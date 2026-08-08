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Stellar Capital Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

STELLAR CAPITAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Stellar Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.70 Closed
-12.17₹ -0.79
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Stellar Capital Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.20₹6.49
₹5.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.50₹7.95
₹5.70
Open Price
₹6.49
Prev. Close
₹6.49
Volume
18,000

Source: Dion Global

Stellar Capital Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Stellar Capital Services		0-12.17-4.52-4.84-1.7210.379.20
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Stellar Capital Services has declined 1.72% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Stellar Capital Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Stellar Capital Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Stellar Capital Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.75.8
105.655.75
205.745.79
506.045.99
1006.466.06
2005.875.8

Source: Dion Global

Stellar Capital Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Stellar Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 75.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Stellar Capital Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 30, 2026, 02:14 AM IST ISTStellar Cap. Serv. - Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended March 2026
May 30, 2026, 02:09 AM IST ISTStellar Cap. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results March 2026
May 26, 2026, 04:48 AM IST ISTStellar Cap. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended March 31St 2026
Apr 30, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTStellar Cap. Serv. - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Feb 06, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTStellar Cap. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Stellar Capital Services

Stellar Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1994PLC076773 and registration number is 062247. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pranay Aneja
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rajni Aneja
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sumit Karmakar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalpnath Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Stellar Capital Services Share Price

What is the share price of Stellar Capital Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stellar Capital Services is ₹5.70 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Stellar Capital Services?

The Stellar Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Stellar Capital Services?

The market cap of Stellar Capital Services is ₹14.23 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Stellar Capital Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Stellar Capital Services are ₹6.49 and ₹5.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stellar Capital Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stellar Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stellar Capital Services is ₹7.95 and 52-week low of Stellar Capital Services is ₹4.50 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the Stellar Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Stellar Capital Services has shown returns of -12.17% over the past day, -12.17% for the past month, -4.52% over 3 months, -1.72% over 1 year, 10.37% across 3 years, and 9.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Stellar Capital Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stellar Capital Services are -72.15 and 0.25 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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