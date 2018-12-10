Steelmaker JSW emerges as lone star among India metal stocks

By: | Published: December 10, 2018 2:33 PM

Copper usage is expected to accelerate by 10 percent this fiscal year, while aluminum consumption is estimated to rise 5 percent.

India is set to overtake the U.S. as the world’s second-largest consumer of steel soon and demand is estimated to grow by 7 percent in the near- to medium-term driven by the government’s infrastructure spending.

Metal stocks in India are feeling unloved by investors, with one exception: the country’s top steelmaker JSW Steel Ltd. While demand for metals has been accelerating as the South Asian nation plans major investments to overhaul its creaking infrastructure, shares of most producers have slumped this year. JSW Steel is the lone stock that’s set to end in the green in the 10-member S&P BSE Metal Index, which lost nearly a quarter of its value in 2018.

The index is set for its first annual decline in three years, while the country’s benchmark index is edging toward its third year of gains.

The Sajjan Jindal-led mill has risen about 12 percent this year. That compares with a 26 percent drop in rival Tata Steel Ltd. and a 45 percent decline in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd. Among base metal producers, Vedanta Ltd. has lost 41 percent.

A fall in global metal prices on trade tensions between the U.S. and China amid higher raw material costs has weighed on the sector. China’s steelmakers are facing their biggest test in three years, as the intensifying trade stand-off has added to the pressures on the economy – including the parts that consume most steel. Steel futures in China have fallen over 20 percent since reaching a seven-year high in August, while the LME Index has fallen about 16 percent this year, led by declines in zinc, lead and copper.

Bright Outlook

Still, the outlook for India’s steel sector remains bright as the spreads between raw material prices and finished products haven’t fallen compared with other regions and domestic demand growth is expected to remain the highest in the world, Amit Dixit, an analyst at Edelweiss Securities Ltd., said a Dec. 3 report.

India is set to overtake the U.S. as the world’s second-largest consumer of steel soon and demand is estimated to grow by 7 percent in the near- to medium-term driven by the government’s infrastructure spending. Copper usage is expected to accelerate by 10 percent this fiscal year, while aluminum consumption is estimated to rise 5 percent.

JSW Steel remains the top pick among metal companies as other firms grapple with elevated debt, high employee costs and non-performing overseas assets, Bhavesh Chauhan, an analyst at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd., said by phone from Mumbai.

“JSW in that sense has mainly domestic plants, which have very efficient processes, lowest conversion costs and its volume growth has always been better than others.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Steelmaker JSW emerges as lone star among India metal stocks
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition