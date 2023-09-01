Name
STEL Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993KL1990PLC005811 and registration number is 005811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of STEL Holdings Ltd. is ₹395.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of STEL Holdings Ltd. is 31.93 and PB ratio of STEL Holdings Ltd. is 0.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for STEL Holdings Ltd. is ₹214.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which STEL Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of STEL Holdings Ltd. is ₹239.60 and 52-week low of STEL Holdings Ltd. is ₹116.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.