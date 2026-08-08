What is the share price of Starlineps Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starlineps Enterprises is ₹8.61 as on .

What kind of stock is Starlineps Enterprises? The Starlineps Enterprises is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Starlineps Enterprises? The market cap of Starlineps Enterprises is ₹371.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Starlineps Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Starlineps Enterprises are ₹8.61 and ₹8.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Starlineps Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starlineps Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starlineps Enterprises is ₹14.49 and 52-week low of Starlineps Enterprises is ₹1.90 as on .

How has the Starlineps Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Starlineps Enterprises has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -19.46% for the past month, -35.99% over 3 months, 67.34% over 1 year, -14.99% across 3 years, and 9.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Starlineps Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Starlineps Enterprises are 329.89 and 2.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global