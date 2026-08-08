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Step Two Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

STEP TWO CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Step Two Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.00 Closed
-0.28₹ -0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Step Two Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.15₹22.97
₹21.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.86₹38.95
₹21.00
Open Price
₹20.15
Prev. Close
₹21.06
Volume
447

Source: Dion Global

Step Two Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Step Two Corporation		5.26-3.23-36.05-27.59-43.8510.6330.59
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Step Two Corporation has declined 43.85% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Step Two Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Step Two Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Step Two Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.1421.18
1021.2121.24
2021.4421.77
5026.1224.34
10028.3327.13
20031.7129.62

Source: Dion Global

Step Two Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Step Two Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Step Two Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTStep Two Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for June 2026 Quarter Results
Jul 13, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTStep Two Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTStep Two Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today
May 25, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTStep Two Corporation - Results-Financial Results March 31, 2026
May 13, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTStep Two Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Results For The Period Ended March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Step Two Corporation

Step Two Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991WB1994PLC066080 and registration number is 066080. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anuj Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Poonam Bathwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Laxmi Kant Jajodia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anup Chattopadhyay
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Step Two Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Step Two Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Step Two Corporation is ₹21.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Step Two Corporation?

The Step Two Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Step Two Corporation?

The market cap of Step Two Corporation is ₹15.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Step Two Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Step Two Corporation are ₹22.97 and ₹20.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Step Two Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Step Two Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Step Two Corporation is ₹38.95 and 52-week low of Step Two Corporation is ₹19.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Step Two Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Step Two Corporation has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, -3.23% for the past month, -36.05% over 3 months, -43.85% over 1 year, 10.63% across 3 years, and 30.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Step Two Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Step Two Corporation are -8.10 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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