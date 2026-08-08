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Starlineps Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

STARLINEPS ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Starlineps Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.61 Closed
5.00₹ 0.41
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Starlineps Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.02₹8.61
₹8.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.90₹14.49
₹8.61
Open Price
₹8.02
Prev. Close
₹8.20
Volume
9,21,070

Source: Dion Global

Starlineps Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Starlineps Enterprises		-12.23-19.46-35.99-0.4667.34-14.999.45
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Starlineps Enterprises has gained 67.34% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Starlineps Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Starlineps Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Starlineps Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.849.13
1010.149.57
2010.4310
5010.6510.54
10011.5510.41
2008.369.36

Source: Dion Global

Starlineps Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Starlineps Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Starlineps Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:14 PM IST ISTStarlineps Enterpris - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Fo
Aug 03, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTStarlineps Enterpris - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 03, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTStarlineps Enterpris - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Aug 03, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTStarlineps Enterpris - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 29, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTStarlineps Enterpris - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Source: Dion Global

About Starlineps Enterprises

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2011PLC065141 and registration number is 065141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of waste and scrap and other products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shwetkumar Dhirajbhai Koradiya
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hardikbhai Rajubhai Patel
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Jenish Ashok Bhavsar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neha Saurabh Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yashkumar Sarjubhai Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hiral Vinodbhai Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Starlineps Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Starlineps Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starlineps Enterprises is ₹8.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Starlineps Enterprises?

The Starlineps Enterprises is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Starlineps Enterprises?

The market cap of Starlineps Enterprises is ₹371.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Starlineps Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Starlineps Enterprises are ₹8.61 and ₹8.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Starlineps Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starlineps Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starlineps Enterprises is ₹14.49 and 52-week low of Starlineps Enterprises is ₹1.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Starlineps Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Starlineps Enterprises has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -19.46% for the past month, -35.99% over 3 months, 67.34% over 1 year, -14.99% across 3 years, and 9.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Starlineps Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Starlineps Enterprises are 329.89 and 2.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Starlineps Enterprises News

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