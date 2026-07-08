What is the share price of Starbeam Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starbeam Ventures is ₹1.61 as on .

What kind of stock is Starbeam Ventures? The Starbeam Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Starbeam Ventures? The market cap of Starbeam Ventures is ₹105.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Starbeam Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Starbeam Ventures are ₹1.61 and ₹1.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Starbeam Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starbeam Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starbeam Ventures is ₹4.85 and 52-week low of Starbeam Ventures is ₹1.43 as on .

How has the Starbeam Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Starbeam Ventures has shown returns of -4.73% over the past day, -17.44% for the past month, -52.08% over 3 months, 0.38% over 1 year, 66.77% across 3 years, and 20.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Starbeam Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Starbeam Ventures are 57.09 and 1.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global