Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.30
|30.18
|13.25
|12.86
|-6.25
|305.05
|131.57
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.86
|6.73
|23.17
|32.00
|32.87
|183.30
|199.68
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.23
|11.86
|9.98
|6.36
|6.69
|118.86
|132.04
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.04
|-1.23
|-0.90
|26.33
|54.42
|357.63
|282.21
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.28
|15.64
|65.80
|92.60
|56.58
|797.94
|387.26
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PB1973PLC003232 and registration number is 003232. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹20.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. is -14.66 and PB ratio of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. is 8.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹23.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹36.05 and 52-week low of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹16.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.