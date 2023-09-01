Follow Us

STARLOG ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.31 Closed
1.990.59
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Starlog Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.31₹30.31
₹30.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.27₹37.13
₹30.31
Open Price
₹30.31
Prev. Close
₹29.72
Volume
2,790

Starlog Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.31
  • R230.31
  • R330.31
  • Pivot
    30.31
  • S130.31
  • S230.31
  • S330.31

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.6928.98
  • 1012.8729.03
  • 2012.8629.68
  • 5012.3829.97
  • 10011.4628.42
  • 20011.6824.73

Starlog Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.21-15.88-3.3280.31135.88175.0545.37
5.968.8623.3225.69-23.10-18.49-18.49
-0.07-3.077.450.7124.1373.0870.08
1.55-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42
0.59-11.32-2.53-24.84-25.45137.39131.07
0.03-1.188.3925.7332.05623.302,102.60
-0.55-7.44-8.7520.6210.21314.32116.68
0.68-9.70-13.11-10.61-19.7682.78105.49
2.638.438.186.21-17.558.74-33.80
7.4534.7384.1550.0397.572,535.953,746.78
1.01-4.08122.62438.27231.676,721.282,064.50
1.829.8746.9160.7153.1477.1035.22
-0.76-8.043.9712.37-8.57114.63-48.60
-8.48-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42
7.88-4.0539.6679.730.411,272.88230.39
6.231.292.05-2.4468.61924.52101.12
-0.42-5.1816.38-6.4014.61959.77573.31
-4.49-6.9515.1029.7829.7829.7829.78
1.61-4.27-9.019.77116.00713.421,386.06
26.5718.82-13.08-23.83-65.81-57.63-89.12

Starlog Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Starlog Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Starlog Enterprises Ltd.

Starlog Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63010MH1983PLC031578 and registration number is 031578. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized construction activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others
  • Address
    141, Jolly Maker Chambers II, 14th Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai Maharashtra 400021
  • Contact
    cs@starlog.inhttps://www.starlog.in

Management

  • Mr. Saket Agarwal
    Promoter Director
  • Mrs. Kumkum Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. A S Seshadri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Natarajan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mita Namonath Jha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Starlog Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Starlog Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Starlog Enterprises Ltd. is ₹36.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Starlog Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Starlog Enterprises Ltd. is 0.97 and PB ratio of Starlog Enterprises Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Starlog Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starlog Enterprises Ltd. is ₹30.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Starlog Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starlog Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starlog Enterprises Ltd. is ₹37.13 and 52-week low of Starlog Enterprises Ltd. is ₹11.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

