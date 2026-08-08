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STEL Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

STEL HOLDINGS

R P Goenka Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Holding Companies

Here's the live share price of STEL Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹548.50 Closed
-3.49₹ -19.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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STEL Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹546.90₹572.00
₹548.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹342.00₹649.40
₹548.50
Open Price
₹568.35
Prev. Close
₹568.35
Volume
484

Source: Dion Global

STEL Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
STEL Holdings		-4.490.0411.5513.2833.8034.3433.23
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, STEL Holdings has gained 33.80% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, STEL Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

STEL Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

STEL Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5561.28561.04
10555.62559.62
20555.04558.43
50546.79544.85
100505.23522.22
200488.26496.58

Source: Dion Global

STEL Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, STEL Holdings saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.08%, while DII stake decreased to 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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STEL Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTSTEL Holdings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 07.08.2026
Aug 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTSTEL Holdings - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For June 30, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTSTEL Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Fir
Jul 03, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTSTEL Holdings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTSTEL Holdings - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31,2026

Source: Dion Global

About STEL Holdings

STEL Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993KL1990PLC005811 and registration number is 005811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abraham Ittyipe
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Alok Kalani
    Director
  • Ms. Iram Hassan
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kamalakar Tamhane
    Director
  • Mr. Rohin Feroze Bomanji
    Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Roy
    Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Narayanaswamy
    Director
  • Mr. Samarth Parekh
    Director

FAQs on STEL Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of STEL Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for STEL Holdings is ₹548.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is STEL Holdings?

The STEL Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of STEL Holdings?

The market cap of STEL Holdings is ₹1,012.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of STEL Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of STEL Holdings are ₹572.00 and ₹546.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of STEL Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which STEL Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of STEL Holdings is ₹649.40 and 52-week low of STEL Holdings is ₹342.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the STEL Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The STEL Holdings has shown returns of -3.49% over the past day, 0.04% for the past month, 11.55% over 3 months, 33.8% over 1 year, 34.34% across 3 years, and 33.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of STEL Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of STEL Holdings are 50.39 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

STEL Holdings News

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