani Shah
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Sterling Greenwoods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sterling Greenwoods Ltd.?

The market cap of Sterling Greenwoods Ltd. is ₹14.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sterling Greenwoods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sterling Greenwoods Ltd. is -21.91 and PB ratio of Sterling Greenwoods Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sterling Greenwoods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling Greenwoods Ltd. is ₹35.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sterling Greenwoods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling Greenwoods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling Greenwoods Ltd. is ₹41.10 and 52-week low of Sterling Greenwoods Ltd. is ₹22.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

