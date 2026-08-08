Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Starlog Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

STARLOG ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Starlog Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.41 Closed
-0.48₹ -0.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Starlog Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.01₹40.00
₹39.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.07₹66.99
₹39.41
Open Price
₹39.01
Prev. Close
₹39.60
Volume
280

Source: Dion Global

Starlog Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Starlog Enterprises		-1.973.60-5.769.72-38.355.8331.59
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Starlog Enterprises has declined 38.35% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Starlog Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Starlog Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Starlog Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540.4140.07
1039.5939.82
2038.6539.25
5038.338.85
10039.0839.37
20040.3342.3

Source: Dion Global

Starlog Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Starlog Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Starlog Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTStarlog Enterprises - Announcement Under Regulation 47 - Newspaper Publication
Aug 05, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTStarlog Enterprises - Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 04, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTStarlog Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, August 04, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTStarlog Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Unaudited (Standalone And Consoli
Jul 22, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTStarlog Enterprises - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Starlog Enterprises

Starlog Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63010MH1983PLC031578 and registration number is 031578. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized construction activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saket Agarwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Viswanathan Shankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Manek
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Megha Sekharan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pratik Kabra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Starlog Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Starlog Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starlog Enterprises is ₹39.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Starlog Enterprises?

The Starlog Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Starlog Enterprises?

The market cap of Starlog Enterprises is ₹58.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Starlog Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Starlog Enterprises are ₹40.00 and ₹39.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Starlog Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starlog Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starlog Enterprises is ₹66.99 and 52-week low of Starlog Enterprises is ₹32.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Starlog Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Starlog Enterprises has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, 3.6% for the past month, -5.76% over 3 months, -38.35% over 1 year, 5.83% across 3 years, and 31.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Starlog Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Starlog Enterprises are -5.04 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Starlog Enterprises News

More Starlog Enterprises News
Market Pulse