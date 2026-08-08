Here's the live share price of Starcom Information Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Starcom Information Technology
|0
|40.46
|74.95
|18.32
|63.09
|9.18
|-18.51
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Starcom Information Technology has gained 63.09% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Starcom Information Technology has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|80.51
|81.06
|10
|72.72
|74.54
|20
|62.75
|66.98
|50
|56.64
|61.86
|100
|65.88
|64.67
|200
|70.11
|72.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Starcom Information Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 6.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Starcom Info. Tech. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Starcom Info. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jun 09, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Starcom Info. Tech. - Declaration Under Regulation 31(4) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeover) Regulations
|Jun 09, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Starcom Info. Tech. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jun 09, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Starcom Info. Tech. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Starcom Information Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120KA1995PLC078846 and registration number is 078846. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of non-customized software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starcom Information Technology is ₹88.49 as on Jul 13, 2026.
The Starcom Information Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Starcom Information Technology is ₹44.25 Cr as on Jul 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Starcom Information Technology are ₹88.49 and ₹88.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starcom Information Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starcom Information Technology is ₹111.16 and 52-week low of Starcom Information Technology is ₹44.02 as on Jul 13, 2026.
The Starcom Information Technology has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 40.46% for the past month, 74.95% over 3 months, 63.09% over 1 year, 9.18% across 3 years, and -18.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Starcom Information Technology are -7.14 and -1.47 on Jul 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global