Starcom Information Technology Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STARCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹63.05 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Starcom Information Technology Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.05₹63.05
₹63.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.00₹142.70
₹63.05
Open Price
₹63.05
Prev. Close
₹63.05
Volume
0

Starcom Information Technology Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R163.05
  • R263.05
  • R363.05
  • Pivot
    63.05
  • S163.05
  • S263.05
  • S363.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5106.6164.22
  • 10105.9166.57
  • 20106.3671.44
  • 50109.0781.51
  • 100104.590.78
  • 200121.55101.04

Starcom Information Technology Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-2.17-21.55-41.48-49.1345.28-56.65
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Starcom Information Technology Ltd. Share Holdings

Starcom Information Technology Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Starcom Information Technology Ltd.

Starcom Information Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120KA1995PLC078846 and registration number is 078846. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of non-customized software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ziaulla Sheriff
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Hina Sayeeda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Yousuf Khan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maddur Gundurao Mohan Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Starcom Information Technology Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Starcom Information Technology Ltd.?

The market cap of Starcom Information Technology Ltd. is ₹31.53 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Starcom Information Technology Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Starcom Information Technology Ltd. is -6.18 and PB ratio of Starcom Information Technology Ltd. is -2.84 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Starcom Information Technology Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starcom Information Technology Ltd. is ₹63.05 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Starcom Information Technology Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starcom Information Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starcom Information Technology Ltd. is ₹142.70 and 52-week low of Starcom Information Technology Ltd. is ₹60.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.

