Here's the live share price of Sterling Greenwoods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sterling Greenwoods
|-4.96
|-1.52
|1.27
|-25.82
|-40.23
|-8.63
|12.65
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sterling Greenwoods has declined 40.23% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Sterling Greenwoods has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.52
|22.13
|10
|21.84
|21.97
|20
|21.45
|21.52
|50
|20.73
|21.19
|100
|21.86
|22.66
|200
|27.28
|26.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sterling Greenwoods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Sterling Greenwoods - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 And 33 Of The Securi
|May 30, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|Sterling Greenwoods - Submission Of Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year
|May 30, 2026, 01:45 AM IST IST
|Sterling Greenwoods - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Sterling Greenwoods Limited ('Com
|May 25, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Sterling Greenwoods - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 And 33 Of The Securi
|Apr 29, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Sterling Greenwoods - STERLING GREENWOODS LIMITED INFORMED THE EXCHANGE ABOUT NON-APPLICABILITY OF SEBI CIRCULAR - SEBI/HO/DD
Source: Dion Global
Sterling Greenwoods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1992PLC017646 and registration number is 017646. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling Greenwoods is ₹20.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sterling Greenwoods is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sterling Greenwoods is ₹8.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sterling Greenwoods are ₹21.50 and ₹20.68.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling Greenwoods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling Greenwoods is ₹39.25 and 52-week low of Sterling Greenwoods is ₹16.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sterling Greenwoods has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -1.52% for the past month, 1.27% over 3 months, -40.23% over 1 year, -8.63% across 3 years, and 12.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sterling Greenwoods are -6.97 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global