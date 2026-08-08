Here's the live share price of Starlog Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Starlog Enterprises
|-1.97
|3.60
|-5.76
|9.72
|-38.35
|5.83
|31.59
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Starlog Enterprises has declined 38.35% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Starlog Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40.41
|40.07
|10
|39.59
|39.82
|20
|38.65
|39.25
|50
|38.3
|38.85
|100
|39.08
|39.37
|200
|40.33
|42.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Starlog Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Starlog Enterprises - Announcement Under Regulation 47 - Newspaper Publication
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Starlog Enterprises - Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Starlog Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, August 04, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Starlog Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Unaudited (Standalone And Consoli
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Starlog Enterprises - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Starlog Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63010MH1983PLC031578 and registration number is 031578. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized construction activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starlog Enterprises is ₹39.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Starlog Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Starlog Enterprises is ₹58.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Starlog Enterprises are ₹40.00 and ₹39.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starlog Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starlog Enterprises is ₹66.99 and 52-week low of Starlog Enterprises is ₹32.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Starlog Enterprises has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, 3.6% for the past month, -5.76% over 3 months, -38.35% over 1 year, 5.83% across 3 years, and 31.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Starlog Enterprises are -5.04 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global