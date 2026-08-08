What is the share price of Starcom Information Technology? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starcom Information Technology is ₹88.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Starcom Information Technology? The Starcom Information Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Starcom Information Technology? The market cap of Starcom Information Technology is ₹44.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Starcom Information Technology? Today’s highest and lowest price of Starcom Information Technology are ₹88.49 and ₹88.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Starcom Information Technology? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starcom Information Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starcom Information Technology is ₹111.16 and 52-week low of Starcom Information Technology is ₹44.02 as on .

How has the Starcom Information Technology performed historically in terms of returns? The Starcom Information Technology has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 40.46% for the past month, 74.95% over 3 months, 63.09% over 1 year, 9.18% across 3 years, and -18.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Starcom Information Technology? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Starcom Information Technology are -7.14 and -1.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global