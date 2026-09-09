Steamhouse India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 9, 2026 and will close on Sep 11, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹77.00-81.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Va Tech Wabag
|-0.27
|1.76
|30.05
|70.29
|33.08
|60.88
|43.29
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|2.82
|-9.01
|8.71
|43.07
|-19.12
|-1.78
|-1.07
|EMS
|1.61
|-5.13
|17.9
|46.81
|-33.99
|10.57
|6.22
|Technocraft Ventures
|7.92
|29.79
|29.79
|29.79
|29.79
|9.08
|5.35
|Effwa Infra & Research
|7.29
|-3.25
|16.2
|73.86
|65.82
|30.14
|17.13
|Denta Water and Infra Solutions
|3.44
|-16.88
|14.73
|24.59
|-35.9
|-6.42
|-3.9
|Concord Enviro Systems
|1.64
|-3.12
|7.01
|6.99
|-49.37
|-31.4
|-20.24
|Felix Industries
|18.8
|19.25
|16.3
|25.04
|27.96
|20.96
|40.12
|Apex Ecotech
|12.25
|1.49
|48.7
|140.99
|101.91
|24.29
|13.94
|Greenleaf Envirotech
|7.94
|2.88
|91.99
|27.82
|-12.53
|-4.36
|-2.64
Source: Dion Global
Steamhouse India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40300GJ2015PLC083493 and registration number is 083493. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 491.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global