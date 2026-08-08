Here's the live share price of Starteck Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Starteck Finance
|-3.05
|-10.86
|-1.52
|-8.82
|-16.73
|16.97
|13.97
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Starteck Finance has declined 16.73% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Starteck Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|266.65
|263.19
|10
|266.86
|265.39
|20
|271.55
|268.44
|50
|271.79
|268.83
|100
|260.3
|267.98
|200
|272.81
|272.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Starteck Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Starteck Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 14, 2026, 03:28 AM IST IST
|Starteck Finance - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 14, 2026, 03:13 AM IST IST
|Starteck Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 14, 2026, 02:33 AM IST IST
|Starteck Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Apr 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Starteck Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Starteck Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC037039 and registration number is 037039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starteck Finance is ₹256.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Starteck Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Starteck Finance is ₹253.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Starteck Finance are ₹258.35 and ₹255.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starteck Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starteck Finance is ₹361.80 and 52-week low of Starteck Finance is ₹220.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Starteck Finance has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -10.86% for the past month, -1.52% over 3 months, -16.73% over 1 year, 16.97% across 3 years, and 13.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Starteck Finance are 10.75 and 0.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.
Source: Dion Global