Here's the live share price of Steel Strips Infrastructures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Steel Strips Infrastructures
|-0.92
|-2.28
|-16.31
|-13.02
|-18.67
|1.02
|-8.95
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.7
|3.84
|1.8
|-1.66
|12.15
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|4.09
|-23.28
|-26.28
|-30.52
|23.2
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|0.69
|-5.38
|-6.66
|-10.06
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.6
|-1.55
|-8.17
|-10.89
|-9.6
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.16
|27.56
|90.41
|68.19
|89
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-9.39
|-19.82
|-19.75
|-32.84
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.3
|1.22
|-14.28
|-7.88
|-34.47
|-2.22
|11.3
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-1.54
|12.95
|15.52
|32.33
|29
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-5.76
|-0.2
|-4.38
|-27.27
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-0.5
|-3.32
|-8.23
|-14.51
|3
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-10
|-11.93
|3.32
|-9.94
|7.32
|20.9
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.1
|-8.16
|-12.41
|-21.17
|-35.41
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|12.7
|-16
|-6.04
|-31.73
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.5
|10.68
|7.58
|-3.3
|-32.05
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-7.33
|15.72
|20.3
|41.25
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.6
|-8.92
|-18.11
|22.52
|42.78
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-0.34
|-12.24
|-21.32
|-44.75
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-5.92
|-13.67
|-27.75
|-38.4
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-9.86
|-1.11
|-7.07
|-19.03
|-16.6
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Steel Strips Infrastructures has declined 18.67% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (12.15%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-30.52%), NBCC (India) (-10.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Steel Strips Infrastructures has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.15
|18.93
|10
|19.22
|19.02
|20
|19.18
|19.13
|50
|19.62
|19.51
|100
|20.15
|20.14
|200
|21.49
|21.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Steel Strips Infrastructures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Steel Strips Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for 13/08/2026 To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Qua
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Steel Strips Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 05, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Steel Strips Infra. - Addendum Agreement To Sell And MOU For Transfer Of Management Rights.
|May 30, 2026, 07:54 PM IST IST
|Steel Strips Infra. - Intimation Of Non-Applicability Of Regulation 24A (2) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
|May 29, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Steel Strips Infra. - Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PB1973PLC003232 and registration number is 003232. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Strips Infrastructures is ₹19.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Steel Strips Infrastructures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Steel Strips Infrastructures is ₹16.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Steel Strips Infrastructures are ₹19.69 and ₹18.53.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Strips Infrastructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Strips Infrastructures is ₹30.10 and 52-week low of Steel Strips Infrastructures is ₹17.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Steel Strips Infrastructures has shown returns of 4.83% over the past day, 1.31% for the past month, -17.66% over 3 months, -21.13% over 1 year, 1.02% across 3 years, and -8.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steel Strips Infrastructures are -4.83 and 0.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global