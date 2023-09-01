Follow Us

STEL HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹214.40 Closed
-0.9-1.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

STEL Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹212.00₹218.45
₹214.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹116.60₹239.60
₹214.40
Open Price
₹218.45
Prev. Close
₹216.35
Volume
8,860

STEL Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1218.62
  • R2221.23
  • R3224.02
  • Pivot
    215.83
  • S1213.22
  • S2210.43
  • S3207.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5126.84218.37
  • 10127.81216.34
  • 20131.44210.03
  • 50131.06189.99
  • 100121.81172.89
  • 200129.32158.74

STEL Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.39-7.3852.9747.8453.08259.4095.39
1.480.663.9418.901.90100.83168.64
0.61-3.774.3412.59-13.07137.92127.43
4.35-0.108.1847.2843.08367.72274.01
1.65-1.214.9916.4728.06177.17141.59
2.41-4.63-7.6911.81-9.434.1923.35
2.593.1735.6156.5543.88170.7849.42
0.04-6.4711.9031.2020.608.71211.65
2.36-6.197.0721.0561.69200.1630.45
1.440.901.5117.0144.31122.600.90
3.4515.7433.3634.0513.9655.46109.24
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.03-4.6820.5540.1359.50104.66-24.56
-0.15-0.692.7212.6424.6969.2263.01
1.857.5537.8938.595.10-20.43-64.10
1.40-4.0534.2136.2472.69561.29-17.48
0.03-4.8412.8545.8843.57101.88270.18
-2.100.8533.7533.2648.5748.5748.57
0.71-1.6927.6332.5524.9729.3588.83
3.54-0.2118.2364.6946.52120.2863.22

STEL Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

STEL Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Stel Holdings Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    23-Aug, 2023 | 11:16 AM

About STEL Holdings Ltd.

STEL Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993KL1990PLC005811 and registration number is 005811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Alok Kalani
    Director
  • Mrs. Suhana Murshed
    Director
  • Mr. Umang Kanoria
    Director
  • Mr. H C Dalal
    Director
  • Mr. Prem Kapil
    Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Roy
    Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Narayanaswamy
    Director
  • Mr. Abraham Ittyipe
    Director

FAQs on STEL Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of STEL Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of STEL Holdings Ltd. is ₹395.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of STEL Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of STEL Holdings Ltd. is 31.93 and PB ratio of STEL Holdings Ltd. is 0.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of STEL Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for STEL Holdings Ltd. is ₹214.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of STEL Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which STEL Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of STEL Holdings Ltd. is ₹239.60 and 52-week low of STEL Holdings Ltd. is ₹116.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

