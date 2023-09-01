Follow Us

STARLINEPS ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹103.05 Closed
-1.29-1.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹103.05₹105.75
₹103.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹87.05₹139.00
₹103.05
Open Price
₹104.05
Prev. Close
₹104.40
Volume
68,249

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1104.85
  • R2106.65
  • R3107.55
  • Pivot
    103.95
  • S1102.15
  • S2101.25
  • S399.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5108104.94
  • 10108.67105.56
  • 20108.51106.31
  • 50103.31107.32
  • 10098.82107.76
  • 20093.17105.81

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30
-2.88-8.64-28.43158.24155.34578.361,584.89

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Starlineps Enterprises Ltd.

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2011PLC065141 and registration number is 065141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of waste and scrap and other products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shwetkumar Koradiya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hardikbhai Patel
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Jenish Bhavsar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neha Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yashkumar Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhumika Jariwala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hiral Vinodbhai Patel
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Starlineps Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. is ₹445.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. is 511.41 and PB ratio of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. is 18.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. is ₹103.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. is ₹139.00 and 52-week low of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. is ₹87.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

