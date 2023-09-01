Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-0.25
|-2.68
|7.84
|-16.87
|7.84
|-0.25
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|15 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Stellar Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1994PLC076773 and registration number is 062247. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Stellar Capital Services Ltd. is ₹9.96 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Stellar Capital Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Stellar Capital Services Ltd. is 0.21 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stellar Capital Services Ltd. is ₹3.99 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stellar Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stellar Capital Services Ltd. is ₹5.74 and 52-week low of Stellar Capital Services Ltd. is ₹3.03 as on Aug 31, 2023.