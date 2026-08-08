What is the share price of Stellar Capital Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stellar Capital Services is ₹5.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Stellar Capital Services? The Stellar Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Stellar Capital Services? The market cap of Stellar Capital Services is ₹14.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Stellar Capital Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Stellar Capital Services are ₹6.49 and ₹5.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stellar Capital Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stellar Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stellar Capital Services is ₹7.95 and 52-week low of Stellar Capital Services is ₹4.50 as on .

How has the Stellar Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Stellar Capital Services has shown returns of -12.17% over the past day, -12.17% for the past month, -4.52% over 3 months, -1.72% over 1 year, 10.37% across 3 years, and 9.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Stellar Capital Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stellar Capital Services are -72.15 and 0.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global