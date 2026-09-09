Steamhouse India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40300GJ2015PLC083493 and registration number is 083493. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 491.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.