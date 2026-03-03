Facebook Pixel Code
Starsource Multitrade Share Price

NSE
BSE

STARSOURCE MULTITRADE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Starsource Multitrade along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹95.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
Starsource Multitrade Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹95.50₹95.50
₹95.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹87.77₹152.90
₹95.50
Open Price
₹95.50
Prev. Close
₹95.50
Volume
8

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Starsource Multitrade has gained 34.62% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 10.98%.

Starsource Multitrade’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Starsource Multitrade Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Starsource Multitrade		0.53-16.41-13.18-24.098.8138.3035.64
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Starsource Multitrade has gained 8.81% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Starsource Multitrade has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Starsource Multitrade Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Starsource Multitrade Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
594.2694.74
1098.7597.92
20105.71104.24
50118.73112.81
100118.25116.5
200122.17115.51

Starsource Multitrade Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Starsource Multitrade remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.37%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 71.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Starsource Multitrade Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 12:50 AM ISTStarsource Multitrad - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 12, 2026
Feb 12, 2026, 6:47 PM ISTStarsource Multitrad - Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
Feb 12, 2026, 6:34 PM ISTStarsource Multitrad - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And
Feb 09, 2026, 9:48 PM ISTStarsource Multitrad - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter
Jan 12, 2026, 9:45 PM ISTStarsource Multitrad - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Starsource Multitrade

Starsource Multitrade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1942 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1942PLC003556 and registration number is 003556. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ruchit Mehta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Utsav Trivedi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Shilpi Chopra
    Non.Exe\Ind.Director
  • Ms. Simiran Ankleshwar Tripathi
    Non.Exe\Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sarvagya Goel
    Non.Exe\Ind.Director

FAQs on Starsource Multitrade Share Price

What is the share price of Starsource Multitrade?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starsource Multitrade is ₹95.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Starsource Multitrade?

The Starsource Multitrade is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Starsource Multitrade?

The market cap of Starsource Multitrade is ₹14.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Starsource Multitrade?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Starsource Multitrade are ₹95.50 and ₹95.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Starsource Multitrade?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starsource Multitrade stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starsource Multitrade is ₹152.90 and 52-week low of Starsource Multitrade is ₹87.77 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Starsource Multitrade performed historically in terms of returns?

The Starsource Multitrade has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -26.65% for the past month, -10.96% over 3 months, 10.98% over 1 year, 37.11% across 3 years, and 34.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Starsource Multitrade?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Starsource Multitrade are 0.00 and 3.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Starsource Multitrade News

