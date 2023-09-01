Follow Us

STEP TWO CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹18.89 Closed
-0.05-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Step Two Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.89₹18.89
₹18.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.56₹22.60
₹18.89
Open Price
₹18.89
Prev. Close
₹18.90
Volume
302

Step Two Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.89
  • R218.89
  • R318.89
  • Pivot
    18.89
  • S118.89
  • S218.89
  • S318.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.4717.58
  • 1019.0416.86
  • 2019.9316.31
  • 5020.4215.99
  • 10020.0216.27
  • 20014.1116.29

Step Two Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
20.479.5116.607.45-9.6286.66109.19
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Step Two Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Step Two Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
16 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Step Two Corporation Ltd.

Step Two Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991WB1994PLC066080 and registration number is 066080. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bholanath Manna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Keshav Kumar Saraf
    Director
  • Ms. Mamta Sharma
    Director

FAQs on Step Two Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Step Two Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Step Two Corporation Ltd. is ₹8.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Step Two Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Step Two Corporation Ltd. is 12.68 and PB ratio of Step Two Corporation Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Step Two Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Step Two Corporation Ltd. is ₹18.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Step Two Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Step Two Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Step Two Corporation Ltd. is ₹22.60 and 52-week low of Step Two Corporation Ltd. is ₹13.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

