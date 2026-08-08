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Steel Strips Infrastructures Share Price

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BSE

STEEL STRIPS INFRASTRUCTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Steel Strips Infrastructures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.30 Closed
4.83₹ 0.89
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Steel Strips Infrastructures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.53₹19.69
₹19.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.11₹30.10
₹19.30
Open Price
₹19.69
Prev. Close
₹18.41
Volume
3,405

Source: Dion Global

Steel Strips Infrastructures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Steel Strips Infrastructures		-0.92-2.28-16.31-13.02-18.671.02-8.95
Larsen & Toubro		2.73.841.8-1.6612.1515.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.794.09-23.28-26.28-30.5223.250.71
NBCC (India)		0.420.69-5.38-6.66-10.0643.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.6-1.55-8.17-10.89-9.615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.1627.5690.4168.198971.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-9.39-19.82-19.75-32.84-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.31.22-14.28-7.88-34.47-2.2211.3
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-1.5412.9515.5232.332942.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-5.76-0.2-4.38-27.27-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-0.5-3.32-8.23-14.51316.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-10-11.933.32-9.947.3220.9
Keystone Realtors		-5.1-8.16-12.41-21.17-35.41-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5112.7-16-6.04-31.73-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.510.687.58-3.3-32.05-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-7.3315.7220.341.256.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.6-8.92-18.1122.5242.7874.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-0.34-12.24-21.32-44.75-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-5.92-13.67-27.75-38.44.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-9.86-1.11-7.07-19.03-16.611.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Steel Strips Infrastructures has declined 18.67% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (12.15%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-30.52%), NBCC (India) (-10.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Steel Strips Infrastructures has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Steel Strips Infrastructures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Steel Strips Infrastructures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.1518.93
1019.2219.02
2019.1819.13
5019.6219.51
10020.1520.14
20021.4921.53

Source: Dion Global

Steel Strips Infrastructures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Steel Strips Infrastructures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Steel Strips Infrastructures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTSteel Strips Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for 13/08/2026 To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Qua
Jul 06, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTSteel Strips Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 05, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTSteel Strips Infra. - Addendum Agreement To Sell And MOU For Transfer Of Management Rights.
May 30, 2026, 07:54 PM IST ISTSteel Strips Infra. - Intimation Of Non-Applicability Of Regulation 24A (2) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
May 29, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTSteel Strips Infra. - Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Steel Strips Infrastructures

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PB1973PLC003232 and registration number is 003232. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajinder Kumar Garg
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjay Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Humesh Kumar Singhal
    Director
  • Mr. Surinder Kumar Bansal
    Director
  • Mrs. Tejinder Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Virander Kumar Arya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Steel Strips Infrastructures Share Price

What is the share price of Steel Strips Infrastructures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Strips Infrastructures is ₹19.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Steel Strips Infrastructures?

The Steel Strips Infrastructures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Steel Strips Infrastructures?

The market cap of Steel Strips Infrastructures is ₹16.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Steel Strips Infrastructures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Steel Strips Infrastructures are ₹19.69 and ₹18.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steel Strips Infrastructures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Strips Infrastructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Strips Infrastructures is ₹30.10 and 52-week low of Steel Strips Infrastructures is ₹17.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Steel Strips Infrastructures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Steel Strips Infrastructures has shown returns of 4.83% over the past day, 1.31% for the past month, -17.66% over 3 months, -21.13% over 1 year, 1.02% across 3 years, and -8.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Steel Strips Infrastructures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steel Strips Infrastructures are -4.83 and 0.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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