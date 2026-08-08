What is the share price of Steel Strips Infrastructures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Strips Infrastructures is ₹19.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Steel Strips Infrastructures? The Steel Strips Infrastructures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Steel Strips Infrastructures? The market cap of Steel Strips Infrastructures is ₹16.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Steel Strips Infrastructures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Steel Strips Infrastructures are ₹19.69 and ₹18.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steel Strips Infrastructures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Strips Infrastructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Strips Infrastructures is ₹30.10 and 52-week low of Steel Strips Infrastructures is ₹17.11 as on .

How has the Steel Strips Infrastructures performed historically in terms of returns? The Steel Strips Infrastructures has shown returns of 4.83% over the past day, 1.31% for the past month, -17.66% over 3 months, -21.13% over 1 year, 1.02% across 3 years, and -8.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Steel Strips Infrastructures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steel Strips Infrastructures are -4.83 and 0.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global