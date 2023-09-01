Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2011PLC065141 and registration number is 065141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of waste and scrap and other products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. is ₹445.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. is 511.41 and PB ratio of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. is 18.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. is ₹103.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. is ₹139.00 and 52-week low of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd. is ₹87.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.