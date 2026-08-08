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Sterling Greenwoods Share Price

NSE
BSE

STERLING GREENWOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Sterling Greenwoods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.68 Closed
-4.96₹ -1.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sterling Greenwoods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.68₹21.50
₹20.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.25₹39.25
₹20.68
Open Price
₹21.50
Prev. Close
₹21.76
Volume
60

Source: Dion Global

Sterling Greenwoods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sterling Greenwoods		-4.96-1.521.27-25.82-40.23-8.6312.65
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sterling Greenwoods has declined 40.23% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Sterling Greenwoods has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Sterling Greenwoods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sterling Greenwoods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.5222.13
1021.8421.97
2021.4521.52
5020.7321.19
10021.8622.66
20027.2826.54

Source: Dion Global

Sterling Greenwoods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sterling Greenwoods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sterling Greenwoods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTSterling Greenwoods - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 And 33 Of The Securi
May 30, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTSterling Greenwoods - Submission Of Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year
May 30, 2026, 01:45 AM IST ISTSterling Greenwoods - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Sterling Greenwoods Limited ('Com
May 25, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTSterling Greenwoods - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 And 33 Of The Securi
Apr 29, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTSterling Greenwoods - STERLING GREENWOODS LIMITED INFORMED THE EXCHANGE ABOUT NON-APPLICABILITY OF SEBI CIRCULAR - SEBI/HO/DD

Source: Dion Global

About Sterling Greenwoods

Sterling Greenwoods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1992PLC017646 and registration number is 017646. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narender Saini
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunny Mandalia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shivani Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nishant Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sterling Greenwoods Share Price

What is the share price of Sterling Greenwoods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling Greenwoods is ₹20.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sterling Greenwoods?

The Sterling Greenwoods is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sterling Greenwoods?

The market cap of Sterling Greenwoods is ₹8.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sterling Greenwoods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sterling Greenwoods are ₹21.50 and ₹20.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sterling Greenwoods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling Greenwoods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling Greenwoods is ₹39.25 and 52-week low of Sterling Greenwoods is ₹16.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sterling Greenwoods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sterling Greenwoods has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -1.52% for the past month, 1.27% over 3 months, -40.23% over 1 year, -8.63% across 3 years, and 12.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sterling Greenwoods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sterling Greenwoods are -6.97 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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