Stellar Capital Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STELLAR CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.99 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Stellar Capital Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.99₹3.99
₹3.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.03₹5.74
₹3.99
Open Price
₹3.99
Prev. Close
₹3.99
Volume
0

Stellar Capital Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.99
  • R23.99
  • R33.99
  • Pivot
    3.99
  • S13.99
  • S23.99
  • S33.99

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.934.02
  • 104.784.01
  • 204.473.96
  • 504.533.96
  • 1004.594.06
  • 2004.034.15

Stellar Capital Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-0.25-2.687.84-16.877.84-0.25
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Stellar Capital Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Stellar Capital Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
15 Jun, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Stellar Capital Services Ltd.

Stellar Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1994PLC076773 and registration number is 062247. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pranay Aneja
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rajni Aneja
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sumit Karmakar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Neha Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Stellar Capital Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Stellar Capital Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Stellar Capital Services Ltd. is ₹9.96 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Stellar Capital Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Stellar Capital Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Stellar Capital Services Ltd. is 0.21 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Stellar Capital Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stellar Capital Services Ltd. is ₹3.99 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stellar Capital Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stellar Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stellar Capital Services Ltd. is ₹5.74 and 52-week low of Stellar Capital Services Ltd. is ₹3.03 as on Aug 31, 2023.

