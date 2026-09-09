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Steamhouse India Share Price

Sector
Engineering

Steamhouse India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 9, 2026 and will close on Sep 11, 2026. The price band has been set at 77.00-81.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Steamhouse India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Steamhouse India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Va Tech Wabag		-0.271.7630.0570.2933.0860.8843.29
Enviro Infra Engineers		2.82-9.018.7143.07-19.12-1.78-1.07
EMS		1.61-5.1317.946.81-33.9910.576.22
Technocraft Ventures		7.9229.7929.7929.7929.799.085.35
Effwa Infra & Research		7.29-3.2516.273.8665.8230.1417.13
Denta Water and Infra Solutions		3.44-16.8814.7324.59-35.9-6.42-3.9
Concord Enviro Systems		1.64-3.127.016.99-49.37-31.4-20.24
Felix Industries		18.819.2516.325.0427.9620.9640.12
Apex Ecotech		12.251.4948.7140.99101.9124.2913.94
Greenleaf Envirotech		7.942.8891.9927.82-12.53-4.36-2.64

Source: Dion Global

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About Steamhouse India

Steamhouse India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40300GJ2015PLC083493 and registration number is 083493. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 491.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Sanwarprasad Budhia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yadav Lalankumar Dayanand
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramprakash B Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Richa Manoj Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Omprakash Sonthalia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rathod Baldevsinh Yogendrasinh
    Independent Director

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