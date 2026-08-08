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Starcom Information Technology Share Price

NSE
BSE

STARCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Starcom Information Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹88.49 Closed
4.98₹ 4.20
As on Jul 13, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Starcom Information Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.49₹88.49
₹88.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.02₹111.16
₹88.49
Open Price
₹88.49
Prev. Close
₹84.29
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Starcom Information Technology Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Starcom Information Technology		040.4674.9518.3263.099.18-18.51
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Starcom Information Technology has gained 63.09% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Starcom Information Technology has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Starcom Information Technology Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Starcom Information Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
580.5181.06
1072.7274.54
2062.7566.98
5056.6461.86
10065.8864.67
20070.1172.55

Source: Dion Global

Starcom Information Technology Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Starcom Information Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 6.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Starcom Information Technology Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTStarcom Info. Tech. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 21, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTStarcom Info. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jun 09, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTStarcom Info. Tech. - Declaration Under Regulation 31(4) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeover) Regulations
Jun 09, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTStarcom Info. Tech. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jun 09, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTStarcom Info. Tech. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Starcom Information Technology

Starcom Information Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120KA1995PLC078846 and registration number is 078846. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of non-customized software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ziaulla Sheriff
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Supriya Kumar Guha
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Hina Sayeeda
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Akthar Begum
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maddur Gundurao Mohan Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Starcom Information Technology Share Price

What is the share price of Starcom Information Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starcom Information Technology is ₹88.49 as on Jul 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is Starcom Information Technology?

The Starcom Information Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Starcom Information Technology?

The market cap of Starcom Information Technology is ₹44.25 Cr as on Jul 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Starcom Information Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Starcom Information Technology are ₹88.49 and ₹88.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Starcom Information Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starcom Information Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starcom Information Technology is ₹111.16 and 52-week low of Starcom Information Technology is ₹44.02 as on Jul 13, 2026.

How has the Starcom Information Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The Starcom Information Technology has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 40.46% for the past month, 74.95% over 3 months, 63.09% over 1 year, 9.18% across 3 years, and -18.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Starcom Information Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Starcom Information Technology are -7.14 and -1.47 on Jul 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Starcom Information Technology News

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