Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Starbeam Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

STARBEAM VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Starbeam Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.61 Closed
-4.73₹ -0.08
As on Jul 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Starbeam Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.61₹1.61
₹1.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.43₹4.85
₹1.61
Open Price
₹1.61
Prev. Close
₹1.69
Volume
5,948

Source: Dion Global

Starbeam Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Starbeam Ventures		0-17.44-52.08-66.910.3866.7720.63
Affle 3I		3.43-2.563.80-18.80-26.4311.4210.20
Sun TV Network		-1.64-0.01-14.06-9.29-12.653.14-0.63
Prime Focus		5.08-6.13-31.48-2.8443.6924.2932.21
Amagi Media Labs		-4.5131.2967.0853.7453.7415.418.98
PVR INOX		5.044.686.66-3.143.74-11.11-6.24
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-1.13-7.8939.1011.02-29.41-20.85-14.17
Saregama India		-6.550.3547.9521.89-5.754.365.48
Tips Music		7.362.6624.9527.920.2137.0037.11
Latent View Analytics		11.270.072.69-35.00-32.07-6.63-9.23
Network18 Media & Investments		0.660.035.29-27.46-43.53-20.76-9.47
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-0.722.599.38-10.72-30.71-10.66-16.74
Signpost India		7.5913.0826.9240.1728.08-2.59-1.56
Media Matrix Worldwide		1.45-0.3739.8533.13-7.06-0.0310.45
Den Networks		-1.137.2813.57-9.64-26.50-6.64-12.70
Panorama Studios International		23.954.9424.9034.03-10.6354.5183.89
Balaji Telefilms		4.437.188.47-17.28-0.0427.926.00
City Pulse Multiventures		-37.39-51.09-57.46-66.94-52.38131.96103.55
Aqylon Nexus		1.63-27.571.55-76.38-65.8542.3210.65
New Delhi Television		-0.22-2.1114.93-16.61-34.84-23.507.45

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Starbeam Ventures has gained 0.38% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-26.43%), Sun TV Network (-12.65%), Prime Focus (43.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Starbeam Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (10.20%) and Sun TV Network (-0.63%).

Starbeam Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Starbeam Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.781.77
1021.93
202.182.15
502.722.62
1003.362.95
2003.212.89

Source: Dion Global

Starbeam Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Starbeam Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Starbeam Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 06, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTBluegod Ent. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 05, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTBluegod Ent. - Audited Standalone Financial Results And Financial Statement Along With Auditor'S Report Of The Company For Th
Jul 05, 2026, 01:20 AM IST ISTBluegod Ent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Bluegod Entertainment Limited He
Jul 01, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTBluegod Ent. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/ Fina
Jun 16, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTBluegod Ent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Starbeam Ventures

Starbeam Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MP1984PLC002592 and registration number is 002592. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Ashokkumar Khanna
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Afsana Mirose Kherani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Saloni Mehra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Bajaj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Starbeam Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Starbeam Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starbeam Ventures is ₹1.61 as on Jul 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Starbeam Ventures?

The Starbeam Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Starbeam Ventures?

The market cap of Starbeam Ventures is ₹105.23 Cr as on Jul 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Starbeam Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Starbeam Ventures are ₹1.61 and ₹1.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Starbeam Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starbeam Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starbeam Ventures is ₹4.85 and 52-week low of Starbeam Ventures is ₹1.43 as on Jul 06, 2026.

How has the Starbeam Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Starbeam Ventures has shown returns of -4.73% over the past day, -17.44% for the past month, -52.08% over 3 months, 0.38% over 1 year, 66.77% across 3 years, and 20.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Starbeam Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Starbeam Ventures are 57.09 and 1.34 on Jul 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Starbeam Ventures News

More Starbeam Ventures News
Market Pulse