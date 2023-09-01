Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.16
|-5.42
|4.13
|-10.28
|-54.05
|-20.35
|-92.96
|1.19
|-5.04
|8.83
|29.58
|25.97
|354.34
|228.86
|5.64
|4.70
|3.84
|13.89
|-0.12
|122.53
|93.32
|1.74
|4.25
|9.51
|38.18
|87.44
|1,871.00
|624.21
|0.75
|4.01
|10.87
|-1.91
|-24.81
|13.73
|21.74
|-0.03
|10.83
|24.29
|26.04
|36.94
|86.03
|43.22
|4.44
|24.71
|40.84
|115.39
|143.97
|312.35
|227.63
|0.58
|1.30
|-2.51
|-14.71
|-8.34
|17.13
|37.85
|0.60
|-9.05
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|4.36
|5.10
|29.85
|60.13
|57.25
|92.91
|-11.00
|8.91
|14.53
|147.71
|170.49
|225.12
|576.20
|192.10
|16.78
|27.32
|34.11
|23.50
|7.07
|98.64
|34.42
|-3.01
|-3.97
|61.54
|86.74
|70.07
|305.16
|158.62
|4.47
|74.42
|174.80
|173.54
|347.62
|347.62
|347.62
|-1.89
|-1.63
|-0.54
|61.15
|154.86
|833.84
|393.36
|0.21
|16.47
|19.37
|55.72
|69.21
|303.28
|146.73
|-0.40
|-5.44
|26.76
|14.98
|-19.05
|246.04
|202.71
|3.65
|-20.09
|41.86
|510.76
|639.37
|3,591.78
|2,350.00
|2.92
|15.11
|37.74
|51.30
|35.75
|521.66
|189.67
|35.29
|19.51
|36.24
|44.00
|123.15
|153.12
|153.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Starlite Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200MH1991PLC063980 and registration number is 063980. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Starlite Components Ltd. is ₹3.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Starlite Components Ltd. is -5.78 and PB ratio of Starlite Components Ltd. is -0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starlite Components Ltd. is ₹2.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starlite Components Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starlite Components Ltd. is ₹5.98 and 52-week low of Starlite Components Ltd. is ₹1.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.