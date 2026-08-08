Here's the live share price of Step Two Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Step Two Corporation
|5.26
|-3.23
|-36.05
|-27.59
|-43.85
|10.63
|30.59
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Step Two Corporation has declined 43.85% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Step Two Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.14
|21.18
|10
|21.21
|21.24
|20
|21.44
|21.77
|50
|26.12
|24.34
|100
|28.33
|27.13
|200
|31.71
|29.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Step Two Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Step Two Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for June 2026 Quarter Results
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Step Two Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Step Two Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today
|May 25, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Step Two Corporation - Results-Financial Results March 31, 2026
|May 13, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Step Two Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Results For The Period Ended March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Step Two Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991WB1994PLC066080 and registration number is 066080. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Step Two Corporation is ₹21.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Step Two Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Step Two Corporation is ₹15.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Step Two Corporation are ₹22.97 and ₹20.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Step Two Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Step Two Corporation is ₹38.95 and 52-week low of Step Two Corporation is ₹19.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Step Two Corporation has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, -3.23% for the past month, -36.05% over 3 months, -43.85% over 1 year, 10.63% across 3 years, and 30.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Step Two Corporation are -8.10 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global