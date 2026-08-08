Here's the live share price of Stellar Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Stellar Capital Services
|0
|-12.17
|-4.52
|-4.84
|-1.72
|10.37
|9.20
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Stellar Capital Services has declined 1.72% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Stellar Capital Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.7
|5.8
|10
|5.65
|5.75
|20
|5.74
|5.79
|50
|6.04
|5.99
|100
|6.46
|6.06
|200
|5.87
|5.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Stellar Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 75.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 30, 2026, 02:14 AM IST IST
|Stellar Cap. Serv. - Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended March 2026
|May 30, 2026, 02:09 AM IST IST
|Stellar Cap. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results March 2026
|May 26, 2026, 04:48 AM IST IST
|Stellar Cap. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended March 31St 2026
|Apr 30, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Stellar Cap. Serv. - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Feb 06, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|Stellar Cap. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Stellar Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1994PLC076773 and registration number is 062247. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stellar Capital Services is ₹5.70 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Stellar Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Stellar Capital Services is ₹14.23 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Stellar Capital Services are ₹6.49 and ₹5.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stellar Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stellar Capital Services is ₹7.95 and 52-week low of Stellar Capital Services is ₹4.50 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Stellar Capital Services has shown returns of -12.17% over the past day, -12.17% for the past month, -4.52% over 3 months, -1.72% over 1 year, 10.37% across 3 years, and 9.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stellar Capital Services are -72.15 and 0.25 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global