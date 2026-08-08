What is the share price of Starteck Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starteck Finance is ₹256.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Starteck Finance? The Starteck Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Starteck Finance? The market cap of Starteck Finance is ₹253.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Starteck Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Starteck Finance are ₹258.35 and ₹255.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Starteck Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starteck Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starteck Finance is ₹361.80 and 52-week low of Starteck Finance is ₹220.05 as on .

How has the Starteck Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Starteck Finance has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -10.86% for the past month, -1.52% over 3 months, -16.73% over 1 year, 16.97% across 3 years, and 13.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Starteck Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Starteck Finance are 10.75 and 0.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global