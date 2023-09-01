Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|20.47
|9.51
|16.60
|7.45
|-9.62
|86.66
|109.19
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|16 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Step Two Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991WB1994PLC066080 and registration number is 066080. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Step Two Corporation Ltd. is ₹8.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Step Two Corporation Ltd. is 12.68 and PB ratio of Step Two Corporation Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Step Two Corporation Ltd. is ₹18.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Step Two Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Step Two Corporation Ltd. is ₹22.60 and 52-week low of Step Two Corporation Ltd. is ₹13.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.