STARTECK FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹156.00 Closed
-1.55-2.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Starteck Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹156.00₹160.00
₹156.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.35₹189.10
₹156.00
Open Price
₹158.45
Prev. Close
₹158.45
Volume
1,128

Starteck Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1161.27
  • R2162.58
  • R3165.17
  • Pivot
    158.68
  • S1157.37
  • S2154.78
  • S3153.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5132.24158.44
  • 10132.09158.6
  • 20132.7158.62
  • 50137.28153.3
  • 100133.2145.2
  • 20080.28139.07

Starteck Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.32-2.9928.6118.9011.23-4.41-4.41
1.510.703.9818.941.94100.90168.74
0.70-3.684.4412.69-12.99138.14127.65
4.31-0.148.1447.2343.02367.53273.87
1.63-1.224.9716.4528.03177.12141.55
2.38-4.66-7.7111.79-9.464.1723.32
2.573.1535.5856.5143.84170.7149.38
0.14-6.3712.0131.3320.728.81211.96
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.671.121.7317.2744.62123.081.12
3.3915.6733.2833.9713.9055.37109.11
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.07-4.6420.6040.1959.56104.75-24.53
-0.29-0.832.5712.4824.5168.9862.77
1.787.4837.8038.505.04-20.48-64.12
1.52-3.9434.3736.4072.90562.07-17.38
-0.08-4.9412.7245.7243.42101.66269.77
-2.060.8933.8033.3148.6248.6248.62
0.61-1.7827.5032.4224.8529.2388.65
3.65-0.1118.3564.8646.67120.5163.39

Starteck Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Starteck Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Starteck Finance Ltd.

Starteck Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC037039 and registration number is 037039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sandhya Malhotra
    Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Vishal Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Parikh
    Director
  • Mr. Gautam Panchal
    Director
  • Mr. Anand Shroff
    Director

FAQs on Starteck Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Starteck Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Starteck Finance Ltd. is ₹154.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Starteck Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Starteck Finance Ltd. is 15.85 and PB ratio of Starteck Finance Ltd. is 0.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Starteck Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starteck Finance Ltd. is ₹156.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Starteck Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starteck Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starteck Finance Ltd. is ₹189.10 and 52-week low of Starteck Finance Ltd. is ₹101.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

