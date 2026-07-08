Here's the live share price of Starbeam Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Starbeam Ventures
|0
|-17.44
|-52.08
|-66.91
|0.38
|66.77
|20.63
|Affle 3I
|3.43
|-2.56
|3.80
|-18.80
|-26.43
|11.42
|10.20
|Sun TV Network
|-1.64
|-0.01
|-14.06
|-9.29
|-12.65
|3.14
|-0.63
|Prime Focus
|5.08
|-6.13
|-31.48
|-2.84
|43.69
|24.29
|32.21
|Amagi Media Labs
|-4.51
|31.29
|67.08
|53.74
|53.74
|15.41
|8.98
|PVR INOX
|5.04
|4.68
|6.66
|-3.14
|3.74
|-11.11
|-6.24
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-1.13
|-7.89
|39.10
|11.02
|-29.41
|-20.85
|-14.17
|Saregama India
|-6.55
|0.35
|47.95
|21.89
|-5.75
|4.36
|5.48
|Tips Music
|7.36
|2.66
|24.95
|27.92
|0.21
|37.00
|37.11
|Latent View Analytics
|11.27
|0.07
|2.69
|-35.00
|-32.07
|-6.63
|-9.23
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.66
|0.03
|5.29
|-27.46
|-43.53
|-20.76
|-9.47
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-0.72
|2.59
|9.38
|-10.72
|-30.71
|-10.66
|-16.74
|Signpost India
|7.59
|13.08
|26.92
|40.17
|28.08
|-2.59
|-1.56
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|1.45
|-0.37
|39.85
|33.13
|-7.06
|-0.03
|10.45
|Den Networks
|-1.13
|7.28
|13.57
|-9.64
|-26.50
|-6.64
|-12.70
|Panorama Studios International
|23.95
|4.94
|24.90
|34.03
|-10.63
|54.51
|83.89
|Balaji Telefilms
|4.43
|7.18
|8.47
|-17.28
|-0.04
|27.92
|6.00
|City Pulse Multiventures
|-37.39
|-51.09
|-57.46
|-66.94
|-52.38
|131.96
|103.55
|Aqylon Nexus
|1.63
|-27.57
|1.55
|-76.38
|-65.85
|42.32
|10.65
|New Delhi Television
|-0.22
|-2.11
|14.93
|-16.61
|-34.84
|-23.50
|7.45
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Starbeam Ventures has gained 0.38% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-26.43%), Sun TV Network (-12.65%), Prime Focus (43.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Starbeam Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (10.20%) and Sun TV Network (-0.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.78
|1.77
|10
|2
|1.93
|20
|2.18
|2.15
|50
|2.72
|2.62
|100
|3.36
|2.95
|200
|3.21
|2.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Starbeam Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Bluegod Ent. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 05, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|Bluegod Ent. - Audited Standalone Financial Results And Financial Statement Along With Auditor'S Report Of The Company For Th
|Jul 05, 2026, 01:20 AM IST IST
|Bluegod Ent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Bluegod Entertainment Limited He
|Jul 01, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Bluegod Ent. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/ Fina
|Jun 16, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Bluegod Ent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Starbeam Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MP1984PLC002592 and registration number is 002592. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starbeam Ventures is ₹1.61 as on Jul 06, 2026.
The Starbeam Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Starbeam Ventures is ₹105.23 Cr as on Jul 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Starbeam Ventures are ₹1.61 and ₹1.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starbeam Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starbeam Ventures is ₹4.85 and 52-week low of Starbeam Ventures is ₹1.43 as on Jul 06, 2026.
The Starbeam Ventures has shown returns of -4.73% over the past day, -17.44% for the past month, -52.08% over 3 months, 0.38% over 1 year, 66.77% across 3 years, and 20.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Starbeam Ventures are 57.09 and 1.34 on Jul 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global