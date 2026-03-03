Here's the live share price of Starsource Multitrade along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Starsource Multitrade has gained 34.62% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 10.98%.
Starsource Multitrade’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Starsource Multitrade
|0.53
|-16.41
|-13.18
|-24.09
|8.81
|38.30
|35.64
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Starsource Multitrade has gained 8.81% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Starsource Multitrade has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|94.26
|94.74
|10
|98.75
|97.92
|20
|105.71
|104.24
|50
|118.73
|112.81
|100
|118.25
|116.5
|200
|122.17
|115.51
In the latest quarter, Starsource Multitrade remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.37%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 71.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 12:50 AM IST
|Starsource Multitrad - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 12, 2026
|Feb 12, 2026, 6:47 PM IST
|Starsource Multitrad - Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Feb 12, 2026, 6:34 PM IST
|Starsource Multitrad - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And
|Feb 09, 2026, 9:48 PM IST
|Starsource Multitrad - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter
|Jan 12, 2026, 9:45 PM IST
|Starsource Multitrad - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Starsource Multitrade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1942 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1942PLC003556 and registration number is 003556. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starsource Multitrade is ₹95.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Starsource Multitrade is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Starsource Multitrade is ₹14.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Starsource Multitrade are ₹95.50 and ₹95.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starsource Multitrade stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starsource Multitrade is ₹152.90 and 52-week low of Starsource Multitrade is ₹87.77 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Starsource Multitrade has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -26.65% for the past month, -10.96% over 3 months, 10.98% over 1 year, 37.11% across 3 years, and 34.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Starsource Multitrade are 0.00 and 3.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.