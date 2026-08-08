Here's the live share price of Starlineps Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Starlineps Enterprises
|-12.23
|-19.46
|-35.99
|-0.46
|67.34
|-14.99
|9.45
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Starlineps Enterprises has gained 67.34% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Starlineps Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.84
|9.13
|10
|10.14
|9.57
|20
|10.43
|10
|50
|10.65
|10.54
|100
|11.55
|10.41
|200
|8.36
|9.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Starlineps Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:14 PM IST IST
|Starlineps Enterpris - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Fo
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Starlineps Enterpris - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Starlineps Enterpris - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Starlineps Enterpris - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|Starlineps Enterpris - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Source: Dion Global
Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2011PLC065141 and registration number is 065141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of waste and scrap and other products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starlineps Enterprises is ₹8.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Starlineps Enterprises is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Starlineps Enterprises is ₹371.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Starlineps Enterprises are ₹8.61 and ₹8.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starlineps Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starlineps Enterprises is ₹14.49 and 52-week low of Starlineps Enterprises is ₹1.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Starlineps Enterprises has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -19.46% for the past month, -35.99% over 3 months, 67.34% over 1 year, -14.99% across 3 years, and 9.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Starlineps Enterprises are 329.89 and 2.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global