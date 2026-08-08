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Starteck Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

STARTECK FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Starteck Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹256.00 Closed
-0.35₹ -0.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Starteck Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹255.00₹258.35
₹256.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹220.05₹361.80
₹256.00
Open Price
₹255.20
Prev. Close
₹256.90
Volume
3,020

Source: Dion Global

Starteck Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Starteck Finance		-3.05-10.86-1.52-8.82-16.7316.9713.97
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Starteck Finance has declined 16.73% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Starteck Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Starteck Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Starteck Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5266.65263.19
10266.86265.39
20271.55268.44
50271.79268.83
100260.3267.98
200272.81272.42

Source: Dion Global

Starteck Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Starteck Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Starteck Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTStarteck Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 14, 2026, 03:28 AM IST ISTStarteck Finance - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 14, 2026, 03:13 AM IST ISTStarteck Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 14, 2026, 02:33 AM IST ISTStarteck Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Apr 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTStarteck Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Starteck Finance

Starteck Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC037039 and registration number is 037039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Pitale
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Shroff
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sandhya Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Panchal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Starteck Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Starteck Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starteck Finance is ₹256.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Starteck Finance?

The Starteck Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Starteck Finance?

The market cap of Starteck Finance is ₹253.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Starteck Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Starteck Finance are ₹258.35 and ₹255.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Starteck Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starteck Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starteck Finance is ₹361.80 and 52-week low of Starteck Finance is ₹220.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Starteck Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Starteck Finance has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -10.86% for the past month, -1.52% over 3 months, -16.73% over 1 year, 16.97% across 3 years, and 13.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Starteck Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Starteck Finance are 10.75 and 0.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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