Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.21
|-15.88
|-3.32
|80.31
|135.88
|175.05
|45.37
|5.96
|8.86
|23.32
|25.69
|-23.10
|-18.49
|-18.49
|-0.07
|-3.07
|7.45
|0.71
|24.13
|73.08
|70.08
|1.55
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|0.59
|-11.32
|-2.53
|-24.84
|-25.45
|137.39
|131.07
|0.03
|-1.18
|8.39
|25.73
|32.05
|623.30
|2,102.60
|-0.55
|-7.44
|-8.75
|20.62
|10.21
|314.32
|116.68
|0.68
|-9.70
|-13.11
|-10.61
|-19.76
|82.78
|105.49
|2.63
|8.43
|8.18
|6.21
|-17.55
|8.74
|-33.80
|7.45
|34.73
|84.15
|50.03
|97.57
|2,535.95
|3,746.78
|1.01
|-4.08
|122.62
|438.27
|231.67
|6,721.28
|2,064.50
|1.82
|9.87
|46.91
|60.71
|53.14
|77.10
|35.22
|-0.76
|-8.04
|3.97
|12.37
|-8.57
|114.63
|-48.60
|-8.48
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|7.88
|-4.05
|39.66
|79.73
|0.41
|1,272.88
|230.39
|6.23
|1.29
|2.05
|-2.44
|68.61
|924.52
|101.12
|-0.42
|-5.18
|16.38
|-6.40
|14.61
|959.77
|573.31
|-4.49
|-6.95
|15.10
|29.78
|29.78
|29.78
|29.78
|1.61
|-4.27
|-9.01
|9.77
|116.00
|713.42
|1,386.06
|26.57
|18.82
|-13.08
|-23.83
|-65.81
|-57.63
|-89.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Starlog Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63010MH1983PLC031578 and registration number is 031578. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized construction activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Starlog Enterprises Ltd. is ₹36.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Starlog Enterprises Ltd. is 0.97 and PB ratio of Starlog Enterprises Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starlog Enterprises Ltd. is ₹30.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starlog Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starlog Enterprises Ltd. is ₹37.13 and 52-week low of Starlog Enterprises Ltd. is ₹11.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.