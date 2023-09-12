Sterling & Wilson: Unearthing potential tailwinds; RIL synergies, Nigeria deal to strengthen growth prospects

With the recent surge in Sterling and Wilson’s (SWREL) order book (OB) and the promising prospects of India’s New Energy sector, we’ve conducted a scenario analysis, projecting a bull-case/ blue-sky value of Rs 760/1,635. We categorise orders as follows: (i) Core orders are approaching a peak historical level of Rs 7–8 billion, with Rs 6 billion in one year. (ii) Nigeria: There’s a potential long-term opportunity of $10 billion (a fivefold increase), with phase 1 ($1.5 billion) secured through a MoU. (iii) Reliance: Potential orders from parent company RIL could reach Rs 100 billion, possibly exceeding Rs 1 trillion over time. PBT is expected to turn around by the end of FY24 based on the current OB of Rs 6.2 billion. We are adjusting FY24/25E Ebitda downward by 5%/6% due to Nigeria delays, while maintaining the Rs 454 TP. Our valuation approach has shifted to a DCF model, reflecting the substantial long-term potential of SWREL, replacing the previous method based on EV/Ebitda.

Order inflow rising; synergies with RIL; Nigeria to be signed soon

SWREL has secured three significant domestic orders in FY24TD, totalling Rs 18 billion. The most recent order, valued at Rs 11 billion, involves 750MW of GIPCL. As of now, the current order backlog (OB) stands at Rs 62 billion, with all projects falling under the high-margin domestic Balance of System (BOS) category, yielding gross margins of 11–13%.

Also Read Wall Street eyes higher open as Tesla rallies; inflation data in focus

RIL’s ambitious new energy plan is making substantial progress, with plans to establish a 10GW module manufacturing capacity for HJT modules, boasting an impressive efficiency of up to 26%. This capacity is expected to become operational by mid-24. Additionally, RIL aims to set up 20GW of solar energy generation capacity by 2025. SWREL is well-positioned to secure RIL’s EPC orders that follow this initiative, estimated to be in the range of `200–250 billion. Collaborative bidding with RIL will enhance SWREL’s competitiveness in securing EPC contracts. During July 2023, SWREL indicated that the final contract for Nigeria would likely be signed in Q2FY24, further enhancing its order book. With the current order backlog, SWREL anticipates a positive turnaround in PBT. This turnaround is based on the existing unexecuted order backlog of Rs 62 billion. The company expects a V-shaped earnings recovery starting in FY24, eventually accelerating to a ‘hockey stick curve’ due to a strong global outlook. These large and profitable orders will significantly reduce the company’s debt load and improve its balance sheet. The management has guided that debt levels will decrease by Q4FY24.

Nuvama research