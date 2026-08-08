What is the share price of STEL Holdings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for STEL Holdings is ₹548.50 as on .

What kind of stock is STEL Holdings? The STEL Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of STEL Holdings? The market cap of STEL Holdings is ₹1,012.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of STEL Holdings? Today’s highest and lowest price of STEL Holdings are ₹572.00 and ₹546.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of STEL Holdings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which STEL Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of STEL Holdings is ₹649.40 and 52-week low of STEL Holdings is ₹342.00 as on .

How has the STEL Holdings performed historically in terms of returns? The STEL Holdings has shown returns of -3.49% over the past day, 0.04% for the past month, 11.55% over 3 months, 33.8% over 1 year, 34.34% across 3 years, and 33.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of STEL Holdings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of STEL Holdings are 50.39 and 0.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global