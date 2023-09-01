Sterling Greenwoods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1992PLC017646 and registration number is 017646. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.