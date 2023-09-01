Follow Us

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STEEL STRIPS INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹23.25 Closed
-1.82-0.43
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.50₹24.40
₹23.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.01₹36.05
₹23.25
Open Price
₹24.40
Prev. Close
₹23.68
Volume
7,709

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.27
  • R225.28
  • R326.17
  • Pivot
    23.38
  • S122.37
  • S221.48
  • S320.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.1123.64
  • 1025.1723.78
  • 2025.3823.07
  • 5025.2821.69
  • 10024.9521.45
  • 20029.9422.36

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.3030.1813.2512.86-6.25305.05131.57
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. Share Holdings

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd.

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PB1973PLC003232 and registration number is 003232. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R K Garg
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjay Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. H K Singhal
    Director
  • Mr. S S Virdi
    Director
  • Mrs. Manju Lakhanpal
    Director
  • Mr. S K Bansal
    Director

FAQs on Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd.?

The market cap of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹20.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. is -14.66 and PB ratio of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. is 8.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹23.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹36.05 and 52-week low of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹16.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

