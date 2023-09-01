Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Starteck Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC037039 and registration number is 037039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Starteck Finance Ltd. is ₹154.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Starteck Finance Ltd. is 15.85 and PB ratio of Starteck Finance Ltd. is 0.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starteck Finance Ltd. is ₹156.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starteck Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starteck Finance Ltd. is ₹189.10 and 52-week low of Starteck Finance Ltd. is ₹101.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.