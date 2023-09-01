Follow Us

Starlite Components Ltd. Share Price

STARLITE COMPONENTS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.27 Closed
4.610.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Starlite Components Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.13₹2.27
₹2.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.90₹5.98
₹2.27
Open Price
₹2.13
Prev. Close
₹2.17
Volume
1,572

Starlite Components Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.32
  • R22.36
  • R32.46
  • Pivot
    2.22
  • S12.18
  • S22.08
  • S32.04

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.962.19
  • 105.252.23
  • 204.742.29
  • 504.812.37
  • 1005.132.54
  • 2005.322.98

Starlite Components Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.16-5.424.13-10.28-54.05-20.35-92.96
1.19-5.048.8329.5825.97354.34228.86
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.744.259.5138.1887.441,871.00624.21
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-3.01-3.9761.5486.7470.07305.16158.62
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.40-5.4426.7614.98-19.05246.04202.71
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12

Starlite Components Ltd. Share Holdings

Starlite Components Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Starlite Components Ltd.

Starlite Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200MH1991PLC063980 and registration number is 063980. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Bharati
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shreekumar Menon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sujata Paradkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Sapkal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Starlite Components Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Starlite Components Ltd.?

The market cap of Starlite Components Ltd. is ₹3.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Starlite Components Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Starlite Components Ltd. is -5.78 and PB ratio of Starlite Components Ltd. is -0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Starlite Components Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starlite Components Ltd. is ₹2.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Starlite Components Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starlite Components Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starlite Components Ltd. is ₹5.98 and 52-week low of Starlite Components Ltd. is ₹1.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

