What is the share price of Step Two Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Step Two Corporation is ₹21.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Step Two Corporation? The Step Two Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Step Two Corporation? The market cap of Step Two Corporation is ₹15.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Step Two Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Step Two Corporation are ₹22.97 and ₹20.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Step Two Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Step Two Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Step Two Corporation is ₹38.95 and 52-week low of Step Two Corporation is ₹19.86 as on .

How has the Step Two Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Step Two Corporation has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, -3.23% for the past month, -36.05% over 3 months, -43.85% over 1 year, 10.63% across 3 years, and 30.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Step Two Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Step Two Corporation are -8.10 and 1.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global