Stephanotis Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STEPHANOTIS FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.10 Closed
-2.74-0.82
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Stephanotis Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.10₹31.41
₹29.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.25₹33.45
₹29.10
Open Price
₹31.41
Prev. Close
₹29.92
Volume
432

Stephanotis Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.64
  • R232.18
  • R332.95
  • Pivot
    29.87
  • S128.33
  • S227.56
  • S326.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.2828.14
  • 1027.8826.88
  • 2026.6425.99
  • 5027.2425.79
  • 10030.2926.18
  • 20030.6527.71

Stephanotis Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.0127.699.817.1428.19-3.00-39.25
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
3.91-4.7520.5240.0159.3791.08-20.36
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Stephanotis Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Stephanotis Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Stephanotis Finance Ltd.

Stephanotis Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1985PLC036089 and registration number is 036089. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sureshbabu G Malge
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumit S Malge
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh J Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rizwana Muazzam Rumani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alind Gupte
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Stephanotis Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Stephanotis Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Stephanotis Finance Ltd. is ₹18.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Stephanotis Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Stephanotis Finance Ltd. is -139.23 and PB ratio of Stephanotis Finance Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Stephanotis Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stephanotis Finance Ltd. is ₹29.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stephanotis Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stephanotis Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stephanotis Finance Ltd. is ₹33.45 and 52-week low of Stephanotis Finance Ltd. is ₹19.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

