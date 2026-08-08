Here's the live share price of STEL Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|STEL Holdings
|-4.49
|0.04
|11.55
|13.28
|33.80
|34.34
|33.23
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, STEL Holdings has gained 33.80% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, STEL Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|561.28
|561.04
|10
|555.62
|559.62
|20
|555.04
|558.43
|50
|546.79
|544.85
|100
|505.23
|522.22
|200
|488.26
|496.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, STEL Holdings saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.08%, while DII stake decreased to 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|STEL Holdings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 07.08.2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|STEL Holdings - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For June 30, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|STEL Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Fir
|Jul 03, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|STEL Holdings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|STEL Holdings - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31,2026
Source: Dion Global
STEL Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993KL1990PLC005811 and registration number is 005811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for STEL Holdings is ₹548.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The STEL Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of STEL Holdings is ₹1,012.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of STEL Holdings are ₹572.00 and ₹546.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which STEL Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of STEL Holdings is ₹649.40 and 52-week low of STEL Holdings is ₹342.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The STEL Holdings has shown returns of -3.49% over the past day, 0.04% for the past month, 11.55% over 3 months, 33.8% over 1 year, 34.34% across 3 years, and 33.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of STEL Holdings are 50.39 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global